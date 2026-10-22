Either / And Launches Premium Handbags For Women Who Refuse To Choose One Version Of Themselves
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: Either / And is a handbag brand for women who carry more than one version of themselves through the day. Founded by Avantika Aggarwal, who spent nearly eight years in strategy consulting, the brand designs bags around how women actually live, moving from the commute to the airport, the client office and the evening. Every bag carries a small metal pebble, a signature detail inspired by a stone seen through moving water: hard material, fluid shape, firm and soft.
"Either / And is for the woman who has never found the right handbag - not because she hasn't looked, but because it hasn't existed yet," said Aggarwal. "We built it for the person who doesn't want to pick a version of herself."
The collection includes the Work / Life Tote, which features a detachable laptop sleeve, insulated bottle pocket and modular pouch system, and the Here / There Weekender, which has a detachable strap, trolley sleeve and passport pocket. Two weeks after launch, the debut tote sold out in Cocoa and Ink. Both colours are now back in stock.
Now joining the line is the Evening / Everywhere Mini, Either / And's first evening bag and a quieter, more versatile alternative to heavily embellished occasion bags. It comes in Ink, Chrome and Merlot and can be worn four ways: top handle, shoulder, crossbody or clutch. Side snap buttons adjust its capacity. It is made from water-resistant vegan leather with a soft suede lining and the signature pebble hardware.
Pricing: Work / Life Tote ₹6,999 | Here / There Weekender ₹7,499 | Work / Life Bundle ₹7,499 | Here / There Bundle ₹7,999 | Evening / Everywhere Mini ₹4,999. First-time customers automatically receive 10% off.
"Either / And is for the woman who has never found the right handbag - not because she hasn't looked, but because it hasn't existed yet," said Aggarwal. "We built it for the person who doesn't want to pick a version of herself."
The collection includes the Work / Life Tote, which features a detachable laptop sleeve, insulated bottle pocket and modular pouch system, and the Here / There Weekender, which has a detachable strap, trolley sleeve and passport pocket. Two weeks after launch, the debut tote sold out in Cocoa and Ink. Both colours are now back in stock.
Now joining the line is the Evening / Everywhere Mini, Either / And's first evening bag and a quieter, more versatile alternative to heavily embellished occasion bags. It comes in Ink, Chrome and Merlot and can be worn four ways: top handle, shoulder, crossbody or clutch. Side snap buttons adjust its capacity. It is made from water-resistant vegan leather with a soft suede lining and the signature pebble hardware.
Pricing: Work / Life Tote ₹6,999 | Here / There Weekender ₹7,499 | Work / Life Bundle ₹7,499 | Here / There Bundle ₹7,999 | Evening / Everywhere Mini ₹4,999. First-time customers automatically receive 10% off.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment