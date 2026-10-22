Kazakhstan, China's Guoyou Sign $1B Kuryk Port Investment Deal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Baiterek Holding Company has signed a memorandum of cooperation with China's Guoyou Materials Group on an investment project worth $1 billion, according to the holding.

The document was signed during the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable 2026 (KGIR-2026) in Shymkent, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The memorandum was signed by Baiterek Chairman of the Board Rustam Karagoishin and Guoyou Materials Group Chairman of the Board of Directors Yu Boyan. It covers cooperation on the construction of a multifunctional terminal as part of the first stage of the Kuryk Port development. The holding is considering comprehensive support for the project using the tools of its subsidiaries.

"The Kuryk project provides for the creation of a multifunctional terminal with a capacity of 15 million tons of cargo per year at the first stage with the prospect of further expansion. The development of the port infrastructure will increase the possibilities of cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport route, strengthen the transit potential of Kazakhstan and expand the access of domestic exporters to foreign markets", the holding said.

The forum brought together representatives of government agencies, international financial institutions and foreign companies. The central theme of the plenary session was Kazakhstan's new investment cycle, including the attraction of long-term capital and the implementation of projects in priority sectors of the economy.

The Baiterek delegation is scheduled to hold talks with Guoyou Materials Group's management to discuss the project's financial model, possible support mechanisms and next steps.

Guoyou Materials Group specializes in international trade, logistics and supply chain management. Headquartered in Tianjin, the group unites 33 subsidiaries. In Kazakhstan, it is represented by Kazakhstan Guoyou Investment, which implements a port and logistics project in the Mangystau region.