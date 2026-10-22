UP Constable Accused Of Blackmailing Class 10 Student With Obscene Photos, Private Videos

A 10th-class student in Ghazipur has accused a constable of sexual exploitation. In her complaint, the student alleged that the constable lured her with a promise of marriage, took her to a hotel and photographed her without clothes, and then used the images to blackmail her.

"The constable lured me with the promise of marriage. He took me to a hotel and photographed me without clothes. He began blackmailing me. He sent me to have sex with others. Now my family is not supporting me either. I want to die," the student said.

The student made a video and lodged a complaint against the constable with the Superintendent of Police. SP (Rural) Atul Kumar Sonkar said an investigation was under way. Constable Mohit Yadav, posted at Gahmar police station and a resident of Pratapgarh district, said, "An attempt is being made to frame me."

According to the student's account, she met Yadav six months ago while returning from Lucknow on the Howrah-Amritsar Express. He introduced himself as a constable posted at Gahmar police station and gave her his number. A friendship developed, and he began talking about love and marriage, luring her with the promise of marrying her. He took her to hotels, where he made photos and videos of her without her clothes.

The student alleged that Yadav later told her their marriage would involve expenses since their parents would not agree. He asked her to earn money by going wherever he sent her and trapping people, then giving him a missed call once someone was ready for sex, so that he and his associates could catch them. She said he arranged for several people, including himself, to sexually exploit her.

She alleged that Yadav and his associates threatened to upload obscene videos on YouTube and Facebook and were framing her in a sex racket.

The student said her family wants to end the matter out of fear of disgrace but she will not withdraw her statement. She said she wants justice.

A WhatsApp chat between the constable and the student has also come to light, in which he wrote, "I am ready to marry. Withdraw your complaint. Come and meet me."

The student said she submitted a complaint to the SP on October 5 but no action was taken. She then approached the CO of Zamania, where her statement was recorded. She alleged that while returning, a constable posted at Gahmar met her with another constable, threatened to kill her, her father and her aunt, and pressured her to change her statement.

She further alleged that the constable arrived at their home with his lawyer, pressured the family to settle, took her parents to the tehsil office, and threatened to implicate them in a false case.

Constable Mohit said he met the student on a train, where another young man was recording a video of her. At her request, he took the young man's phone and deleted the video. He said they continued talking afterwards and that she is now trying to frame him. He has denied all allegations.

Zamania CO Ankit Tiwari said a departmental inquiry into the matter is under way.