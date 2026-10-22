Crimson Landscape Opens Fall Schedule For One-Day Landscape Makeovers And Drainage Repair In Richardson

New front yard planting bed with river rock border installed by Crimson Landscape at a Richardson, TX home.

efreshed stone raised planting bed with new shrubs and seasonal color by Crimson Landscape in the Dallas area.

North Texas design-build firm books single-day yard refreshes and drainage fixes for Richardson-area homeowners ahead of the fall planting season

- Crimson LandscapeWYLIE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crimson Landscape, a landscape design-build firm serving North Dallas and Collin County, has opened its fall schedule for one-day landscape makeovers and drainage repair. The work is aimed at homeowners in Richardson and nearby communities who want to fix a tired or waterlogged yard before winter without taking on a months-long project.In a one-day makeover, a Crimson crew removes overgrown shrubs and worn-out plantings, installs new plants and bed borders and checks the irrigation system, all in a single day on the property. Fall is the preferred planting window in North Texas because cooler weather gives new plants time to root before the summer heat returns.Drainage is the other half of the fall schedule. Many Richardson neighborhoods were built decades ago, and over time soil builds up against foundations or yards settle so that water runs toward the house. Crimson regrades problem areas and installs French drains and drainage systems, with an estimated 30,000 feet of drainage pipe installed across the Dallas area. When a makeover is planned on a yard with drainage problems, the crew corrects the drainage first so new beds are not sitting in standing water.“A lot of homeowners think fixing their yard means a big, drawn-out project. Most of the time it's tired beds and water going the wrong way, and we can take care of a lot of that in one day. We plan it, we show up with the full crew and we get it done right. If something isn't right, we fix it. Full stop,” said Clint Pingleton, owner of Crimson Landscape.Richardson is one of Crimson's primary service cities, where the company provides landscape design and installation in Richardson alongside its drainage work. Every inquiry gets a response from a real person within 2 hours, and each project is designed with the homeowner before any work begins.Homeowners in Richardson, Plano and the surrounding communities can schedule a consultation by calling (214) 989-3314 or visiting crimsonlandscape.________________________________________________________________________About Crimson LandscapeCrimson Landscape is a landscape design-build firm founded in 2014 by Clint Pingleton, a former U.S. Army paratrooper. A Disabled Veteran-Owned Business based in Wylie, TX, the company serves homeowners and commercial properties across North Dallas and Collin County with landscape design and installation, outdoor living, drainage, sprinkler repair and landscape lighting. Learn more at crimsonlandscape.

Clint Pingleton

Crimson Landscape

+1 214-989-3314

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Crimson Landscape Opens Fall Schedule for One-Day Landscape Makeovers and Drainage Repair in Richardson News Provided By Halstead Media Group October 22, 2026, 10:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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