MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October: Top clubs and academies from across the UAE will compete for the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup at Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 24. Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the event will feature athletes in the adults and U21 categories. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club returns to defend the title they won in December 2025 against strong competition from Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club. Rival clubs will field their strongest athletes as they look to dominate on the mats.

A key attraction on the domestic sporting calendar, the championship has always featured strong competition between clubs and academies, putting athletes' preparation to the test. It gives coaches a chance to assess their athletes' progress, while competitors can sharpen their skills and make their mark against strong opponents.

H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said,“The Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup has established itself as one of the most important domestic competitions, thanks to the limitless support of our wise leadership.

“The championship reflects the great progress jiu-jitsu has made in the UAE and the work of clubs and academies in finding talent and developing athletes. It is a title that clubs and athletes are determined to win. The competition also tests the quality of their preparation throughout the season and helps athletes get ready to compete at the highest level.”

He added,“Our international success starts with strong competitions at home and the work of clubs and coaches in identifying and developing talent. We will keep raising competition standards to prepare our athletes for continental and world championships.”

Al Wahda athlete Saif Jumaan said,“This title means a lot to us. Defending it is a big responsibility and motivates us to work harder. To win again, we need to stay fully focused against opponents who have the ambition and ability to challenge us.

“Winning last season gives us confidence, but it guarantees us nothing this time. Every club is preparing to challenge for the trophy. We want to show how well prepared we are and prove ourselves in every match.”

Saturday's competition will also see fans turn out in large numbers to support their clubs and follow the action, with the winners crowned at the end of Saturday's competition.