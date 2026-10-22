Firstcash Reports Record Third Quarter Operating Results Revenues And Earnings From Pawn Segments Grow 28% Declares 10% Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (“FirstCash” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: FCFS), the leading international operator of more than 3,300 retail pawn stores, today announced record revenue and earnings results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2026. The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share, an increase of 10% over the previous quarterly dividend, which will be paid in November 2026. In addition, during the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased $123 million of common stock, bringing the total year-to-date share repurchases to $250 million. Mr. Rick Wessel, chief executive officer, stated,“FirstCash delivered another outstanding quarter of operating results, with third quarter pawn revenue growth of 28%. Pawn demand remains exceptionally strong with a record $908 million in pawn receivables and all geographic segments posting double-digit increases in both same-store pawn receivables and pawn fees. Our merchandise sales channels were also robust, evidenced by continued strength in sales growth, margins and inventory turnover metrics. “We are also pleased to announce that 14 pawn stores were added during the quarter, bringing year-to-date additions to a total of 42 locations across four countries. As we enter the fourth quarter, with the added stores, strong pawn books and appropriate inventory levels, we believe we are well-positioned to close out another record year of operating results. “FirstCash has set new records for revenue and earnings in each quarter this year. For the trailing twelve months, revenues are now $4.3 billion, net income totals $406 million and adjusted EBITDA totals $835 million. The impressive earnings growth continues to drive increased operating cash flows as well, providing ample capacity for shareholder returns through stock repurchases and cash dividends. More importantly, we remain committed to expanding our industry-leading global footprint through accretive pawnshop acquisitions and new store openings in each geographic segment,” concluded Mr. Wessel. This release contains adjusted financial measures, which exclude certain non-operating and/or non-cash income and expenses, that are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the descriptions and reconciliations to GAAP of these and other non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

Three Months Ended September 30,

As Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) In thousands, except per share amounts 2026

2025 2026

2025 Revenue $ 1,101,167 $ 935,579 $ 1,101,167 $ 935,579 Net income $ 101,152 $ 82,807 $ 116,181 $ 100,633 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.33 $ 1.86 $ 2.68 $ 2.26 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 208,194 $ 172,821 $ 213,008 $ 180,554 Weighted-average diluted shares 43,335 44,472 43,335 44,472





Nine Months Ended September 30, As Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) In thousands, except per share amounts 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 3,227,506 $ 2,602,624 $ 3,227,506 $ 2,602,624 Net income $ 302,321 $ 226,203 $ 345,343 $ 273,032 Diluted earnings per share $ 6.89 $ 5.07 $ 7.87 $ 6.12 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 613,866 $ 468,535 $ 625,070 $ 488,563 Weighted-average diluted shares 43,870 44,603 43,870 44,603

Consolidated Operating Highlights



Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter increased 25% over the prior-year quarter on a GAAP basis while adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 19% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Year-to-date diluted earnings per share increased 36% over the prior-year period on a GAAP basis and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 29% compared to the prior-year period.

Net income for the third quarter totaled $101 million, a 22% increase over the prior-year quarter on a GAAP basis, while adjusted net income increased 15% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Year-to-date net income totaled $302 million, a 34% increase over the prior-year period on a GAAP basis, while adjusted net income increased 26% compared to the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) for the third quarter was $213 million, an 18% increase over the prior-year quarter. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 28% compared to the prior-year period.

Consolidated revenue totaled $1.1 billion for the quarter and $3.2 billion year-to-date. Total revenue for the third quarter increased 18% over the prior-year quarter and net revenue (gross profit) increased 15% compared to the prior-year quarter. Year-to-date, both revenue and net revenue increased 24% over the prior-year period.

Revenues and segment income from the Company's pawn segments both increased 28% in the third quarter over last year. Year-to-date revenues from the Company's pawn segments increased 37% while pawn segment income increased 47% over the same prior-year period.

Consolidated assets at September 30, 2026 totaled a record $5.6 billion, including record pawn receivables of $908 million. This compares to assets of $5.2 billion and pawn receivables of $788 million a year ago.

For the trailing twelve month period ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported:



Revenues of $4.3 billion



Net income of $406 million on a GAAP basis and adjusted net income of $462 million



Adjusted EBITDA of $835 million Operating cash flows of $679 million and adjusted free cash flows (a non-GAAP measure) of $393 million



Growth Platforms



During the third quarter, the Company added 14 retail pawn locations:



Four acquired stores (three in the U.S. and one in the U.K.)

