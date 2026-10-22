Benny Dayal On Judging Tamil Idol: There's Always Something To Learn From Another Musician

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Renowned playback singer Benny Dayal has been roped in as one of the judges on the singing reality show 'Tamil Idol'.

He will be joining Oscar-winning singer and composer A.R. Rahman, actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah, and acclaimed playback singer Karthik on the judges panel. A.R. Rahman will be seen as the super judge on the show.

Talking about taking on the new role in his musical journey, Benny Dayal shared that he gives equal importance to a singer's individuality and their technique. He added that he would also be looking for this individuality in the contestants of the reality show.

The singer further shared that he has always been fond of experimenting with his music.

Expressing his excitement about being a part of the show, Benny Dayal said,“I've never liked being boxed into one style of music. From playback singing to performing with Funktuation, I've always enjoyed experimenting, unlearning and discovering something new. For me, a singer's individuality is just as important as their technique, and that's what I'll be looking for on 'Tamil Idol'. I'm excited to hear how these young singers interpret music in their own way, take risks and bring their personalities into their performances".

Benny Dayal added that he believes that there is always something to learn from another musician.

"So, I'm looking forward to this journey, especially alongside A.R. Rahman Sir, whose music has been such an important part of my own journey," he added.

Backed by Fremantle India, 'Tamil Idol' will be jointly hosted by Vikkals Vikram and Pooja Venkat.

The primary Tamil edition of the internationally recognised 'Idol' franchise, the show aims to provide aspiring singers with a platform to showcase their talent.

'Tamil Idol' is slated for a grand launch, going live this Saturday and Sunday on Sony VIZHA, with episodes also available to stream on SonyLIV.