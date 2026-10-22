Film Expo India 2026 Inaugurated At Bharat Mandapam By Dr. Sandeep Marwah
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Film Expo India 2026, a major five-day exhibition dedicated to the film and media industry, was inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, Vice President of the Film Federation of India (FFI), and Chancellor of AAFT University, performing the ceremonial lamp lighting.
The exhibition, being held from 26th to 30th August 2026, brings together a wide spectrum of the entertainment and creative ecosystem, including filmmakers, producers, distributors, film educators, OTT platforms, technology companies, film institutes, equipment manufacturers and creative professionals.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“Film Expo India is an important platform for the Indian film and media industry. For the first time, such a large congregation of the complete film ecosystem is coming together under one roof, creating opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, business partnerships and technological advancement.”
“India is today one of the largest and most vibrant markets for cinema and entertainment. We need more platforms where technology, talent, education and industry can interact with each other. Film Expo India can become an important meeting point for the national and international film fraternity,” Dr. Marwah added.
He further highlighted the importance of connecting film education with the professional industry. Students from AAFT and other leading institutions participated in the exhibition, visited the stalls and interacted with industry professionals, gaining valuable first-hand exposure to the latest developments in cinema and media.
Founder Director Jyoti Brahmanand welcomed the guests and participants and said that Film Expo India was conceived as a dedicated platform to bring together different segments of the film and media industry. She expressed confidence that the expo would grow into a major annual gathering for professionals, businesses, educators and creative talent.
CEO Mukesh Kumar spoke about the scale and vision of the exhibition and said that the response from the industry demonstrated the growing need for a platform where stakeholders could showcase their products, services, technology and expertise while exploring new business opportunities.
Brand Ambassador Vindu Darasingh congratulated the organisers and appreciated the initiative for creating a common platform for the entertainment fraternity. He said that the Indian film industry is witnessing tremendous growth and that exhibitions such as Film Expo India can help talent and technology move together towards a stronger future.
The inauguration witnessed a large audience, with extensive participation from film professionals, exhibitors, students, academicians and visitors. A wide range of stalls and exhibition spaces showcased film equipment, technology, production services, education, media solutions and other products and services connected with the entertainment industry.
A significant attraction of the expo was the participation of AAFT students, along with students and representatives from other educational institutions, giving young aspirants an opportunity to observe the latest industry practices and engage directly with professionals.
Film Expo India 2026 aims to provide a comprehensive platform for B2B networking, industry collaboration, technology demonstration, education, talent interaction and knowledge sharing. The event also seeks to strengthen the connection between India's rapidly expanding creative economy and the global film and media industry.
The inauguration marked the beginning of five days of exhibitions, interactions and industry engagement, positioning Film Expo India 2026 as a significant new platform for India's film, media and entertainment ecosystem.
The exhibition, being held from 26th to 30th August 2026, brings together a wide spectrum of the entertainment and creative ecosystem, including filmmakers, producers, distributors, film educators, OTT platforms, technology companies, film institutes, equipment manufacturers and creative professionals.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“Film Expo India is an important platform for the Indian film and media industry. For the first time, such a large congregation of the complete film ecosystem is coming together under one roof, creating opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, business partnerships and technological advancement.”
“India is today one of the largest and most vibrant markets for cinema and entertainment. We need more platforms where technology, talent, education and industry can interact with each other. Film Expo India can become an important meeting point for the national and international film fraternity,” Dr. Marwah added.
He further highlighted the importance of connecting film education with the professional industry. Students from AAFT and other leading institutions participated in the exhibition, visited the stalls and interacted with industry professionals, gaining valuable first-hand exposure to the latest developments in cinema and media.
Founder Director Jyoti Brahmanand welcomed the guests and participants and said that Film Expo India was conceived as a dedicated platform to bring together different segments of the film and media industry. She expressed confidence that the expo would grow into a major annual gathering for professionals, businesses, educators and creative talent.
CEO Mukesh Kumar spoke about the scale and vision of the exhibition and said that the response from the industry demonstrated the growing need for a platform where stakeholders could showcase their products, services, technology and expertise while exploring new business opportunities.
Brand Ambassador Vindu Darasingh congratulated the organisers and appreciated the initiative for creating a common platform for the entertainment fraternity. He said that the Indian film industry is witnessing tremendous growth and that exhibitions such as Film Expo India can help talent and technology move together towards a stronger future.
The inauguration witnessed a large audience, with extensive participation from film professionals, exhibitors, students, academicians and visitors. A wide range of stalls and exhibition spaces showcased film equipment, technology, production services, education, media solutions and other products and services connected with the entertainment industry.
A significant attraction of the expo was the participation of AAFT students, along with students and representatives from other educational institutions, giving young aspirants an opportunity to observe the latest industry practices and engage directly with professionals.
Film Expo India 2026 aims to provide a comprehensive platform for B2B networking, industry collaboration, technology demonstration, education, talent interaction and knowledge sharing. The event also seeks to strengthen the connection between India's rapidly expanding creative economy and the global film and media industry.
The inauguration marked the beginning of five days of exhibitions, interactions and industry engagement, positioning Film Expo India 2026 as a significant new platform for India's film, media and entertainment ecosystem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment