Ex-Kannur Panchayat Chief Divya's Post On Truth, Justice Draws Attention After CPI(M) Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, Oct 22 (IANS) Former Kannur district panchayat President, P.P. Divya's Facebook post reflecting on truth, justice and the need to let go of painful experiences has drawn attention, coming a day after a two-day extended meeting of the CPI(M)'s Kannur district committee concluded without her expected reinstatement in the district committee.

Also to be noted is after all the 14 extended district committee meeting got over, the state committee is meeting in the state capital city on Thursday and Friday and hence her post has even more significance.

Divya was demoted from the CPI(M) Kannur district committee to the Irinave Dam branch committee in November 2024 following the controversy surrounding the death of Additional District Magistrate K. Naveen Babu.

Her political rehabilitation had been a subject of speculation ahead of the extended district committee meeting, but no reinstatement followed.

In her latest post, Divya does not directly mention Naveen Babu or the case.

Instead, she reflects on human relationships, painful memories and the wisdom of moving on from things that once helped but eventually became obstacles.

Sharing a story attributed to Buddha, she describes a man who crosses a deep river using a makeshift raft. Grateful for having reached the other bank safely, he decides to carry the raft on his head for the rest of his journey.

Buddha asks his disciples whether the man is right in doing so, and they unanimously say 'no'.

The lesson, Divya writes, is that one need not carry throughout life what once helped one cross a difficult phase.

Letting go, she says, is not ingratitude but an acknowledgement of the lessons life has taught.

"Justice may be delayed, but the voice of truth will never fade," she writes at the end of the post, inviting readers to share their views.

The post comes against the backdrop of the Kerala Cabinet's recent decision to hand over the investigation into Naveen Babu's death to the CBI, following the family's dissatisfaction with the police probe and its continued demand for an investigation by a central agency.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on August 15, 2024.

A day earlier, Divya had publicly levelled corruption allegations against him at his farewell function at the Kannur Collectorate.

The incident triggered widespread political controversy, and police registered a case of abetment to suicide against Divya.

She was arrested and subsequently granted bail.

The case is under the consideration of the Supreme Court.

While Divya's post makes no explicit reference to the case or her party position, its timing has brought renewed attention to her political future and the unresolved questions surrounding the officer's death.