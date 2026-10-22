OPEC Secretary General To Address Investors At Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2027

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais will speak at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit in Tripoli (January 23–25), underscoring the organization's support for Libya's next phase of energy growth.

Al Ghais' participation comes as Libya accelerates efforts to raise production, attract international capital and modernize its upstream sector. The country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) has laid out ambitious oil production targets in the near term and substantially higher output as investment flows into exploration and field development.

As a leading voice in the global oil community, his participation brings a global market perspective to a summit increasingly focused on execution. OPEC expects oil demand to remain robust, while Al Ghais has repeatedly stressed the need for timely investment to prevent future supply constraints and maintain reliable energy security.

Libya occupies a distinctive position within that outlook because of its substantial resource base and continued production growth. The country holds Africa's largest proven crude reserves, while its light, sweet crude and proximity to European markets strengthen its strategic investment proposition.

The Ministry of Oil and Gas is driving the policy and diplomatic agenda underpinning this expansion. Under Minister Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek, Libya is advancing regulatory reforms, international partnerships and investment frameworks designed to support production growth while supporting the country's role in regional and global energy markets.

The NOC remains the commercial engine of that strategy, converting licensing opportunities into exploration, production and joint-venture activity. Chairman Masoud Suleiman is overseeing an investment drive spanning mature fields, new acreage, infrastructure and international partnerships.

LEES 2027 will provide a direct platform for that strategy to reach global investors. The fifth edition will bring together governments, national oil companies, international operators, financiers and energy service companies to examine upstream opportunities, gas development, infrastructure, power and renewable energy.

The summit has already established itself as a platform for major commercial engagement, with more than $20 billion in energy investments and deals associated with previous editions. With Secretary General Al Ghais joining the Ministry and NOC leadership, LEES 2027 will connect Libya's investment agenda directly with the global oil market's most influential institutional forum.

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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.