From The Global Debut Of 5Kwh HEV Technology To OMODA X: OMODA & JAECOO Drives Product Evolution Through User Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 20, Mr. Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, shared the brand's latest global achievements at OMODA X Night, while unveiling its innovation roadmap across new energy technology, intelligent mobility, and next-generation products. From rapid expansion across global markets to continuous advances in technology and user experience, OMODA & JAECOO is entering a new phase of growth driven by deeper global localization and technological innovation.









Entering the Global Mainstream: Strong Breakthroughs in Mature Markets and Accelerated Localization

In just three and a half years, OMODA & JAECOO has surpassed 1.4 million units in cumulative global sales, establishing itself among the world's fastest-growing automotive brands. In 2026, the brand expects annual sales to exceed 800,000 units, up approximately 110% year-on-year, sustaining its strong growth momentum.

More significant than the pace of growth is the brand's breakthrough performance in mature automotive markets. Just two and a half years after entering Europe, the region now accounts for 48% of OMODA & JAECOO's global sales. In the UK, OMODA & JAECOO ranked second in the overall automotive market for two consecutive months in August and September, while JAECOO 7 once again topped the country's best-selling car rankings in September. In France, less than six months after its market launch, monthly sales exceeded 3,000 units and cumulative sales surpassed 10,000 units. Both Spain and Italy recorded monthly sales exceeding 4,000 units.









Beyond Europe, the brand has also achieved rapid breakthroughs. Monthly sales in Brazil exceeded 6,500 units. In Thailand, OMODA & JAECOO ranked among the top three automotive brands, while JAECOO 5 EV held the No. 1 position in battery electric vehicle sales for multiple consecutive months. In Pakistan, the brand entered the top four of the overall automotive market within just six months of launch. From market entry to market leadership, these achievements across multiple regions demonstrate OMODA & JAECOO's growing global competitiveness.

This global expansion is supported by increasingly strong local operations. OMODA & JAECOO has now entered 79 markets worldwide, with more than 1,700 showrooms, and has received leading evaluations in dealer surveys in the UK, Spain, and Poland. Looking ahead, the brand plans to expand into 99 markets by 2027, including major automotive markets such as Japan, South Korea, and Canada, advancing from rapid expansion toward deeper localization.

Staying Half a Step Ahead in Technology: From Efficiency to Scenario-Driven Innovation and User Experience

Behind the brand's global growth is the continuous improvement of its new energy vehicle competitiveness. OMODA & JAECOO has established a diversified powertrain portfolio covering HEV, PHEV, and EV technologies, with new energy vehicles now accounting for 81% of total sales. Notably, just seven months after its launch, JAECOO 5 EV and JAECOO 5 SHS-H have reached the top of sales rankings in multiple markets, with monthly sales exceeding 20,000 units, demonstrating its strong global appeal. As the needs of young users continue to evolve, OMODA & JAECOO is taking automotive technology beyond efficiency-focused competition toward more comprehensive innovation in everyday experiences.









At the event, the brand announced the upcoming global debut of its 5-kWh technology, which will first be introduced on OMODA 7. Powered by a larger 5-kWh battery, the new Super Quiet Mode delivers an EV-like level of refinement and quietness during starts, acceleration, and high-speed driving. The world's only HEV V2L external power supply capability provides 2.2 kW of onboard power, while the larger battery also supports intelligent modes for resting, vehicle security monitoring, refreshment, and scheduled activities. Together, these features enable a wider range of lifestyle scenarios, from relaxing inside the vehicle to making coffee on the go. The 5-kWh technology represents more than an increase in battery capacity; it marks an important evolution in HEV technology from efficiency-oriented engineering toward experience-driven innovation.

Innovation also extends to the details of everyday driving. The newly unveiled Super Thermal Insulation Coating Technology will make its global debut on OMODA 4. Comparative tests under identical conditions showed that, the cabin temperature was 8-10°C lower than that of the competitor. Even when the competing vehicle used a sunshade, the temperature remained 5°C lower. The distinctive silver coating combines thermal insulation with futuristic aesthetics. From inside the vehicle, occupants can still enjoy a clear view of the sky, while the exterior roof presents a striking silver finish, bringing technological innovation into young users' expectations for both comfort and design.

Intelligence Enters Everyday Life: From Functional Capabilities to Real-World Scenarios and Emotional Understanding

In intelligent mobility, OMODA & JAECOO is accelerating the application of advanced technologies in real-world driving scenarios.

To address everyday parking challenges, the brand has introduced SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), delivering the experience of“Come to You. Park for You.” In supported scenarios, the technology enables the vehicle to approach the user autonomously, search for available parking spaces, and park in complex environments. SIVP will be introduced on JAECOO 5 and JAECOO 7, with equipped models scheduled for delivery in Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets in the near future.









Intelligent driving assistance technology is also making continuous progress. During the Paris Motor Show, a JAECOO 7 test vehicle completed an intelligent driving assistance test on public roads in Paris, navigating complex urban conditions, including the challenging roundabout at the Arc de Triomphe. The demonstration highlighted the brand's capability to validate advanced driving technologies in real-world traffic environments.

Meanwhile, intelligent cockpit technology is evolving toward more natural human-vehicle interaction. Globally unveiled in Southeast Asia this July, SIAS (Super Intelligent AI Space) delivers experiences built around better understanding of user intentions, emotions, individuality, and trends, enabling vehicles to move beyond simply responding to commands toward truly understanding users. OMODA 4 models equipped with SIAS will also be progressively delivered to users worldwide.









From Mecha Design to a New Product Portfolio: Exploring the Next Generation of Crossover

Alongside technological advances, OMODA is exploring new directions for next-generation Crossover design. At OMODA X Night, the all-new OMODA X made its global debut. The brand also confirmed that Mecha design will become the core design language of the next-generation OMODA family. From the Cyber Mecha aesthetics of OMODA 4 to the sharper, bolder Mecha-inspired Crossover design of OMODA X, the brand is integrating futuristic technology, trend-driven culture, and young people's desire for individuality into its next generation of vehicles.“OWN MY EDGE” captures the distinctive attitude and personality of OMODA X.









Over the next three years, OMODA & JAECOO plans to expand its product portfolio to 13 models, addressing a broader range of user groups and lifestyle scenarios while responding to evolving global demand through differentiated products.









Surpassing 1.4 million global sales in just three and a half years is both a testament to OMODA & JAECOO's rapid development and a new starting point for its next phase of growth. From continued breakthroughs in global markets to comprehensive advances in new energy technology, intelligent mobility, and next-generation products, OMODA & JAECOO is building a stronger and more comprehensive foundation for global competitiveness. The next stage of growth will be driven not only by speed, but also by continuously evolving product capabilities, enhanced user experiences, and lasting recognition across global markets.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

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