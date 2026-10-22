SANS Institute Strengthens Regional Cyber Readiness With AI-Focused Training At SANS Gulf Region 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The program features thirteen specialized courses, two NetWars tournaments and expert-led sessions addressing the current cybersecurity challenges Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October, 2026: SANS Institute, a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, has announced the 2026 edition of SANS Gulf Region. The event every year brings together cybersecurity professionals for an extensive program of hands-on training designed to address the Middle East's threat landscape. Taking place from October 31 to November 26, 2026, at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach Resort, the event will feature 13 specialized courses and two NetWars tournaments. The program will cover key areas such as AI security, advanced threat detection, industrial control systems security and cyber resilience.

As Middle East enterprises advance digital transformation and adopt more AI-driven technologies, cybersecurity investment continues to grow. According to Mordor Intelligence, the regional cybersecurity market is estimated to reach USD 23.54 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.55% through 2031. However, there are still challenges in developing the expertise needed to secure complex digital environments. PwC's 2026 Global Digital Trust Insights: Middle East findings reveals that 53% of regional respondents identified lack of knowledge in applying AI to cyber defense as a major hurdle, highlighting the need for specialized cybersecurity training to keep pace with technological advancements.

As AI is integrated into business processes, cybersecurity expertise should go beyond traditional threat detection and response to securing AI systems themselves. For going through this shift, SANS Institute has developed the AI Security Maturity Model – Gulf Region. The framework provides a structured approach to evaluating AI security readiness, identifying gaps and prioritizing improvements across AI protection, utilization and governance. It offers a clearer path towards building stronger, more mature AI security practices, while reinforcing the need for continuous, hands-on training.

“The Middle East has seen remarkable progress in digital transformation, but the pace of adopting technologies must be matched by an equally strong investment in cybersecurity capabilities,” says Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa at SANS Institute.“As businesses incorporate AI and interconnected systems, the challenge is ensuring that they have the specialized skills and practical experience to manage the risks that come with it. This calls for a shift from reactive skills development to continuous, forward-looking training that anticipates how threats and technologies are evolving. With SANS Gulf Region 2026, we are putting this approach into practice, focusing on the skills and real-world challenges that matter most to companies across the region.”

This year's curriculum covers five key areas, including Cyber Defense, Offensive Operations, Industrial Control Systems, Cloud and AI Security, and Leadership. The program introduces SEC545: GenAI and LLM Application Security, a new course focused on securing generative AI applications and large language models. Also, there are major updates to LDR519: Cybersecurity Governance, Risk, and Compliance. Six courses are focusing on AI, reflecting the growing importance of understanding and managing AI-related cybersecurity risks.

Other key training areas include network monitoring and threat detection, enterprise penetration testing, security automation for red, blue and purple teams, ICS/SCADA protection, and defensible security architecture built around Zero Trust principles. Together, these courses address a broad range of technical and strategic requirements, helping to strengthen capabilities across both traditional and new cybersecurity domains.

Complementing the training program, the event will feature two NetWars Core tournaments, giving participants an interactive environment to apply their skills to simulated cybersecurity challenges. This year's AI-forward scenarios will explore areas like prompt injection, malware reverse engineering, MFA bypass, web application security and IoT vulnerabilities. Set within a fictional organization facing compromised systems and vulnerable AI models, attendees should investigate and respond to interconnected security threats.

The event will also host a series of evening community talks. Sessions will explore cybersecurity leadership, the role of AI in learning, and modern influence operations, with contributions from SANS experts including Mark Williams and Jeff McJunkin. The courses will be available in person and through online live sessions.

Through SANS Gulf Region 2026, SANS Institute continues its commitment to strengthening cybersecurity capabilities across the region, supporting businesses in developing the technical expertise, leadership skills and practical readiness needed to protect complex digital environments.

About SANS Institute:

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 85 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 50 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity.