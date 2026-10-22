AMMWEC FILES AMICUS BRIEF IN U.S. COURT OF APPEALS

Muslim and Multifaith Leaders Argued in the Second Circuit in Support of Custodians Attacked by Antisemitic Rioters at Columbia University

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) has filed an amicus curiae, or“Friend of the Court,” brief in the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in support of two Columbia University custodians who allege they were assaulted and detained during the occupation of Hamilton Hall on April 30, 2024.The brief was submitted in support of plaintiffs Mariano Torres and Lester Wilson in Torres v. Carlson, et al., Case No. 26-1773-CV.The case arises from events at Columbia University during campus demonstrations concerning the Israel-Gaza conflict. According to the plaintiffs' complaint, individuals involved in the occupation of Hamilton Hall physically confronted and detained the two custodians as they attempted to carry out their duties. The plaintiffs further allege that some individuals directed antisemitic remarks toward them, including references to their perceived support for Jewish people.Torres and Wilson subsequently filed a lawsuit alleging violations of federal civil rights laws, including claims related to an alleged conspiracy to interfere with the rights of individuals who are Jewish or perceived to support Jewish people.On June 1, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed the plaintiffs' federal claims, concluding that the complaint did not sufficiently establish a conspiracy motivated by discriminatory intent under the applicable federal statutes. The court dismissed the state law claims without prejudice.AMMWEC's amicus brief supports the plaintiffs' appeal and asks the Second Circuit to reverse the dismissal of their federal civil rights claims. The organization argues that the allegations concerning antisemitic statements, the conduct of participants, and the circumstances surrounding the occupation warrant further consideration under federal civil rights and conspiracy law.“As an American Muslim, I believe religious freedom is the birthright of every American. No one-Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, or of any other faith-should ever be attacked based on their religion or what others perceive their religion might be,” said Anila Ali, Founder and President of AMMWEC.Through its participation as amicus curiae, AMMWEC seeks to provide the court with the perspective of American Muslims who support religious freedom, oppose antisemitism, and advocate for the protection of civil rights across faith communities.The appeal remains before the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

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AMMWEC FILES AMICUS BRIEF IN U.S. COURT OF APPEALS News Provided By Ammwec October 22, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics



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