Ten de novo store openings (six in Latin America, two in the U.S. and two in the U.K.)

Year-to-date, a total of 42 stores have been added through acquisitions and new store openings while over the past twelve months, 70 total stores have been added.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had 3,352 locations, comprised of 1,215 U.S. locations, 1,839 locations in Latin America and 298 U.K. locations.

Ramsdens acquisition update:



During the third quarter of 2026, both the Ramsdens' shareholders and the U.K. financial regulator (Financial Conduct Authority) approved the previously announced acquisition.



The Company continues to target for the transaction to close by the end of 2026, pending receipt of the required anti-trust approval and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Upon satisfaction of all required closing conditions, the addition of Ramsdens would add over 175 U.K. locations and increase the Company's store base to more than 3,500 locations.

The Company's real estate portfolio of owned pawn locations now totals 480 properties, of which 14 were acquired in the third quarter, bringing the number of real estate locations acquired year-to-date to 37. The Company believes these are strategic investments that protect valuable store locations and reduce future operating expenses. Most of the owned properties are in the U.S. and now represent 39% of the total U.S. store base. American First Finance (“AFF”) had approximately 17,000 active retail and e-commerce point-of-sale merchant partner locations at September 30, 2026, representing an 8% increase compared to a year ago.



U.S. Pawn Segment Operating Results



Total segment revenue increased 18% in both the third quarter and year-to-date periods, reflecting especially strong same-store revenue growth coupled with contributions from late 2025 acquisitions.

Segment pre-tax operating income increased 19% compared to the prior-year quarter. The resulting segment pre-tax operating margin was 26% for the third quarter of 2026, which equaled the prior-year quarter. Year-to-date segment pre-tax operating income increased 25% compared to the prior-year period. The resulting year-to-date segment pre-tax operating margin increased to 27% compared to 25% in the comparable prior-year period.

Pawn receivables increased 14% in total at September 30, 2026 compared to last year. Same-store pawn receivables increased 12%, 25% on a two-year stacked basis and 35% on a three-year stacked basis. This represented the thirteenth consecutive quarter of double-digit same-store receivables growth.

Pawn loan fees increased 12% in the third quarter while retail merchandise sales increased 10%, both compared to the prior-year quarter. On a same-store basis, pawn fees increased 11% and retail sales increased 7%. Retail sales margins were 42% for the third quarter of 2026 versus 43% in the third quarter of 2025. Inventories aged greater than one year at September 30, 2026 remained low at 1.6% of total inventories, which excludes aged inventories from six recently acquired stores, improving from 1.9% at September 30, 2025.



Latin America Pawn Segment Operating Results

Note: Certain growth rates below are calculated on a constant or local currency basis, a non-GAAP financial measure defined at the end of this release. The average U.S. dollar to Mexican peso exchange rate for the third quarter of 2026 was 17.2 pesos per U.S. dollar, a favorable change of 8% versus the comparable prior-year period, and for the nine month period ended September 30, 2026 was 17.4 pesos per U.S. dollar, a favorable change of 11% versus the prior-year period.



Total segment revenue in the third quarter of 2026 increased 35% on a U.S. dollar basis and 27% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior-year quarter. Year-to-date, segment revenue increased 39% on a U.S. dollar basis compared to the prior-year period and increased 26% on a local currency basis.

Third quarter segment pre-tax operating income increased 37% on a U.S. dollar basis compared to last year and increased 35% on a local currency basis. Year-to-date, segment pre-tax operating income increased 45% on a U.S. dollar basis compared to the prior-year period and increased 39% on a local currency basis.

Pawn receivables, both in total and on a same-store basis, as of September 30, 2026, increased 19% on a U.S. dollar basis while increasing 15% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year. Two-year stacked same-store receivable growth increased 44% in total and 33% on a currency adjusted basis. This represents the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit same-store receivables growth and the fifth consecutive quarter of 15% or greater same-store receivables growth.

Total and same-store pawn loan fees in the third quarter increased 24% on a U.S. dollar basis and 15% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior-year quarter.

Total and same-store retail merchandise sales in the third quarter increased 24% and 25%, respectively, on a U.S. dollar basis compared to the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis, both total and same-store retail merchandise sales increased 16% in the third quarter compared to the prior-year quarter. Retail sales margins were 35% in the third quarter of 2026 versus 36% in the third quarter of 2025. Inventories aged greater than one year at September 30, 2026 remained low, improving to 1.3% compared to 1.4% at September 30, 2025.



