Coinferencex The Best Event Singapore 2026 Concludes Two-Day Web3 Summit, Bringing Together 3,000+ Attendees

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Singapore, October 2026 - CoinFerenceX The Best Event Singapore 2026 brought together founders, investors, blockchain innovators, institutional leaders and Web3 professionals for a two-day summit on October 5–6 at Flower Field Hall, Gardens by the Bay. Held during TOKEN2049 week, the event convened participants from across the global digital asset ecosystem for discussions on blockchain infrastructure, institutional adoption, tokenised real-world assets (RWAs), decentralised finance (DeFi), artificial intelligence (AI) and the evolving digital economy.

With 3,000+ attendees, subject to final attendance verification, the Singapore edition marked a major milestone for CoinFerenceX, reinforcing its position as a platform for connecting Web3 businesses, investors, builders and ecosystem partners through industry discussions, networking and collaboration.

A Global Gathering of Web3 Leaders

CoinFerenceX Singapore 2026 featured a high-profile lineup of industry executives, entrepreneurs, investors and technology leaders representing leading organisations across the digital asset sector.

Among the headline speakers were:

Arthur Hayes, Chief Investment Officer at Maelstrom Raoul Pal, Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder and CEO of Polygon Labs Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner at DWF Labs Michael Heinrich, Co-Founder and CEO of OG Labs Vugar Usi, CEO of MEXC Luuk Strijers, Head of Exchanges at Coinbase Jessica Walker, Global Media and Content Lead at Binance

The wider speaker lineup included representatives from organisations such as BNB Chain, BingX, Gate, Crypto, CertiK, MetaMask, Base, Berachain, Aethir, RedStone, Spartan Group and other companies working across the Web3 ecosystem.

Across its conference programme, the event created opportunities to examine the business models, technologies and investment themes influencing the industry's direction.

From Digital Asset Markets to Real-World Adoption

The summit's programme explored several themes shaping the future of Web3, with discussions extending beyond market speculation to practical business applications and infrastructure development.

Institutional adoption and tokenised real-world assets: Speakers examined the development of tokenised funds, treasuries, private credit and other financial instruments, alongside the infrastructure required to connect traditional capital markets with blockchain networks.

Stablecoins and digital payments: Discussions explored how stablecoins and blockchain-based payment systems could support settlement, cross-border transactions and other financial use cases.

Artificial intelligence and autonomous agents: Sessions considered the intersection of AI and crypto, including autonomous agents, machine-driven payments, digital identity and the implications of AI-powered economic activity.

DeFi and financial infrastructure: Industry participants discussed the evolution of decentralised finance, institutional-grade infrastructure, on-chain credit and new approaches to digital asset liquidity.

Blockchain security and institutional trust: The programme also addressed cybersecurity, custody, smart-contract vulnerabilities and the safeguards needed to support broader participation in digital asset markets.

Together, these conversations reflected the industry's continuing shift towards practical applications, sustainable business models and infrastructure capable of supporting wider adoption.

CoinFerenceX Singapore 2026 Sponsors and Partners

The summit was supported by sponsors and ecosystem partners whose participation contributed to the event's industry reach and programme.

Powered by: Liquid Loans

Featured Sponsors: ZIG Finance and Golden Ratio Group

Other Sponsors: M5Dex, RealX, AWS, AEON, Hamieverse, Hashlock, VulSight, TiDB, Coinut, CT and DigiMaaya.

The participating organisations represented a range of sectors, including digital asset finance, blockchain infrastructure, decentralised applications, payments, data technology, Web3 entertainment and security.

Their involvement also reflected the importance of collaboration between technology providers, financial platforms, infrastructure companies and emerging Web3 businesses.

CoinFerenceX also partnered with The Best Event to deliver the Singapore edition, combining conference programming with opportunities for networking and industry engagement.

The event's broader ecosystem included media, community and conference partners. The full sponsor and partner directory is available at CoinFerenceX Singapore Partners.

Leadership Perspectives: A Milestone for the Global Web3 Community

“CoinFerenceX Singapore 2026 marks an important milestone in our mission to unite the global Web3 community, foster meaningful connections and drive innovation. We are grateful to our speakers, sponsors, partners and attendees for making this edition a success. We look forward to building on this momentum and creating even greater opportunities for collaboration in our future editions,” said Radhe Gupta, Founder of CoinFerenceX

“CoinFerenceX The Best Event Singapore proved that it's not just the biggest rooms with the best voices,” shared Brent Fulfer, Co-Founder of The Best Event and Investor at TBV.“Connecting the community is how The Best Event began, so we're glad we could bring together an event that fosters innovation, collaboration and meaningful partnerships. We thank everyone involved and look forward to creating more impactful experiences for the global Web3 community,”

Building on the Momentum: What's Next for CoinFerenceX?

Following the success of CoinFerenceX Singapore 2026, the team is preparing for its upcoming international editions, including CoinFerenceX Dubai on 19–20 April 2027 and the next Singapore edition on 4-5 October 2027.

The upcoming editions will continue to bring together Web3 founders, investors, blockchain innovators and industry leaders, creating opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships across the global digital asset ecosystem.

Further details regarding speakers, sponsorships and participation opportunities will be announced through the official CoinFerenceX website.

With its expanding international presence, CoinFerenceX remains committed to connecting the global Web3 community and creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

About CoinFerenceX

CoinFerenceX is an international Web3 summit series connecting founders, investors, blockchain innovators, institutions and ecosystem leaders. Its events focus on the developments shaping the digital asset economy, including blockchain infrastructure, decentralised finance, tokenisation, institutional adoption and emerging technologies.

Through its conferences and ecosystem partnerships, CoinFerenceX aims to facilitate industry dialogue, business networking and collaboration across the global Web3 community.

About The Best Event

The Best Event (TBE) is an event series focused on bringing together founders, investors, operators, protocols and brands through curated experiences and industry gatherings. Its collaboration with CoinFerenceX supported the delivery of the Singapore 2026 summit.

For event updates and partnership information, visit CoinFerence.

Contact Details:

Prince Gupta

Chair/Co-Founder

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