Scottish Charity Launches Nationwide Appeal To Identify Baby Loss Memorial Spaces

The Scotland-wide initiative aims to identify and map existing memorial spaces across all 32 Scottish local authority areas, creating an accessible resource for families affected by pregnancy and baby loss while highlighting communities where additional places of remembrance may be needed.

For many bereaved families, having somewhere peaceful to visit, reflect and honour their baby can provide comfort and a lasting sense of connection. Yet information about existing memorial spaces is not always readily available, leaving some families unaware of the places of remembrance within their own communities.

Led by MISS and supported by research from Sands, the project aims to bring this information together in one national resource, helping families discover places of remembrance while identifying potential gaps in provision.

The mapping exercise will explore a wide range of memorial spaces and remembrance features, including dedicated gardens, benches, memorial stones, plaques, Trees of Tranquillity and 'Letters to Heaven' post boxes, recognising the many ways families choose to remember their babies.

Importantly, the project will also highlight areas where dedicated memorial spaces are limited or unavailable, helping to inform future conversations with local authorities, healthcare providers and communities about developing additional places of remembrance.

Every Baby Matters, Every Loss Deserves Recognition

Leona Scott, Media Coordinator at MISS, said:

“Losing a baby is something no family should have to face without compassion, understanding and support. While everyone experiences grief differently, having a special place to remember can mean so much to families whose babies are no longer with them.

“Across Scotland, there are beautiful gardens, memorials and quiet spaces dedicated to remembering babies, but not everyone knows where to find them. We want to change that.

“This project is about more than creating a map. It's about recognising that every baby matters, every loss deserves acknowledgement, and every family should have the opportunity to remember in a way that feels right for them.

“We're asking people across Scotland to help us build this resource. Whether you know of a memorial garden in your town, a dedicated remembrance bench or a special space created by your local community, we'd love to hear about it. Even the smallest piece of information could help another family find somewhere meaningful to remember their baby.”

Building on Existing Remembrance Spaces

The initiative builds upon MISS's existing remembrance work, including the Forget Me Not Memorial Garden at Hazlehead Crematorium in Aberdeen, created in partnership with Aberdeen SANDS and Aberdeen City Council, which provides a peaceful and dedicated space for families to reflect, remember and honour their babies.

While MISS continues its work supporting individual memorial spaces, this national project represents a wider commitment to understanding remembrance provision across Scotland.

By identifying existing spaces and areas where further provision may be needed, the charity hopes to encourage greater awareness, collaboration and opportunities for communities to develop meaningful places of remembrance.

The project is currently in development, and MISS is inviting members of the public, local authorities, NHS boards, healthcare professionals, charities and community organisations to contribute information.

How the Public Can Help

MISS is appealing to people across Scotland to share details of existing memorial gardens and dedicated remembrance spaces within their communities.

Whether it is a well-established memorial garden, a remembrance bench, a dedicated memorial feature or a smaller community space, every contribution could help build a clearer picture of the places available to bereaved families.

Through this nationwide initiative, MISS hopes to create a lasting resource that will help families find places of comfort, reflection and remembrance, wherever they live in Scotland.

Anyone with information is encouraged to email