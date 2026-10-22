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Russian Forces Strike Residential Area In Dnipro

Russian Forces Strike Residential Area In Dnipro


Date: 2026-10-22 06:06:40

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Several fires broke out in the residential area as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro," he said.

Information about casualties is being clarified. Monitoring channels had warned of a possible strike involving Banderol missiles.

Read also: Injury toll in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to seven, two killed

On October 21, Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

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UkrinForm

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