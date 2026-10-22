Moro Hub Strengthens Iot Ecosystem Through Strategic Partnership With Thingsboard
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has signed a strategic partnership agreement with ThingsBoard, a specialist in Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026). The partnership enables Moro Hub to develop and enhance its IoT offerings ecosystem using ThingsBoard's technologies as a key component, with the platform hosted on Moro Cloud. Moro Hub will also develop specialised applications and services tailored to the needs of different sectors and offer them to customers as Software as a Service (SaaS) and managed services under its own brand. It combines Moro Hub's expertise in cloud services, managed services and secure digital infrastructure with ThingsBoard's capabilities in connecting and managing IoT devices, and in collecting, processing, visualising and analysing data. These capabilities help organisations build scalable solutions to monitor and manage devices and assets and make use of data in real time, improving operational efficiency and supporting smart city and digital transformation initiatives. ThingsBoard provides all in one IOT platform that supports device management, data collection, processing and visualisation, with both cloud and on-premises deployment options. “Our partnership with ThingsBoard is an important step in developing the IoT solutions ecosystem we offer our customers, and in expanding our ability to deliver smart, secure, scalable and locally hosted services. By combining Moro Hub's cloud infrastructure and managed services expertise with the advanced technologies provided by ThingsBoard, we are enabling government entities and organisations to turn the data generated by connected devices and assets into actionable insights that support decision-making and improve operational efficiency. We continue to expand our network of technology partnerships to provide integrated digital solutions that support smart city initiatives and strengthen the readiness of organisations for future requirements,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub. The partnership allows government entities and organisations to develop and host IoT solutions locally, giving them greater flexibility in managing their data and digital infrastructure, and helping them develop custom applications suited to their operational needs. It also strengthens cooperation between the two companies in developing scalable solutions that serve multiple sectors and keep pace with the rapid growth in the use of connected technologies and real-time data. “This partnership with Moro Hub is one we truly value – they're a strong player in secure, locally hosted cloud services. At ThingsBoard, our mission is to make building IoT solutions faster and more accessible. Many of our users choose ThingsBoard specifically because they can deploy it on-premises and keep full control over their data and infrastructure. A partnership with Moro Hub speaks directly to that need and helps us bring flexible, trusted IoT solutions to more organizations across the region,” said Andrii Shvaika, Co-founder and CEO of ThingsBoard. The agreement further supports Moro Hub's drive to build an integrated ecosystem of global technology partners and to expand its portfolio of digital solutions combining cloud computing, managed services, IoT and data analytics, providing organisations with a unified, secure platform to develop their digital initiatives and accelerate the adoption of smart technologies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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