Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Present Joint Silk Road Tourism Route In Berlin

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A presentation of the joint Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan tourism route, the "Joint Silk Road Highlights Tour," has been held in Berlin. The tour aims to promote the tourism potential of both countries in the European market and attract international visitors.

The event was part of a joint initiative implemented under a memorandum of cooperation signed in July 2026 between the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the Uzbekistan National PR Center.

The project envisages the creation of a unified tourism offering that brings together the historical and cultural heritage of both countries and their shared traditions associated with the Great Silk Road. The initiative aims to strengthen Azerbaijan's and Uzbekistan's positions in the international tourism market and make the route more attractive to European travelers.

Representatives of more than 20 companies and over 40 German tourism industry professionals attended the presentation. Participants were introduced to the route's offerings, which include the historic cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, Baku, Shamakhi and Shaki. These destinations will allow travelers to explore the region's rich cultural heritage, architectural landmarks and centuries-old traditions of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples.

Meetings with representatives of the German tourism industry were an important part of the event. Discussions focused on developing business ties, establishing new partnerships and expanding opportunities to promote joint tourism products in the European market.

The implementation of this initiative creates additional opportunities to develop international tourism cooperation, diversify tourism offerings and increase mutual tourist flows. By bringing together the two countries' renowned historical destinations in a single itinerary, the route offers travelers broader opportunities to explore the cultural and historical legacy of the Great Silk Road.