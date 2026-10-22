Russian Forces Strike Residential Area In Dnipro
"Several fires broke out in the residential area as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro," he said.
Information about casualties is being clarified. Monitoring channels had warned of a possible strike involving Banderol missiles.Read also: Injury toll in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to seven, two killed
On October 21, Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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