Acer Introduces Travellite TL44-53M-G2, Bringing Intel® Coretm Ultra Series 3 Performance And Intel Vpro® Security To The Modern Enterprise
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, 22nd October 2026 – Acer today announced the TravelLite TL44-53M-G2, a new premium 14-inch business notebook designed for the evolving needs of modern enterprises. Powered by the latest Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 processors and Intel vPro® platform, TravelLite brings together AI-ready performance, enterprise-grade security and manageability, high-speed connectivity, and a premium, highly portable design.
As businesses accelerate digital transformation and integrate AI into everyday workflows, enterprise PCs must deliver employee performance alongside the security, visibility, and manageability IT teams need across distributed environments. The TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 addresses these evolving demands by combining Intel's latest commercial PC platform with Acer's focus on premium business design, mobility, and reliability, delivering a notebook built for today's workplace and the next generation of enterprise computing.
Intelligent performance for the AI-enabled workplace
At the heart of the TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 is the Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 platform, delivering next-generation processing and dedicated AI acceleration. Intelligently distributing workloads across the CPU, GPU, and NPU, it supports diverse professional applications while ensuring responsive performance and efficient operation.
From productivity and collaboration to content creation, local AI applications and emerging AI-assisted workflows, TravelLite equips employees for a workplace increasingly shaped by AI. Its growing ecosystem of applications optimized for Intel commercial platforms enables businesses to embrace emerging AI experiences while maintaining the performance and manageability expected from enterprise PCs.
Enterprise security and manageability with Intel vPro®
For enterprise IT teams, security, manageability, and reliability are as critical as performance. The TravelLite TL44-53M-G2, built on the Intel vPro® platform, delivers a foundation for enterprise-grade security and remote manageability. Its hardware-assisted security technologies help protect business endpoints, while enabling IT administrators to remotely manage, diagnose, and maintain devices across the enterprise. This gives IT teams greater visibility into device health and performance, simplifies troubleshooting, and improves employee computing experience. Combining Intel vPro® security and manageability with Acer's commercial notebook platform, TravelLite offers organizations greater control over their PC fleet while maintaining employee mobility.
Built for business. Designed for mobility.
Enterprise capability meets portability in the TravelLite TL44-53M-G2, featuring a full aluminum metal design, measuring less than 18 mm thin and weighing under 1.4 kg for easy mobility. Its 14-inch FHD IPS display offers 300-nit brightness and a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing ample workspace for business applications. The 180-degree lay-flat hinge enables flexible collaboration and content sharing, while the narrow-bezel design adds a premium appearance. Built for everyday business mobility, the TravelLite is also MIL-STD 810H certified, reflecting Acer's focus on durability in professional environments.
Collaboration that feels more natural
As hybrid and distributed work reshape workplaces, communication is central to the PC experience. The TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 features a 5MP IR camera for enhanced video quality and Windows Hello biometric authentication. Combined with stereo speakers, DTS® Audio and noise-cancelling microphones, it delivers clearer, more immersive virtual meetings, presentations and everyday collaboration.
Connectivity without compromise
Designed for modern professionals, TravelLite offers comprehensive connectivity for multiple displays, high-speed storage, peripherals and mobile accessories. Two USB Type-CTM ports with ThunderboltTM, DisplayPortTM and USB charging enable high-speed data transfer, display connectivity and convenient single-cable charging. Its dual M.2 PCIe® NVMeTM SSD slots, including PCIe® 5.0 x4 support, deliver high-speed storage performance and future expansion flexibility. For wireless connectivity, configurations support Intel® Wi-Fi 7 (BE211) 2×2 and Bluetooth® 5.4, alongside Intel vPro® platform capabilities, ensuring a future-ready professional computing experience.
Designed to evolve with the enterprise
The TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 is designed for flexibility and upgradeability as business requirements evolve. Support for up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory and dual M.2 storage enables organizations to configure systems for diverse employee roles and workload requirements. This flexibility makes TravelLite suitable for knowledge workers, business professionals, managers and mobile employees seeking a balanced combination of performance, security and portability.
