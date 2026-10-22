Netherlands To Provide Ukraine With EUR 26.5M For Reconstruction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine's Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport, announced this on Telegram following a meeting with Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Roelof van Ees, Ukrinform reports.

"We discussed further cooperation in rebuilding Ukraine's infrastructure, strengthening the resilience of communities, and ensuring the stable operation of the transport sector. An important outcome of the meeting was confirmation that the Ukraine Partnership Facility (UPF) program will continue in 2027, with EUR 26.5 million in funding planned by the Netherlands," the statement said.

According to Kalashnyk, the parties agreed to explore ways to channel this funding into joint Ukrainian-Dutch infrastructure reconstruction and development projects. Priorities include ensuring uninterrupted water and heat supplies and strengthening the energy independence of communities.

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The meeting also focused on Kyiv's needs for pumping equipment, generators, and energy storage systems, as well as opportunities for Dutch manufacturers to participate in temporary bridge construction projects.

Another area of cooperation is the development of ties between the ports of Odesa and Rotterdam. Amid continued Russian attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure, such cooperation is important for maintaining international logistics routes. The minister also proposed that the Netherlands join the Ukraine Transport Support Fund.

As previously reported, the Netherlands has delivered diesel generators, portable generators, power transformers, and insulators to Ukrainian regions, with more than 50 tonnes of energy equipment shipped to the Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, and Mykolaiv regions.