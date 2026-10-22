TABA-Amcham Urges Azerbaijan To Expand Logistics Infrastructure For Europe

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan should develop its warehousing and customs infrastructure not only to strengthen its position as a transit hub but also to create added value in the transportation of goods to Europe, the head of the Customs and Logistics Committee at TABA-AmCham, Murat Doğan said, Trend 's special corrspondent reports.

He made the statement at the Eurasia Investment & Networking Summit 2026 in Baku on October 22.

According to him, after Russia's war against Ukraine began, Türkiye came to be used as a transit hub; however, the potential of this route bypassing Georgia was subsequently not fully realized.

“This is not just about turning Azerbaijan into a transit hub, but about establishing warehouses and customs warehouses here, increasing the added value of goods, and ensuring their onward shipment to Europe,” he noted.

Doğan also highlighted the delivery times for cargo along this corridor. According to him, amid the war with Iran, transporting cargo via certain sea routes takes about one and a half to two months, whereas delivery to Europe via this corridor can take 14 days.

He emphasized the importance of improving customs procedures in Azerbaijan, noting that swift and unimpeded customs clearance is crucial for the development of logistics.

“In Türkiye, high customs duties and longer clearance procedures have become factors influencing the choice of freight routes. An exchange of expertise between Turkish and Azerbaijani specialists could help identify ways to reduce the time required for customs procedures,” he said.