Commenting on the launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said,“The expectations from a business PC have fundamentally changed. Enterprises today need devices that combine intelligent performance with strong security, manageability, and an experience employees genuinely want to use. With the new TravelLite, we are bringing together Acer's premium commercial design with the latest Intel ®CoreTM Ultra Series 3 and Intel vPro® platform capabilities to address these needs. It is a device designed not only for the way businesses work today, but for the increasingly AI-enabled workplace they are building for tomorrow.”
GS Sondhi, Senior Director, Product Management, Acer India, said,“In developing the TravelLite TL44-53M-G2, our focus was on the practical needs of both business users and IT teams. Professionals need a notebook that is easy to carry, responsive across demanding workloads, built for everyday collaboration, and capable of delivering whole-day battery life to keep them productive on the go. IT teams need security, manageability, and flexibility to support changing business requirements. By combining AI-ready performance with a durable, lightweight design, expandable memory and storage, and reliable battery life, the new TravelLite gives enterprises a platform that can grow with their needs.”
The Acer TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 represents Acer's approach to the next generation of commercial computing, bringing together AI-ready performance, Intel vPro® enterprise security and manageability, premium mobility, durability and upgrade flexibility in a single business-focused platform.
“India is entering its next phase of workplace transformation, said PP Sunil Acharya, Senior Director, Global Accounts, Intel India.“Acer's new TravelLite, made in India and powered by Intel vPro®, brings enterprise-grade security and manageability to fast-growing SMBs, enterprises & global capability centers. It's built locally for India's scale, giving more businesses the tools they need to support a secure and productive AI workforce.”
With its combination of Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 processing, Intel vPro® technology and Acer's commercial notebook design, the TravelLite is designed to give organizations a capable and secure foundation for modern work, while giving professionals the freedom to work wherever business takes them.
"The business PC is becoming an increasingly important foundation for AI-enabled productivity," said Jennifer Larson, General Manager, Commercial Client Segments at Intel. "With Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors and the Intel vPro® platform, organizations can equip employees with responsive performance while helping IT maintain the security, visibility, and manageability required in today's modern workplace. We're excited to collaborate with Acer to bring these capabilities to customers across India."
Availability
The Acer TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 will be available in India through Acer's commercial and enterprise channels. Availability, configurations, and pricing may vary by market and customer requirements.
As businesses accelerate digital transformation and integrate AI into everyday workflows, enterprise PCs must deliver employee performance alongside the security, visibility, and manageability IT teams need across distributed environments. The TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 addresses these evolving demands by combining Intel's latest commercial PC platform with Acer's focus on premium business design, mobility, and reliability, delivering a notebook built for today's workplace and the next generation of enterprise computing.
Intelligent performance for the AI-enabled workplace
At the heart of the TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 is the Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 platform, delivering next-generation processing and dedicated AI acceleration. Intelligently distributing workloads across the CPU, GPU, and NPU, it supports diverse professional applications while ensuring responsive performance and efficient operation.
From productivity and collaboration to content creation, local AI applications and emerging AI-assisted workflows, TravelLite equips employees for a workplace increasingly shaped by AI. Its growing ecosystem of applications optimized for Intel commercial platforms enables businesses to embrace emerging AI experiences while maintaining the performance and manageability expected from enterprise PCs.
Enterprise security and manageability with Intel vPro®
For enterprise IT teams, security, manageability, and reliability are as critical as performance. The TravelLite TL44-53M-G2, built on the Intel vPro® platform, delivers a foundation for enterprise-grade security and remote manageability. Its hardware-assisted security technologies help protect business endpoints, while enabling IT administrators to remotely manage, diagnose, and maintain devices across the enterprise. This gives IT teams greater visibility into device health and performance, simplifies troubleshooting, and improves employee computing experience. Combining Intel vPro® security and manageability with Acer's commercial notebook platform, TravelLite offers organizations greater control over their PC fleet while maintaining employee mobility.
Built for business. Designed for mobility.
