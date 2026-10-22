Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 Agenda Now Live

AMSTERDAM, October 20, 2026 - Bitcoin Amsterdam has published its full 2026 agenda for 5 and 6 November, with more than 60 sessions across keynotes, panels, workshops and fireside chats. Strike CEO Jack Mallers delivers the keynote on Friday, 6 November at 16:15 CET.

DAY 1 Programme – November 5:

The programme opens with sessions on energy and independence.

“Generating Freedom: Watt It Takes to Go Off-Grid” asks what it takes to generate your own power and mine without a utility bill, with Duncan Coombe of The Solo Mining Co. “Bitcoin Is Political, But Not Partisan” brings together voices from across the political spectrum to explore what it means to choose Bitcoin over state-issued money.

The Treasury Stage goes deeper into Bitcoin's origins and its place in finance.

“Bitcoin's Earliest Moments & How It Could Have Failed” brings together researcher Alex Waltz, early developer Martti Malmi and Aaron van Wirdum, author of The Genesis Book, to reconstruct how fragile Bitcoin's first days were. “DAC8: Europe's War on Financial Privacy” presents Théo Mogenet of Bull Bitcoin on a legal challenge to France's implementation of the EU's crypto-asset reporting rules. The Deep also hosts“Big Bitcoin: In Control?” on 5 November at 13:00, a Whale Pass session on where influence sits in Bitcoin today.

For newcomers and the culturally curious,“Bitcoin 101” hosted by Randi Hipper of Miss Teen Crypto, offers a practical introduction, and“Your Mom Uses ChatGPT, But Not Bitcoin” by Fred King of CryptoSnake tackles adoption head-on.

DAY 2 Programme – November 6:

Day two shifts to wealth, health and history.

“Conscious Wealth: Protecting the Fortune That You Carry” opens the morning with Eric Balance of Harmony Partners. “Generational Wealth: How Self-Sovereignty Shapes Legacy” with Richard Byworth of BYZ Partners, Hunter Albright of SALT Lending and Peter Lane of Bitcoin Life. “Europe's Monetary History & Future: Austrian Economics, Banks & Bitcoin” brings Rahim Taghizadegan of Deedsats, Willem Middelkoop of the Commodity Discovery Fund and Thomas Bollen together to trace how European money reached its current state and where Bitcoin fits.

The Proof-of-Work Stage focuses on builders and self-custody.

“Who Controls the Mining Stack?” asks where control sits across hardware, software and mining pools, with Duncan Coombe and Abubakar Sadiq Ismail of 2140. “Will Self-Custody Ever Be Safe?” brings together the teams behind BitVault, BitBox and Wesatoshis Labs to weigh security against usability. “Bitcoin, Explained Live: Bitcoin Core 32” walks through what changes in the latest release, with Sjors Provoost of Bitcoin Core and Aaron van Wirdum.

The afternoon turns to institutions and policy.

“The Nexus of Institutional Investment, Capital Markets & Digital Assets” features Rapha Zagury of 21 Capital, Ben Werkman of Strive and Cormac Dinan of StoneX Digital International. “Staat vs. de Markt: Hoeveel Overheid Hebben We Nodig in Geld?” is a Dutch-language panel on how much government involvement money needs, with Paul Buitink of Holland Gold and Simon Lelieveldt.

Jack Mallers also joins Robert Breedlove of the“What is Money” Show for a fireside chat on Friday, 6 November at 13:00 CET on The Deep, a Whale Pass session on Bitcoin, global macroeconomics and individual sovereignty. The Deep also hosts“Biohacking for Bitcoiners Q&A” with Siim Land and Nick Carpousis at 14:00 CET.

The Deep is an exclusive stage, accessible with a Whale Pass. Sessions on the public stages remain open to all ticket holders.

Full agenda and tickets: bitcoin

About BTC Inc.

BTC Inc. is the world's leading Bitcoin media enterprise, operating Bitcoin Magazine, the Bitcoin Conference, and Bitcoin for Corporations. Through its media, events, and educational platforms, BTC Inc. delivers trusted news, research, and experiences that advance Bitcoin adoption among individuals, institutions, and enterprises worldwide.

BTC Inc. is a subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), a publicly held Bitcoin company that owns and operates a global portfolio of Bitcoin-native enterprises.

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