Burjeel Training Academy, NYU Abu Dhabi Partner To Advance Healthcare Research, Innovation, And Talent Development

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Signed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, the collaboration will explore joint research, AI and digital health innovation, specialized education, and opportunities to develop the UAE's next generation of healthcare and research talent Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, October, 2026: Burjeel Training Academy, the education and professional training arm of Burjeel Holdings, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) to strengthen collaboration in healthcare research, medical innovation, professional education, and talent development.

Signed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the agreement establishes a three-year framework that brings together NYUAD's academic and research expertise with Burjeel's clinical capabilities and healthcare network. The collaboration aims to create opportunities for interdisciplinary research, accelerate the translation of scientific innovations into clinical practice, and develop specialized skills to support the evolving needs of the healthcare sector.

Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri, Associate Vice President, Burjeel Training Academy, and Marta Losada, Interim Provost of NYU Abu Dhabi signed the MoU in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Bridging Academic Research and Clinical Practice

A central focus of the collaboration will be joint research bringing NYUAD faculty and researchers together with Burjeel clinicians. Potential areas include artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, precision medicine, oncology, genomics, mental health, rehabilitation, population health, and healthcare workforce research.

The institutions will also explore opportunities to pilot and clinically validate promising research innovations within Burjeel facilities, particularly in medical devices, diagnostics, cancer care, rehabilitation technologies, and digital health. This includes developing and testing AI-enabled solutions for clinical decision support, predictive analytics, personalized medicine, workflow optimization, and patient experience.

“The future of healthcare depends on how effectively we connect academic research, professional education, and clinical practice. Through this collaboration with NYU Abu Dhabi, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for our healthcare professionals to engage in advanced research, develop expertise in emerging technologies, and translate innovative ideas into practical solutions. Equally important is our focus on nurturing Emirati research talent and building the capabilities that will shape the next generation of healthcare in the UAE,” said Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri.

Beyond research, the MoU identifies opportunities for capacity building and professional development. These include customized executive education programs covering healthcare leadership, AI, data science, digital transformation, innovation, and change management. The institutions will also explore pathways for selected Burjeel employees to pursue NYUAD's MSc in Interdisciplinary Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (MIDSAI).

Marta Losada, Interim Provost of NYU Abu Dhabi, said:“Collaborations between universities and healthcare institutions, such as our partnership with Burjeel Training Academy, create valuable opportunities to bring different areas of expertise together and address some of the most pressing challenges in healthcare. By combining NYU Abu Dhabi's strengths in interdisciplinary research, AI, data science, and life sciences with Burjeel's clinical expertise, we can create new opportunities for research and learning, while helping prepare the next generation of researchers and healthcare professionals in the UAE.”

Developing national research capabilities is another priority. The collaboration will explore establishing a Burjeel-supported track under NYUAD's Kawader Research Assistantship Program, focused on healthcare and life sciences, to help young Emirati researchers build expertise and contribute to the UAE's research and development ecosystem.

Additional areas include structured research opportunities for Burjeel physicians, residents, fellows, nurses, and other healthcare professionals through participation in NYUAD research projects, laboratories, mentorship, and research methodology training. The institutions will also explore academic and research collaboration across postgraduate medical education programs.

The agreement further outlines opportunities for student engagement, including internships, project-based learning, career exposure, and potential scholarship support for outstanding NYUAD students pursuing disciplines relevant to healthcare, science, technology, and AI.

The collaboration also envisions joint healthcare innovation challenges and hackathons bringing together students, researchers, and clinicians to address practical healthcare challenges and explore opportunities to advance promising solutions toward clinical pilots.

Through scientific conferences, research seminars, visiting faculty initiatives, and other knowledge-exchange activities, the collaboration seeks to strengthen connections between academia and healthcare delivery while supporting the UAE's ambitions in research, innovation, and developing a highly skilled healthcare workforce.