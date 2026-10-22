Vinod Intelligent Cookware Targets Delhi's Premium Cookware Market With Freya Brand Activation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 22, 2026: Vinod Intelligent Cookware, one of India's legacy cookware brands, recently hosted An Evening with Freya at The Sunroom, Delhi, bringing together nearly 70 food, lifestyle and home creators to experience Freya, its premium cast iron cookware range. The event aimed to build brand awareness and drive festive-season sales in Delhi, a strategic market for the brand across online and retail channels.
Built with Vinod's proprietary TREON Technology, Freya combines the cooking performance and heat retention associated with cast iron with a toxin-free construction, even heat distribution and contemporary design. Available in Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue, the range includes kadais, sauce pots and pans, dosa and roti tawas, frypans, Dutch ovens, appam makers and tadka pans, bringing traditional cast iron cooking into modern Indian kitchens.
The Delhi event builds on Vinod's creator-led initiatives in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, reflecting the brand's focus on experiential marketing to strengthen consumer engagement and drive sales. Following its Pune activation, the company reported a noticeable rise in sales of its Ceravit range, reinforcing its decision to extend this approach to Freya.
At An Evening with Freya, guests explored the range through hands-on product experiences and interactive activities inspired by its signature Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue colours. The Team Ruby versus Team Sapphire format, along with the Freya Secret Window and Claw Machine, encouraged participation and content creation. Participating creators subsequently shared Reels and Stories showcasing Freya to their audiences.
Commenting on the brand's vision for Freya, Malvika Agarwal, Director, Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd. said,“Our vision for Freya is to make it India's No. 1 premium cast iron range. With our proprietary TREON Technology, we have brought the cooking performance of cast iron into a modern, toxin-free range suited to today's homes. Creator-led engagement plays a key role in this journey. Through first-hand experiences and relatable content, creators can help consumers understand the benefits of cast iron cooking. Going forward, we will continue to expand Freya's presence across cities through initiatives like An Evening with Freya, making the goodness of cast iron accessible to more Indian households.”
Through creator partnerships and immersive product experiences, Vinod aims to strengthen Freya's presence in Delhi and drive its growth in the city's premium cast iron cookware segment.
About Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd.:
Established in 1962, Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian cookware company with a legacy spanning over six decades and a portfolio of 400+ products across cookware and kitchen solutions. Driven by innovation, quality and evolving consumer needs, the company offers a diverse range of products across stainless steel, triply and other cookware categories. Its brands include Vinod Intelligent Cookware and Kraft Kitchenware, catering to the needs of modern Indian households. With a growing presence across India and international markets, including the UK, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the company continues to expand its reach through retail networks and leading digital commerce platforms.
Built with Vinod's proprietary TREON Technology, Freya combines the cooking performance and heat retention associated with cast iron with a toxin-free construction, even heat distribution and contemporary design. Available in Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue, the range includes kadais, sauce pots and pans, dosa and roti tawas, frypans, Dutch ovens, appam makers and tadka pans, bringing traditional cast iron cooking into modern Indian kitchens.
The Delhi event builds on Vinod's creator-led initiatives in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, reflecting the brand's focus on experiential marketing to strengthen consumer engagement and drive sales. Following its Pune activation, the company reported a noticeable rise in sales of its Ceravit range, reinforcing its decision to extend this approach to Freya.
At An Evening with Freya, guests explored the range through hands-on product experiences and interactive activities inspired by its signature Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue colours. The Team Ruby versus Team Sapphire format, along with the Freya Secret Window and Claw Machine, encouraged participation and content creation. Participating creators subsequently shared Reels and Stories showcasing Freya to their audiences.
Commenting on the brand's vision for Freya, Malvika Agarwal, Director, Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd. said,“Our vision for Freya is to make it India's No. 1 premium cast iron range. With our proprietary TREON Technology, we have brought the cooking performance of cast iron into a modern, toxin-free range suited to today's homes. Creator-led engagement plays a key role in this journey. Through first-hand experiences and relatable content, creators can help consumers understand the benefits of cast iron cooking. Going forward, we will continue to expand Freya's presence across cities through initiatives like An Evening with Freya, making the goodness of cast iron accessible to more Indian households.”
Through creator partnerships and immersive product experiences, Vinod aims to strengthen Freya's presence in Delhi and drive its growth in the city's premium cast iron cookware segment.
About Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd.:
Established in 1962, Vinod Cookware India Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian cookware company with a legacy spanning over six decades and a portfolio of 400+ products across cookware and kitchen solutions. Driven by innovation, quality and evolving consumer needs, the company offers a diverse range of products across stainless steel, triply and other cookware categories. Its brands include Vinod Intelligent Cookware and Kraft Kitchenware, catering to the needs of modern Indian households. With a growing presence across India and international markets, including the UK, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the company continues to expand its reach through retail networks and leading digital commerce platforms.
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