U.K. Pawn Segment Operating Results



Total revenues in the third quarter were $99 million, with strong growth over the prior-year quarter (partially pre-acquisition) in both pawn fees and merchandise sales.

Segment pre-tax operating income for the third quarter of 2026 was $29 million, resulting in a segment pre-tax operating margin of 29%. Year-to-date segment pre-tax operating income was $102 million, resulting in a segment pre-tax operating margin of 34%. Pawn receivables at September 30, 2026 totaled $215 million, an increase of 14% on a U.S. dollar basis. On a local currency basis, total pawn receivables increased 15% and same-store pawn receivables increased 14% compared to a year ago.



American First Finance (AFF) - Retail POS Payment Solutions Segment Operating Results



Third quarter segment pre-tax operating income totaled $33 million. This represented a sequential increase over the second quarter of 2026 but a decrease compared to the third quarter of 2025, due primarily to the loss of earnings from previously reported merchant partner bankruptcies. Year-to-date segment pre-tax operating income totaled $88 million.

Gross transaction volume of lease and loan originations during the third quarter decreased 15% compared to the prior-year quarter, due primarily to continued weakness in the furniture industry coupled with an increased strategic focus on merchant quality. For the year-to-date period, overall gross transaction volume decreased 9% over the prior-year period.

Net revenues in the third quarter decreased 20% compared to the prior-year quarter, while year-to-date net revenues decreased 24% compared to the prior-year period. The third quarter combined average monthly net charge-off rate for lease and finance products was 5.6%, an improvement over 5.8% in the prior-year quarter.



Cash Flow and Liquidity



Driven by contributions from each of the Company's four business segments, consolidated operating cash flows for the twelve month period ended September 30, 2026 totaled $679 million which represents an increase of 18% compared to the same prior-year period.

Adjusted free cash flows, which include net fundings/repayments of pawn loans and finance receivables, totaled $393 million for the twelve month period ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 27% compared to the same prior-year period.

The operating cash flows helped fund significant growth in earning assets, continued investments in the pawn store platform, real estate and shareholder returns over the past twelve months:



Existing-store pawn earning assets (pawn receivables and inventories) increased $235 million compared to last year.



A total of 29 pawn stores were acquired for a combined purchase price of $89 million.



41 de novo pawn stores were opened with a combined investment of approximately $18 million in fixed assets and working capital.



Strategic real estate purchases for the underlying real estate at 47 existing pawn stores totaled $87 million, bringing the number of Company-owned properties to 480.

Shareholder returns, comprised of stock repurchases and cash dividends, totaled $349 million.

In August 2026, the Company amended the terms of its long-term, unsecured bank credit agreement to increase the size of the facility from $700 million to $1.055 billion and extend its maturity date from August 2029 to August 2031. The amendment also modified other key terms, the most significant of which allows for a net debt leverage ratio of up to 3.5 times adjusted EBITDA. The amended agreement also reduces the unused fee under the facility and provides for direct borrowings in British pounds sterling of up to a $500 million U.S. dollar equivalent. Based on trailing twelve month actual results, the Company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.7x at September 30, 2026. Including the estimated pro forma EBITDA contributions from acquisitions and other lender-permitted adjustments over the past twelve months, the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA at September 30, 2026 was 2.6x, an improvement compared to the same ratio of 2.9x at September 30, 2025, following the acquisition of H&T.



Shareholder Returns



The Board of Directors declared a $0.46 per share fourth quarter cash dividend, which will be paid on November 24, 2026 to stockholders of record as of November 13, 2026. This represents a 10% increase over the previous quarterly dividend.

On an annualized basis, the dividend is now $1.84 per share, representing an increase of 10% over the previous annualized dividend of $1.68 per share. Any future dividends are subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company repurchased 592,000 shares of common stock during the third quarter of 2026 at an average price of $208.64 per share for a total cost of $123 million. Year-to-date, the Company repurchased 1,210,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $206.66 per share for a total cost of $250 million. The Company has $50 million remaining on the share repurchase program authorized in July 2026. Future share repurchases are subject to expected liquidity, acquisition and other investment opportunities, debt covenant restrictions, market conditions and other relevant factors.

Over the past twelve months, the Company has repurchased 1,367,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $201.49 per share for a total cost of $275 million and paid out $74 million in cash dividends, representing a payout ratio of 86% of net income over the same period. The Company generated an 18% return on equity and an 8% return on assets for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026. Using adjusted net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, the adjusted return on equity was 20% while the adjusted return on assets was 9%.



