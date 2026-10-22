Kyrgyzstan To Prioritize Investment Quality Over Quantity, Japarov Says
The event, attended by heads of state bodies and institutions, identified the key priorities of state policy until the end of 2030.
"There are a lot of people willing to invest in Kyrgyzstan. However, we must carefully analyze each proposal, approach it pragmatically, and build cooperation that is beneficial both to the state and to the investor," Sadyr Japarov said.
He noted that the country will continue to simplify the issuance of permits, the procedures for concluding investment agreements, and investor support.
"Our task is not just to attract investments, but to create the necessary conditions for the successful implementation of projects so that they ensure the creation of new jobs, the development of production, and long‐term economic growth. Instead of creating bureaucratic hurdles and making investors run after you - if this is a real investor, then you should be the ones running after them," the president added.
Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that competent investor support is a crucial component of the investment policy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment