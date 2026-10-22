Force Motors Launches An Initiative For Sustainable End-Of-Life Vehicle Management
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, 22nd October 2026: Force Motors Limited, India's largest van maker and a leading automotive manufacturer, today announced its initiative towards promoting responsible end-of-life vehicle management by facilitating access to authorised scrappage for its customers.
Through an association with Rosmerta Auto Recycling Pvt. Ltd., Force Motors aims to make authorised vehicle scrappage more accessible to customers in the Delhi-NCR region, further strengthening its commitment under the MoU signed with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to support the Commercial Vehicle Replacement Scheme in the region. Starting with Delhi-NCR, the Company will also explore similar engagements in other parts of the country to expand customer access to authorised scrappage facilities and encourage responsible end-of-life vehicle management.
For Force Motors, the initiative reflects a broader approach to customer responsibility that extends beyond the sale and operation of a vehicle. While regular maintenance and timely replacement are important aspects of vehicle ownership, ensuring that ageing vehicles are retired responsibly is equally important. Authorised scrappage helps take end-of-life vehicles through the appropriate process while enabling the recovery and recycling of materials that would otherwise go to waste.
Under the arrangement, eligible Force Motors customers will be able to access Rosmerta's Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF), where vehicles will undergo the necessary documentation, depollution and dismantling processes. The facility will also support the segregation and recovery of recyclable materials, along with the generation of relevant scrappage documentation, including the Certificate of Deposit, wherever applicable.
By improving awareness and access to organised scrappage, Force Motors aims to support more responsible vehicle retirement practices and contribute to the recovery of valuable automotive materials.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors Limited, said, "As a responsible vehicle manufacturer, we believe our role extends beyond building and delivering vehicles. How a vehicle is managed at the end of its useful life matters too. Through this initiative, we want to encourage responsible scrappage and the recovery of valuable materials, while making it easier for our customers to choose authorised disposal channels. This is another practical step in our efforts to improve resource efficiency and promote more responsible practices across the automotive lifecycle".
The initiative aligns with Force Motors' continued focus on improving resource efficiency and reducing its environmental impact. By encouraging responsible disposal and the recovery of recyclable materials from end-of-life vehicles, the Company aims to extend its sustainability approach beyond its manufacturing operations and support more responsible practices across the vehicle lifecycle.
ABOUT FORCE MOTORS LIMITED:
Founded in 1958 by Shri N. K. Firodia, Force Motors Limited was established with a vision to provide affordable, reliable, and efficient transportation for the masses. Today, it stands as a fully integrated automobile company specializing in the engineering, development, and manufacture of vehicles, aggregates, and components.
The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing units across India, employs over 10,000 people, and is led by its Chairman, Dr. Abhay Firodia. Its advanced R&D center in Pune, supported by a design team of over 1,000 experts, is regarded as one of the finest in the country.
Force Motors is a versatile automotive company with the capability to cater to diverse international markets by offering customized, country-specific solutions. Its formidable product range spans light commercial vehicles and multi-utility vehicles, and its export presence extends to over 25+ countries including Middle East and Gulf region, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.
Force Motors has built strong relationships with global automotive leaders by consistently delivering high-quality engines and components. BMW & Mercedes-Benz assigned Force Motors the responsibility of producing and testing engines for all cars and SUVs manufactured in India. Every Mercedes-Benz car and SUV made in India is powered by an engine produced at Force Motors facility at Chakan in Pune.
Similarly, Force Motors' world-class factory in Chennai, built to BMW's exacting standards, powers every BMW car and SUV made in the country.
Force MTU Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. is a joint venture between Force Motors Ltd. and Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. The venture specializes in producing 10 and 12-cylinder Series 1600 engines, ranging from 545 hp to 1050 hp, at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. These engines are supplied globally for power generation and underfloor rail applications
Through an association with Rosmerta Auto Recycling Pvt. Ltd., Force Motors aims to make authorised vehicle scrappage more accessible to customers in the Delhi-NCR region, further strengthening its commitment under the MoU signed with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to support the Commercial Vehicle Replacement Scheme in the region. Starting with Delhi-NCR, the Company will also explore similar engagements in other parts of the country to expand customer access to authorised scrappage facilities and encourage responsible end-of-life vehicle management.
For Force Motors, the initiative reflects a broader approach to customer responsibility that extends beyond the sale and operation of a vehicle. While regular maintenance and timely replacement are important aspects of vehicle ownership, ensuring that ageing vehicles are retired responsibly is equally important. Authorised scrappage helps take end-of-life vehicles through the appropriate process while enabling the recovery and recycling of materials that would otherwise go to waste.
Under the arrangement, eligible Force Motors customers will be able to access Rosmerta's Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF), where vehicles will undergo the necessary documentation, depollution and dismantling processes. The facility will also support the segregation and recovery of recyclable materials, along with the generation of relevant scrappage documentation, including the Certificate of Deposit, wherever applicable.
By improving awareness and access to organised scrappage, Force Motors aims to support more responsible vehicle retirement practices and contribute to the recovery of valuable automotive materials.
Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors Limited, said, "As a responsible vehicle manufacturer, we believe our role extends beyond building and delivering vehicles. How a vehicle is managed at the end of its useful life matters too. Through this initiative, we want to encourage responsible scrappage and the recovery of valuable materials, while making it easier for our customers to choose authorised disposal channels. This is another practical step in our efforts to improve resource efficiency and promote more responsible practices across the automotive lifecycle".
The initiative aligns with Force Motors' continued focus on improving resource efficiency and reducing its environmental impact. By encouraging responsible disposal and the recovery of recyclable materials from end-of-life vehicles, the Company aims to extend its sustainability approach beyond its manufacturing operations and support more responsible practices across the vehicle lifecycle.
ABOUT FORCE MOTORS LIMITED:
Founded in 1958 by Shri N. K. Firodia, Force Motors Limited was established with a vision to provide affordable, reliable, and efficient transportation for the masses. Today, it stands as a fully integrated automobile company specializing in the engineering, development, and manufacture of vehicles, aggregates, and components.
The company operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing units across India, employs over 10,000 people, and is led by its Chairman, Dr. Abhay Firodia. Its advanced R&D center in Pune, supported by a design team of over 1,000 experts, is regarded as one of the finest in the country.
Force Motors is a versatile automotive company with the capability to cater to diverse international markets by offering customized, country-specific solutions. Its formidable product range spans light commercial vehicles and multi-utility vehicles, and its export presence extends to over 25+ countries including Middle East and Gulf region, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.
Force Motors has built strong relationships with global automotive leaders by consistently delivering high-quality engines and components. BMW & Mercedes-Benz assigned Force Motors the responsibility of producing and testing engines for all cars and SUVs manufactured in India. Every Mercedes-Benz car and SUV made in India is powered by an engine produced at Force Motors facility at Chakan in Pune.
Similarly, Force Motors' world-class factory in Chennai, built to BMW's exacting standards, powers every BMW car and SUV made in the country.
Force MTU Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. is a joint venture between Force Motors Ltd. and Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. The venture specializes in producing 10 and 12-cylinder Series 1600 engines, ranging from 545 hp to 1050 hp, at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. These engines are supplied globally for power generation and underfloor rail applications
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