TACTICAAI And NVIDIA Collaborate To Scale Agentic AI Capabilities With NVIDIA Nemotron

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration brings together TACTICA's operational decision-intelligence technology and NVIDIA AI capabilities to advance reasoning, autonomous analysis and video intelligence for real-world deployment Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Berlin, Germany, October 2026: TACTICA, an operational decision-intelligence company, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to advance and scale the deployment of agentic AI capabilities. The companies will work together to integrate and optimize NVIDIA Nemotron models within TACTICA's multi-intelligence platform, with a focus on expanding these capabilities and supporting deployment with major customers internationally. The collaboration was announced at NVIDIA GTC Berlin.

The collaboration with NVIDIA builds on the company's existing technology, integrating selected NVIDIA AI models and tools to further enhance capabilities across advanced reasoning, autonomous analysis and video intelligence. The integration allows TACTICAto draw on NVIDIA's AI ecosystem while maintaining the modular architecture and operational workflows at the core of its technology.

Advanced reasoning: NVIDIA Nemotron models complement TACTICAAI's existing AI-powered reasoning capabilities, supporting advanced language understanding and analysis across operational workflows. Agentic AI: TACTICAAI's autonomous agents can task sensors, fuse information from multiple sources and surface relevant findings. Integrated NVIDIA agentic AI technologies further enhance their reasoning and analytical capabilities. Video intelligence: TACTICAAI brings video into its multi-intelligence workflows alongside other operational data sources. Built with the NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization (VSS), TACTICAAI is able to enhance the system with advanced natural-language search, contextual alerts, and summarization across large volumes of live and recorded video, including geo-referenced results. Weather, storm and environmental intelligence: Building on TACTICAAI's existing weather, satellite, sensor and geospatial capabilities, NVIDIA Earth-2 will further enhance storm and environmental forecasting, including storm evolution, precipitation intensity and regional downscaling. Combined with terrain, infrastructure and operational data, this will help TACTICAAI anticipate impacts and support proactive response planning.

The integration brings several capabilities into TACTICA's operational workflows:

The NVIDIA stack also supports TACTICA's built-in retraining capabilities, allowing operator-validated results to feed directly into model improvement. Working with NVIDIA and its ecosystem partners, the underlying compute infrastructure can also be deployed closer to operations, including at remote sites.

TACTICA's modular architecture enabled the NVIDIA integration to be completed within weeks and allows additional NVIDIA models and technologies to be incorporated as they become available.

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Co-Founder of TACTICAsaid:“TACTICAhas been built from the ground up for complex operational environments. We have developed the intelligence, data-fusion and agentic AI capabilities at its core, and this collaboration allows us to build on that foundation with NVIDIA's advanced AI technologies. By bringing these strengths together, we can accelerate what TACTICAalready does and deliver even greater capability to customers internationally.”

TACTICAbecame an independent company in 2026 and today supports operational use cases including mapping, targeting, maritime situational awareness and damage assessment. The company works with customers and partners across multiple regions and recently announced an agreement with Safran focused on AI-powered space intelligence and command-and-control technologies, further expanding its international partnerships.

The announcement also builds on the momentum of the UAE President's state visit to Germany in September, during which both countries reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in AI and advanced technologies. H.E. Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs and Chairman of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), joined the delegation and highlighted opportunities to combine Germany's industrial expertise with the UAE's growing AI and advanced technology capabilities to accelerate research, innovation, and real-world applications.

About TACTICA

TACTICAAI is an operational decision-intelligence company. It uses multi-intelligence and agentic AI to fuse satellite, aerial, ground, sensor and open-source data into actionable intelligence, and to detect and assess threats as they develop. Its technology combines data fusion, geospatial intelligence, advanced sensing and AI-powered reasoning to support faster, better-informed decisions for defense, government, security, critical infrastructure and industrial users, while keeping humans in control of critical decisions. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and operating internationally, TACTICAAI works with customers and partners across multiple regions.