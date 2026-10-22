Coachcare Launches AI-Powered Carepredict To Prioritize At-Risk Patients And Guide Clinical Interventions

CarePredict

AI-powered platform for remote monitoring turns longitudinal connected-care data into a prioritized workflow with actionable health intelligence for care teams

- Teresa Sieck, Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CoachCare, a leading provider of connected-care technology and clinical services, today announced the launch of CarePredict, an AI-powered intelligence layer designed to make human-delivered care more effective. CarePredict helps care teams identify and prioritize patients needing attention, understand why, and determine appropriate next actions, while supporting clear documentation for provider review and approval of the evidence of care delivered.

CarePredict helps care teams manage tens of thousands of patients across Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Principal Care Management (PCM) programs, with a focus on proactive population health management and the shift toward value-based care. Rather than requiring care managers and clinicians to manually sort through growing volumes of patient data, teams go directly into patient-specific, AI-guided workflows that can surface relevant longitudinal patterns to help drive measurable patient outcomes.

CoachCare Chief Medical Officer, Teresa Sieck, highlighted,“The challenge in connected care is no longer collecting more patient data. It's helping clinicians understand the data and where their attention can make the greatest difference that day or that week across their vast patient populations. CarePredict brings together patient conversations, vital-sign data from longitudinal connected-care data and identifies gaps in care and where intervention may be needed, while keeping clinical judgment and the human connection at the center of care.”

Some patients use as many as four connected devices to capture health information remotely. CoachCare's care teams monitor vital signs and support individualized care plans, identifying critical or out-of-range measurements that may require intervention. Nationwide, CoachCare teams manage more than 1,000 meaningful patient interventions monthly. This underscores the importance of identifying clinical concerns between office visits, before conditions worsen or require emergency care.

As healthcare shifts toward value-based care, emerging payment models such as CMS' ACCESS Model place greater emphasis on measurable improvements in patient health.“Designed with this transition in mind, CarePredict helps care teams move beyond responding to individual readings and toward identifying risk, prioritizing interventions and managing health across entire patient populations to improve quality and to prepare for a future where outcomes matter as much as the services delivered,” noted Sieck.

Built around compliance factors for providers, such as patient consent and timers that track care provided to the millisecond, CarePredict also complements existing EHR workflows and provides relevant context and structured questions for patient outreach.

“Remote care depends on more than devices, dashboards and technology. We built CarePredict to make people more effective by bringing the right information, priorities and workflows together,” added Sieck.“Behaviors change when patients receive frequent attention. They know their care team pays attention between visits and helps them stay on track with medication adherence, weight management, blood pressure control and other behaviors before a condition could worsen and lead to a lower quality of life and higher-cost of care.”

CoachCare's existing RPM services are used by Albany Area Primary Health Care, one of the largest community health centers in southwest Georgia, serving more than 53,000 patients in 30 clinics annually across nine counties. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edward Vance noted,“RPM gives us another set of objective data between visits, helping clinicians identify risk earlier and manage chronic disease more consistently. For a lean rural FQHC practice, existing outsourced RPM adds specialized technology know-how and capacity that the clinic does not have to recreate from scratch.”

CoachCare introduces CarePredict October 23 at the eClinicalWorks and healow National Conference in Nashville, where healthcare leaders are exploring how AI can improve clinical workflows, patient engagement and operational efficiency.

About CoachCare

CoachCare, a leading connected-care platform, helps healthcare organizations across specialties and care settings extend care beyond the office visit through integrated technology and clinical services. Our Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, and Principal Care Management, combines connected devices, clinical workflows, and services to deliver coordinated, scalable care. CoachCare's solution has supported 10,000 providers in building and scaling remote care programs for 500,000 patients across more than 1,000 implementations nationwide.

Kellee Johnson

Ballast Group

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CoachCare Launches AI-Powered CarePredict to Prioritize At-Risk Patients and Guide Clinical Interventions News Provided By CoachCare October 22, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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