Kia India Surpasses 150 Green Workshops, Accelerating Sustainability Across Its Aftersales Network
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 22 October 2026: Kia India, one of the country's leading mass-premium automakers, today announced that it has surpassed the milestone of establishing 150 Green Workshops across its nationwide dealer network. With solar energy systems now installed at 151 workshops, with the cumulative capacity of 11.8 MW, the achievement marks another significant milestone in the company's commitment to embedding sustainability across its operations and customer touchpoints.
Kia India's Green Workshop journey has progressed through a series of defining milestones from establishing its first Green Workshop to crossing the 100-workshop mark in 2025 and now surpassing the target of 150 facilities. The sustained expansion reflects the company's structured approach to integrating renewable energy and environmentally responsible practices into its rapidly growing aftersales network.
For customers, the Green Workshop network offers access to service facilities that combine Kia's standards of quality, transparency and care with more environmentally responsible operating practices. It enables customers to experience the brand's sustainability commitment at one of the most frequent and important touchpoints in their ownership journey.
Water conservation is a core component of the Green Workshop framework, with steam washing or dry washing prescribed across at facilities. Dry washing avoids water use in the washing process, while steam washing typically requires 4–5 litres per vehicle, compared with an estimated 100–120 litres for conventional washing. However, the actual water consumption varies depending on the washing method and operating conditions.
The initiative also incorporates responsible management of used engine oil generated during servicing. During 2026, approximately 2,269 barrels of used engine oil were handled.
Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "Sustainability at Kia India is an enterprise-wide commitment that extends across our products, operations and the complete customer ownership journey. From our first Green Workshop to crossing the 100-workshop milestone and now surpassing 150 facilities, each stage reflects the collective efforts of Kia India and our dealer partners to build a more responsible and future-ready mobility ecosystem. With 151 workshops supported by more than 11.8 MW of solar capacity, we are strengthening the environmental efficiency of our aftersales operations while continuing to deliver the quality, convenience and care our customers expect from Kia."
The Green Workshop framework further incorporates measures such as rapid wash facilities, natural lighting, effluent treatment plants, waterless urinals, motion-sensor-controlled lights and doors, and colour-coded waste segregation bins to support resource management and waste handling. Water-based paints are also used in bodyshop repair operations, where applicable, with environmental performance dependent on the products used and their application.
Kia India began scaling the initiative in 2023, when its Green Workshop network comprised three facilities with a cumulative solar capacity of 165 kW. The programme expanded substantially to 60 workshops and 5,494 kW of installed capacity in 2024. In 2025, the company crossed the landmark of 100 Green Workshops, reaching 106 facilities with an installed capacity of 8,442 kW. The addition of 45 workshops during 2026 has taken the total network to 151 facilities and the cumulative solar capacity to 11,885 kW.
The completed Green Workshop network currently comprises 53 facilities in North India, 43 in South India, 45 in West India and 10 in East India, ensuring that the sustainability initiative is progressively embedded across Kia India's nationwide aftersales footprint.
Kia India's Green Workshop journey has progressed through a series of defining milestones from establishing its first Green Workshop to crossing the 100-workshop mark in 2025 and now surpassing the target of 150 facilities. The sustained expansion reflects the company's structured approach to integrating renewable energy and environmentally responsible practices into its rapidly growing aftersales network.
For customers, the Green Workshop network offers access to service facilities that combine Kia's standards of quality, transparency and care with more environmentally responsible operating practices. It enables customers to experience the brand's sustainability commitment at one of the most frequent and important touchpoints in their ownership journey.
Water conservation is a core component of the Green Workshop framework, with steam washing or dry washing prescribed across at facilities. Dry washing avoids water use in the washing process, while steam washing typically requires 4–5 litres per vehicle, compared with an estimated 100–120 litres for conventional washing. However, the actual water consumption varies depending on the washing method and operating conditions.
The initiative also incorporates responsible management of used engine oil generated during servicing. During 2026, approximately 2,269 barrels of used engine oil were handled.
Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "Sustainability at Kia India is an enterprise-wide commitment that extends across our products, operations and the complete customer ownership journey. From our first Green Workshop to crossing the 100-workshop milestone and now surpassing 150 facilities, each stage reflects the collective efforts of Kia India and our dealer partners to build a more responsible and future-ready mobility ecosystem. With 151 workshops supported by more than 11.8 MW of solar capacity, we are strengthening the environmental efficiency of our aftersales operations while continuing to deliver the quality, convenience and care our customers expect from Kia."
The Green Workshop framework further incorporates measures such as rapid wash facilities, natural lighting, effluent treatment plants, waterless urinals, motion-sensor-controlled lights and doors, and colour-coded waste segregation bins to support resource management and waste handling. Water-based paints are also used in bodyshop repair operations, where applicable, with environmental performance dependent on the products used and their application.
Kia India began scaling the initiative in 2023, when its Green Workshop network comprised three facilities with a cumulative solar capacity of 165 kW. The programme expanded substantially to 60 workshops and 5,494 kW of installed capacity in 2024. In 2025, the company crossed the landmark of 100 Green Workshops, reaching 106 facilities with an installed capacity of 8,442 kW. The addition of 45 workshops during 2026 has taken the total network to 151 facilities and the cumulative solar capacity to 11,885 kW.
The completed Green Workshop network currently comprises 53 facilities in North India, 43 in South India, 45 in West India and 10 in East India, ensuring that the sustainability initiative is progressively embedded across Kia India's nationwide aftersales footprint.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment