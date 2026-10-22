Gwalior Accident: Patwari Questions Safety Arrangements, Seeks Action Against Those Responsible

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress President, Jitu Patwari, on Thursday questioned safety arrangements and administrative accountability in the Gwalior road accident that claimed 16 lives, demanding an impartial investigation, action against those responsible and compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the kin of each deceased person.

Targeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's government, Patwari cited several other incidents to allege that public safety remained a serious concern in the state.

Visiting AIIMS Bhopal, the Congress leader met devotees injured in the Gwalior accident and enquired about their health and treatment.

He also spoke to their family members about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The government must provide at least Rs 25 lakh to the family of each deceased person and bear the entire cost of treatment for the injured,” Patwari said.

He demanded an impartial probe into the accident and action against officials and others found responsible for negligence.

He alleged that adequate safety arrangements and timely precautions could have prevented some of the deaths.

Patwari alleged that the tragedy reflected broader concerns over public safety in Madhya Pradesh, where several incidents involving loss of lives had triggered questions about the state government's preventive measures and response.

“Our government has effectively mastered mass casualty incidents. Mohan Yadav's government has set a world record for what continuous mass killings look like,” he said.

Patwari recalled that 26 children had died after being administered cough syrup, more than 100 people had died in the illicit liquor case in Sagar, 15 to 17 people had lost their lives in a similar incident in Bhind, and 36 people had died due to contaminated water in Indore.

He also referred to the Balaghat accident and the road accident involving devotees travelling from Betul to Khatu Shyam, saying these incidents highlighted the need for stronger safety measures and greater accountability.

Patwari said the Mohan Yadav government should go beyond announcing financial assistance after such incidents and focus on identifying lapses, fixing responsibility and preventing their recurrence.

“The government's responsibility does not end with announcing compensation after a tragedy. It must ensure accountability and take concrete steps to prevent such incidents from recurring,” he said.