Enterprise capability meets portability in the TravelLite TL44-53M-G2, featuring a full aluminum metal design, measuring less than 18 mm thin and weighing under 1.4 kg for easy mobility. Its 14-inch FHD IPS display offers 300-nit brightness and a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing ample workspace for business applications. The 180-degree lay-flat hinge enables flexible collaboration and content sharing, while the narrow-bezel design adds a premium appearance. Built for everyday business mobility, the TravelLite is also MIL-STD 810H certified, reflecting Acer's focus on durability in professional environments.
Collaboration that feels more natural
As hybrid and distributed work reshape workplaces, communication is central to the PC experience. The TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 features a 5MP IR camera for enhanced video quality and Windows Hello biometric authentication. Combined with stereo speakers, DTS® Audio and noise-cancelling microphones, it delivers clearer, more immersive virtual meetings, presentations and everyday collaboration.
Connectivity without compromise
Designed for modern professionals, TravelLite offers comprehensive connectivity for multiple displays, high-speed storage, peripherals and mobile accessories. Two USB Type-CTM ports with ThunderboltTM, DisplayPortTM and USB charging enable high-speed data transfer, display connectivity and convenient single-cable charging. Its dual M.2 PCIe® NVMeTM SSD slots, including PCIe® 5.0 x4 support, deliver high-speed storage performance and future expansion flexibility. For wireless connectivity, configurations support Intel® Wi-Fi 7 (BE211) 2×2 and Bluetooth® 5.4, alongside Intel vPro® platform capabilities, ensuring a future-ready professional computing experience.
Designed to evolve with the enterprise
The TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 is designed for flexibility and upgradeability as business requirements evolve. Support for up to 128GB of dual-channel DDR5 memory and dual M.2 storage enables organizations to configure systems for diverse employee roles and workload requirements. This flexibility makes TravelLite suitable for knowledge workers, business professionals, managers and mobile employees seeking a balanced combination of performance, security and portability.
Commenting on the launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said,“The expectations from a business PC have fundamentally changed. Enterprises today need devices that combine intelligent performance with strong security, manageability, and an experience employees genuinely want to use. With the new TravelLite, we are bringing together Acer's premium commercial design with the latest Intel ®CoreTM Ultra Series 3 and Intel vPro® platform capabilities to address these needs. It is a device designed not only for the way businesses work today, but for the increasingly AI-enabled workplace they are building for tomorrow.”
GS Sondhi, Senior Director, Product Management, Acer India, said,“In developing the TravelLite TL44-53M-G2, our focus was on the practical needs of both business users and IT teams. Professionals need a notebook that is easy to carry, responsive across demanding workloads, built for everyday collaboration, and capable of delivering whole-day battery life to keep them productive on the go. IT teams need security, manageability, and flexibility to support changing business requirements. By combining AI-ready performance with a durable, lightweight design, expandable memory and storage, and reliable battery life, the new TravelLite gives enterprises a platform that can grow with their needs.”
The Acer TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 represents Acer's approach to the next generation of commercial computing, bringing together AI-ready performance, Intel vPro® enterprise security and manageability, premium mobility, durability and upgrade flexibility in a single business-focused platform.
“India is entering its next phase of workplace transformation, said PP Sunil Acharya, Senior Director, Global Accounts, Intel India.“Acer's new TravelLite, made in India and powered by Intel vPro®, brings enterprise-grade security and manageability to fast-growing SMBs, enterprises & global capability centers. It's built locally for India's scale, giving more businesses the tools they need to support a secure and productive AI workforce.”
With its combination of Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 processing, Intel vPro® technology and Acer's commercial notebook design, the TravelLite is designed to give organizations a capable and secure foundation for modern work, while giving professionals the freedom to work wherever business takes them.
"The business PC is becoming an increasingly important foundation for AI-enabled productivity," said Jennifer Larson, General Manager, Commercial Client Segments at Intel. "With Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors and the Intel vPro® platform, organizations can equip employees with responsive performance while helping IT maintain the security, visibility, and manageability required in today's modern workplace. We're excited to collaborate with Acer to bring these capabilities to customers across India."
Availability
The Acer TravelLite TL44-53M-G2 will be available in India through Acer's commercial and enterprise channels. Availability, configurations, and pricing may vary by market and customer requirements.
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