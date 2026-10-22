Malawi: Government Pledges Access To Justice To All

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The government has pledged to lobby the Judiciary for immediate interventions to address severe operational challenges hampering justice delivery in Neno District.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Charles Mhango made the commitment today during an inspection visit to the Neno Magistrate's Court. During the tour, First Grade Magistrate Margaret Khobili outlined the critical bottlenecks facing the local bench, including poor road networks, difficult terrain, a severe lack of transport, and inadequate court infrastructure.

Khobili noted that while Neno currently operates two magistrate courts, Neno and Lisungwi, communities in remote areas still struggle to access judicial services. To bridge this gap, she proposed establishing additional courts in Dambe, Chifunga, Ligowe, and Matope to bring services closer to the citizens.

The magistrate further explained that transport challenges frequently prevent witnesses from attending court. This often disrupts scheduled proceedings and complicates the fair administration of justice.

In response, Mhango assured judicial officers that many of these issues could be resolved through practical, targeted interventions, promising to engage the Judiciary leadership for swift support.

He emphasised that access to justice is a cornerstone of good governance, the rule of law, and national development. The Minister warned that a lack of effective dispute-resolution mechanisms risks driving frustrated citizens to take the law into their own hands.

To address funding shortfalls, Mhango highlighted the need for closer collaboration between the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the Judiciary, Parliament, and other key sector stakeholders.

He reiterated that modernising and expanding court facilities remains critical to ensuring all Malawians can access the legal system, regardless of their geographical location.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Justice, Malawi.