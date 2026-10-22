TACTICAAI And NVIDIA Collaborate To Scale Agentic AI Capabilities With NVIDIA Nemotron
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Collaboration brings together TACTICAAI's operational decision-intelligence technology and NVIDIA AI capabilities to advance reasoning, autonomous analysis and video intelligence for real-world deployment Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Berlin, Germany, October 2026: TACTICAAI, an operational decision-intelligence company, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to advance and scale the deployment of agentic AI capabilities. The companies will work together to integrate and optimize NVIDIA Nemotron models within TACTICAAI's multi-intelligence platform, with a focus on expanding these capabilities and supporting deployment with major customers internationally. The collaboration was announced at NVIDIA GTC Berlin. The collaboration with NVIDIA builds on the company's existing technology, integrating selected NVIDIA AI models and tools to further enhance capabilities across advanced reasoning, autonomous analysis and video intelligence. The integration allows TACTICAAI to draw on NVIDIA's AI ecosystem while maintaining the modular architecture and operational workflows at the core of its technology. The integration brings several capabilities into TACTICAAI's operational workflows:
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Advanced reasoning: NVIDIA Nemotron models complement TACTICAAI's existing AI-powered reasoning capabilities, supporting advanced language understanding and analysis across operational workflows.
Agentic AI: TACTICAAI's autonomous agents can task sensors, fuse information from multiple sources and surface relevant findings. Integrated NVIDIA agentic AI technologies further enhance their reasoning and analytical capabilities.
Video intelligence: TACTICAAI brings video into its multi-intelligence workflows alongside other operational data sources. Built with the NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization (VSS), TACTICAAI is able to enhance the system with advanced natural-language search, contextual alerts, and summarization across large volumes of live and recorded video, including geo-referenced results.
Weather, storm and environmental intelligence: Building on TACTICAAI's existing weather, satellite, sensor and geospatial capabilities, NVIDIA Earth-2 will further enhance storm and environmental forecasting, including storm evolution, precipitation intensity and regional downscaling. Combined with terrain, infrastructure and operational data, this will help TACTICAAI anticipate impacts and support proactive response planning.
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