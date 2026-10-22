The Tech Festival Canada Puts A Number On Business Connections With A 70% Buyer-Meeting Guarantee

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A physician can meet a health-tech expert, a bank executive can meet a quantum founder, and a utility leader can meet a cybersecurity specialist

- Christian Weedbrook, CEO & Founder of XanaduTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most technology events measure success by attendance, badges scanned and business cards collected. The Tech Festival Canada (TTFC) 2026 is taking a different approach by putting accountability behind the meetings themselves.Taking place October 26 and 27 at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, TTFC will connect startups, scale-ups and technology companies with the buyers, partners, investors, and enterprise leaders who can help deploy and scale their solutions.The program is built around a simple question: who is the right person to meet if the goal is to move technology into the real world?A physician facing a healthcare challenge may be matched with an artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, or robotics expert. A bank executive exploring quantum computing may meet a technology founder working on a relevant application. A utility leader may be connected directly with a cybersecurity or infrastructure specialist.Business matching at the festival will be led by Baldeep Singh Pahwa, Founder and Festival Producer of The Tech Festival Canada and Managing Director of AtlasLink Markets Inc. Pahwa has more than two decades of experience in strategy and large-format international convenings, including the FinTech Festivals in India and Singapore. He will direct a curated programme that connects technology innovators with the industry leaders, investors and public-sector buyers whose priorities match their own.“Most business events promise access, but leave the outcome to chance,” said Pahwa.“TTFC is built around a different standard. We are putting the right people together around real problems, and we are willing to attach a guarantee to whether those meetings happen. At TTFC, outcomes are the product.”Participating clients will be able to review target company lists and attendee designations in advance. TTFC guarantees that at least 70% of each client's committed meetings will take place. If fewer than 70% occur, the client's meeting fee will be refunded.The model is designed to give technology companies more than visibility. It gives them direct access to the people who understand the problem, control the budget and can help move a solution forward.For companies working in frontier technologies, those conversations can make the difference between interest and application.“To move the field of quantum computing forward, technology builders and industry leaders must identify the problems quantum could solve and work together to bring those solutions into the real world,” said Dr. Christian Weedbrook, CEO and Founder of Xanadu.“Conferences like TTFC create the opportunity for those conversations to happen early, with the people who understand both the technology and the stakes.”For enterprise leaders, the value is in connecting innovation with the realities of adoption."Canada has one of the safest financial systems in the world, and that stability matters. But a financial system matters more when it is modern, agile, encourages competition and improves the lives of the people it serves," said David Merriby, CEO of the future KOHO Bank. "The most useful conversations happen when regulators and industry treat safety and better outcomes as goals to pursue together, not as a trade-off. That is how a better financial system gets built."For investors and founders, the program is intended to create direct access to commercial opportunities.“Canadian founders do not need more general introductions. They need focused conversations with people who understand the market, can open doors, and can help them scale,” said Shawn Abbott, Partner at Inovia Capital.“The strongest companies are built when technical insight, customer demand and capital come together early.”More information about the buyer-meeting program and TTFC 2026 is available at .About The Tech Festival CanadaThe Tech Festival Canada is a technology and industry festival connecting frontier technologies with the sectors deploying them. The festival is organized around a 5×5 Matrix covering five technology pillars and five applied sectors.Media Contact

Nicole Brooke Louis

The Tech Festival Canada

+1 416-697-3357

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Tech Festival Canada Puts a Number on Business Connections With a 70% Buyer-Meeting Guarantee News Provided By The Tech Festival Canada October 22, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.