2026 Outlook

The Company's outlook for the remainder of 2026 continues to be highly positive with continued double-digit revenue growth and operating margin expansion expected from pawn operations in the fourth quarter. The estimates provided below do not include revenue and earnings contributions from any potential fourth quarter acquisitions.

Pawn Operations:

Pawn operations remain the primary earnings driver as the Company expects the combined U.S., Latin America and U.K. pawn segments to be approximately 90% of total net revenue and segment level pre-tax income for 2026.

U.S. Pawn

While the Company will begin to lap several larger domestic acquisitions made in the fourth quarter of 2025, it continues to expect a low-double-digit growth rate in pawn receivables and fees in the fourth quarter and retail sales growth of approximately 8% to 10% for the quarter. Store operating expenses are projected to grow in a mid-single-digit range in the fourth quarter of 2026.



Latin America Pawn



The current exchange rate for the Mexican peso is equal to the prior year rate of approximately 18.3 to 1, making fourth quarter guidance in U.S. dollars and constant currency essentially equivalent. For the fourth quarter of 2026, assuming the current exchange rate, the Company expects low- to mid-teens growth in pawn receivables and fees, with slightly higher expected growth in retail sales. Driven by greater store counts and compensation costs, operating expenses are expected to increase 10% to 12%.

U.K. Pawn

Pawn receivables and fees for the fourth quarter are expected to grow at a mid- to high-single-digit range versus the prior year, while retail sales gross profit is expected to increase in a low-double-digit range. Operating expenses are expected to increase approximately 10% driven in part by new store additions in 2026.



Retail POS Payment Solutions (AFF) Operations:



Given continued softness in furniture and other discretionary, large-ticket retail sales, gross transaction volumes for lease and loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2026 are forecast to decrease in the mid-teens percentage range compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, which is consistent with the implied prior guidance. Net revenue (after depreciation of leased merchandise and lease and loan loss provisioning) is expected to decrease 15% to 20% for the fourth quarter, reflecting reduced origination activity over the past year. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter are expected to remain at a run rate similar to the third quarter.



Other Expenses and Tax Rates:



Corporate administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2026 are expected to remain at a run rate which is similar to the first three quarters of 2026, while interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2026 is expected to increase approximately 5% over the prior-year quarter assuming current interest rates. The full year 2026 consolidated effective income tax rate is expected to range from 26% to 27% of income before income taxes.



Additional Commentary and Analysis

Mr. Wessel further commented on FirstCash's third quarter results and outlook for the remainder of 2026,“The demand for pawn lending and deep-value retailing remains strong given the continued inflationary environment. We believe our customers see tremendous value in each of our core products and services, whether through a small non-recourse loan, easily and safely selling an unneeded personal item or shopping at a value-oriented retailer that also offers an interest-free layaway program.

“The strength in our pawn operations continues to be evidenced by the record third quarter and year-to-date revenue and earnings results. Third quarter pawn receivables remained at record levels in each segment, both in total and on a per-store basis, and we expect continued demand strength in the fourth quarter. Retail sales growth for the quarter was impressive as well, with consolidated double-digit same-store comps and margins at or above targeted levels. We also believe that we are well-positioned for the holiday season with a solid book of layaway deposits and appropriate levels of fresh, value-priced inventory.

“We are pleased to have added 14 pawn locations this quarter and 42 stores year-to-date, demonstrating our continued focus on platform growth, and we continue to see significant additional opportunities to further grow our store base. While primarily focused on completing the Ramsdens acquisition in the U.K., there is a strong pipeline of other potential acquisition opportunities in various stages of evaluation and diligence across multiple geographic regions.

“In parallel with the growth of the core pawn business, we also remain focused on execution fundamentals and operating efficiencies. Most notably this year, we completed the rollout of our FirstPawn point-of-sale and loan management system across all H&T stores and its jewelry processing center. We expect the FirstPawn system will further optimize their pawn and merchandise conversion cycles, which should improve customer service, pawn yields, inventory turns and retail margins while enabling further revenue and operating synergies.

“Shareholder returns remain a priority as well and we are pleased to announce a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.46 per share, payable in November. Combined with $123 million of share repurchases in the third quarter and $250 million year-to-date, this further underscores our commitment to returning excess cash to shareholders while still funding organic growth, strategic acquisitions and real estate purchases.

“During the third quarter, FirstCash also expanded and extended its revolving unsecured credit facility. Strong demand from both new and existing bank partners allowed us to increase total commitments from $700 million to over $1 billion, providing substantial committed capital through August 2031 to support continued growth in both our U.S. and international operations in addition to shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks.

“In summary, we remain focused on disciplined execution across all three pawn geographies and selective, accretive growth driven by the strong acquisition pipeline we are seeing in all markets. We believe the combination of strong operating cash flow, a strengthened balance sheet and a favorable demand backdrop positions us well for continued revenue and earnings growth into 2027,” concluded Mr. Wessel.

About FirstCash

FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores focused on serving cash and credit-constrained consumers. FirstCash operates more than 3,300 pawn stores in the U.S., Latin America and the U.K. Most of the stores buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small non-recourse pawn loans secured by pledged personal property. FirstCash's pawn operations account for approximately 90% of net revenue, with the remainder provided by its wholly owned subsidiary, AFF, a leading provider of customer payment solutions at the point-of-sale for retailers of consumer goods and services.

FirstCash is a component company in both the Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index® and the Russell 2000 Index®. FirstCash's common stock (ticker symbol“ FCFS”) is traded on the Nasdaq, the creator of the world's first electronic stock market. For additional information regarding FirstCash and the services it provides, visit FirstCash's websites located at , and .

Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition, outlook and prospects of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries (together, the“Company”), including the Company's outlook for 2026 and the Company's previously announced Ramsdens acquisition. Forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“outlook,”“believes,”“projects,”“expects,”“may,”“estimates,”“should,”“plans,”“targets,”“intends,”“could,”“would,”“anticipates,”“potential,”“confident,”“optimistic,” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations, outlook and future plans. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.

While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Such factors and risks may include, without limitation, risks related to the extensive regulatory environment in which the Company operates, including uncertainty involving the present regulatory environment in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates; risks associated with the legal and regulatory proceedings that the Company is a party to or may become a party to in the future; risks related to the Company's acquisitions, including the failure of the Company's acquisitions to deliver the estimated value and benefits expected by the Company and the ability of the Company to continue to identify and consummate acquisitions on favorable terms, if at all, and the ability of the Company to successfully integrate such acquisitions; risks related to the acquisition of Ramsdens, in particular, the ability to obtain the necessary anti-trust approval and to satisfy the other customary closing conditions in the expected timeframe, if at all, and the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Ramsdens on the anticipated timeline, if at all; potential changes in consumer behavior and shopping patterns which could impact demand for the Company's pawn loan, retail, lease-to-own (“LTO”) and retail finance products; labor shortages and increased labor costs; a deterioration in the economic conditions in the United States, Latin America and the United Kingdom, including as a result of geopolitical conflicts, inflation, elevated interest rates, increased energy costs and trade policy, which potentially could have an impact on discretionary consumer spending and demand for the Company's products; currency fluctuations, primarily involving the Mexican peso and British pound sterling; competition the Company faces from other retailers and providers of retail payment solutions; the ability of the Company to successfully execute on its business strategies; risks related to the Company's ability to prevent cyber attacks, other cybersecurity incidents, security breaches or other disruptions to its information technology systems; risks related to the Company's ability to develop, operate and adapt its information technology infrastructure suitable for the nature of its business and to successfully transition acquired businesses to its information technology platform; risks related to the Company's ability to keep pace with the adoption of generative artificial intelligence and other machine learning technologies to remain competitive; risks related to the contraction in sales activity or store closures at merchant partners of the Company's retail point-of-sale (“POS”) payment solutions business; the ability of the Company's retail POS payment solutions business to continue to grow its base of merchant partners; and other risks discussed and described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the risks described in Part I, Item 1A,“Risk Factors” thereof, and other reports filed with the SEC. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, nor can the Company predict, in many cases, all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to report any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 480,981 $ 410,968 $ 1,417,078 $ 1,167,149 Pawn loan fees 267,290 221,088 792,429 603,781 Leased merchandise income 103,057 132,540 348,743 429,242 Interest and fees on retail finance products 73,749 81,683 222,046 231,171 Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 172,541 86,710 437,154 168,691 Other revenue 3,549 2,590 10,056 2,590 Total revenue 1,101,167 935,579 3,227,506 2,602,624 Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 294,274 248,723 857,942 703,173 Depreciation of leased merchandise 63,113 76,028 215,822 243,119 Provision for lease losses 17,021 27,920 71,204 88,025 Provision for loan losses 40,790 40,347 123,564 118,468 Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 140,159 68,220 335,955 138,479 Other cost of revenue 267 634 1,425 634 Total cost of revenue 555,624 461,872 1,605,912 1,291,898 Net revenue 545,543 473,707 1,621,594 1,310,726 Expenses and other income: Operating expenses 269,106 236,528 806,273 673,607 Administrative expenses 66,723 58,845 199,326 166,631 Depreciation and amortization 32,283 29,034 96,239 80,400 Interest expense 37,678 32,216 107,908 86,024 Interest income (434 ) (908 ) (1,078 ) (2,664 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (435 ) (219 ) 201 (1,504 ) Merger and acquisition expenses 3,760 9,472 10,983 12,711 Other income, net (1,805 ) (3,740 ) (9,055 ) (9,254 ) Total expenses and other income 406,876 361,228 1,210,797 1,005,951 Income before income taxes 138,667 112,479 410,797 304,775 Provision for income taxes 37,515 29,672 108,476 78,572 Net income $ 101,152 $ 82,807 $ 302,321 $ 226,203





