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'Will Not Rest Until The Last Terrorist Is Eliminated,' Says PM

'Will Not Rest Until The Last Terrorist Is Eliminated,' Says PM


Date: 2026-10-22 06:06:35

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Governor House in Peshawar agreed on the complete elimination of terrorism. The sacrifices of the armed forces, police and people in the fight against terrorism were also paid tribute.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government would not rest until the last terrorist was eliminated, adding that the sacrifices of soldiers and officers would not go in vain.

During the meeting, the prime minister assured that the federal government would provide all possible support to meet the needs of the police, Safe City projects and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the province.

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According to sources, a special package for the families of those martyred in the fight against terrorism is also expected to be announced during the meeting.

The meeting is also reviewing the political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and recent developments.

Federal ministers Mohsin Naqvi, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Amir Muqam and Rana Sanaullah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the chief secretary, the inspector general of police and the Peshawar corps commander are also attending the meeting.

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Tribal News Network

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