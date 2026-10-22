Russian Forces Strike Residential Area In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Several fires broke out in the residential area as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro," he said.

Information about casualties is being clarified. Monitoring channels had warned of a possible strike involving Banderol missiles.

Injury toll in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to seven, two killed

On October 21, Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration