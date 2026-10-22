HONOR Announces Pre-Orders For HONOR X9e Pro, Breaking The Limits & Bringing Pro-Level Durability And Endurance

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026 – HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, today announced the opening of pre-orders for the HONOR X9e Pro, the first Pro model in the HONOR X Series and the latest evolution of a lineup known for pushing the boundaries of smartphone durability. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Building on the X Series' reputation for resilience, the HONOR X9e Pro introduces major upgrades across durability, battery life, display performance and imaging capabilities, alongside intelligent AI features designed to enhance everyday experiences. Built for users with active lifestyles, the device is engineered to deliver dependable performance across demanding environments.

As part of the announcement, Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa will also be illuminated with the HONOR X9e Pro, placing a focused spotlight on the phone's battery capacity, juxtaposing the largest battery in a smartphone with the tallest building in the world. Additionally, this lighting also marks HONOR's official return to the Burj Khalifa after five years, the last used to showcase the HONOR Magic3 in 2021.

Pro Quality: Built to Go Further

Durability remains at the heart of the X Series, and the HONOR X9e Pro raises the bar with comprehensive protection. The device is engineered to withstand drops from heights of up to 3 metres, supported by a new 360-degree shock-absorbing architecture designed to help minimise impact damage across different angles and surfaces.

The smartphone has earned the SGSPremium Performance 5-Star Drop Resistance Certificationand features IP69K water resistance, including tested immersion scenarios of up to 10 metres. It is also designed to withstand hot-water splashes of up to 85°C, providing added confidence in challenging conditions.

Pro Battery: Industry's largest 11,000mAh battery

The HONOR X9e Pro is powered by the industry's largest11,000mAh battery, delivering up to three days of use under a defined mixed-usage scenario.

Supporting the high-capacity battery is 80W HONOR SuperCharge, while 27W wired reverse charging enables users to power compatible devices and accessories when needed. Combined with intelligent power management, the battery is designed to provide dependable long-term performance for users who spend extended periods away from a charger.

One of the key advantages of the HONOR X9e Pro is its long-term battery durability. Beyond its high-capacity 11,000mAh battery, the device is designed to maintain powerful battery performance for up to 6 years, offering users greater confidence in its long-term reliability.

This level of battery longevity is uncommon in the smartphone market, making HONOR X9e Pro a compelling choice for users looking for dependable performance over the years.

Pro Display: 10,000 nits Display

The HONOR X9e Pro features a 6.8-inch4 1.5K display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hzfor smooth and immersive viewing.

With peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits and a hardware-level 1-nit ultra-dark mode, the display is designed one of the brightestin the industry and to remain comfortable and visible in both bright outdoor environments and low-light settings. HONOR's suite of eye-comfort technologies, together with intelligent touch recognition for wet hands and gloves, further enhances everyday usability.

Pro Imaging and AI Experiences

Equipped with a 108MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, the HONOR X9e Pro is designed to capture detailed photos across a wide range of scenarios. CIPA 6.0-level stabilisation, combining OIS and EIS technologies, helps users achieve clearer results while on the move, while intelligent underwater colour correction enhances image quality when shooting underwater.

The device also introduces a range of AI-powered features, including AI FreeGrip for easier one-handed use, adaptive left- and right-hand recognition, Google Gemini integration, and Creative Editor 2.0 for enhanced content creation and editing including AI Image to Video.

The feature can transform a still image into a dynamic video, adding movement and bringing static moments to life, making it easier for users to create engaging visual content directly from their phone.

Price and Availability:

The HONOR X9e Pro will be available in Deep Purple, Reddish Brown, Dawn Gold and Midnight Black.

Customers purchasing the HONOR X9e Pro, will also be able to enter a lucky draw which will give them a chance to win the award-winning HONOR Robot Phone. The HONOR Robot Phone, one of HONOR's latest innovations, was recently selected as one of TIME's The Best Inventions of 2026, recognizing the device for its innovative approach to smartphone design, AI interaction and mobile photography. The HONOR Robot Phone brings a new dimension to smartphone photography by combining a robotics-inspired camera system with AI-powered interaction. Rather than keeping the camera fixed in place, the device features a 360-degree rotating gimbal that can move from the rear of the phone and follow subjects as they move, opening up new possibilities for capturing photos and videos. It truly reflects a change in smartphone design and recognizes the true integration of AI in software and physical hardware, bringing together robotics and AI for a more intuitive device.

Starting 22of October 2026, customers in the UAE can pre-order the HONOR X9e Pro through the HONOR official online store and participating retail partners for a starting price of AED 1499. During the pre-order period, customers will receive HONOR VIP Care+, which includes HONOR Care 12-month Damage Protection, worth AED 199, HONOR Care 24-month battery guarantee, worth AED 99 and an HONOR Watch X5 Play worth AED 199. Additionally, the phones also come with warranty across India, Pakistan, Egypt and GCC, which is worth an additional AED 149, bringing the total additional value to AED 646.

The HONOR X9e Pro will officially go on sale from 30of October 2026. Across both pre-order and open sale phase, existing HONOR X9 series users will also receive an additional HONOR Care 24-month warranty, valued at AED 99.

[1] Data comes from HONOR labs.

[2] This phone has obtained the Swiss SGS Premium Performance Certification for Drop & Crush Resistance, complying with SGS reliability technical specifications. As a precision electronic product, there is still a risk of damage if the phone falls. Please be careful to avoid drops or collisions. [3] Data comes from HONOR labs.

[4] The information and data presented are based on the data available up to the date of publication and may be subject to change.

[5] Battery rated at 10,510mAh with a typical capacity of 11,000mAh.

[6] The device supports a maximum 80W wired charge. An 80W HONOR charger and cable are required. Actual charging speed may vary depending on environmental conditions and other factors.

[7] With a rounded-corner design applied to the display, the diagonal screen length is 6.8 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle. The actual viewable area is slightly smaller.

[8] The screen supports a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The refresh rate may vary slightly under different app interfaces and game image quality. Please refer to actual experience. [9] The information and data presented are based on the data available up to the date of publication and may be subject to change.

[10]. The rear main camera is a 108MP camera. Actual image resolution may vary depending on the shooting mode