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,159 $ 130,240 $ 125,197 Accounts receivable, net 122,476 115,850 115,854 Pawn loans 907,670 788,130 831,497 Finance receivables, net 124,115 153,134 150,274 Inventories 598,551 456,273 487,232 Leased merchandise, net 74,705 99,725 114,283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,360 49,008 32,131 Total current assets 2,067,036 1,792,360 1,856,468 Property and equipment, net 883,675 786,389 808,050 Operating lease right of use asset 366,097 371,311 365,621 Goodwill 2,035,199 1,970,358 2,023,426 Intangible assets, net 185,351 246,722 231,140 Other assets 12,549 9,775 9,796 Deferred tax assets, net 9,266 5,401 6,262 Total assets $ 5,559,173 $ 5,182,316 $ 5,300,763 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 222,801 $ 163,412 $ 212,615 Customer deposits and prepayments 95,792 84,520 83,908 Lease liability, current 111,201 111,327 111,291 Total current liabilities 429,794 359,259 407,814 Revolving unsecured credit facility 169,000 575,000 559,000 Other long-term debt 2,278,072 1,638,106 1,649,434 Deferred tax liabilities, net 159,590 155,295 158,819 Lease liability, non-current 249,386 255,010 248,934 Total liabilities 3,285,842 2,982,670 3,024,001 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 575 575 575 Additional paid-in capital 1,766,506 1,766,282 1,771,379 Retained earnings 1,917,822 1,584,851 1,670,583 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,890 ) (76,766 ) (64,835 ) Common stock held in treasury, at cost (1,343,682 ) (1,075,296 ) (1,100,940 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,273,331 2,199,646 2,276,762 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,559,173 $ 5,182,316 $ 5,300,763

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)

The Company organizes its operations into four reportable segments as follows:



United States pawn (“U.S. pawn”)

Latin America pawn (“LatAm pawn”)

United Kingdom pawn (“U.K. pawn”) Retail POS payment solutions (American First Finance or“AFF”)



Operating expenses of the three pawn segments include salary and benefit expenses of store-level employees, occupancy costs, bank and other treasury fees, security, insurance, utilities, supplies and other costs incurred by the pawn stores. Operating expenses of the AFF segment include salary and benefit expenses of operations-focused departments, payment processing charges, data analytics and decisioning costs, information technology costs, advertising costs and other operational costs incurred by AFF.

Corporate expenses and income, which include administrative expenses, corporate depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest income, (gain) loss on foreign exchange, merger and acquisition expenses, and other income, net, are presented on a consolidated basis and are not allocated between the segments. Intersegment transactions related to AFF's LTO payment solution product offered in U.S. pawn stores are eliminated from consolidated totals.

The Company completed the acquisition of H&T, the leading pawn operator in the United Kingdom, on August 14, 2025, the date the balance sheet and operating results of H&T, as reported in the U.K. pawn segment, were included in the Company's consolidated financial results.

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

U.S.

Pawn LatAm

Pawn U.K.

Pawn AFF Intersegment

Eliminations Consolidated Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 278,937 $ 179,935 $ 22,527 $ - $ (418 ) $ 480,981 Pawn loan fees 155,939 83,103 28,248 - - 267,290 Leased merchandise income - - - 103,057 - 103,057 Interest and fees on retail finance products - - - 73,749 - 73,749 Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 79,827 47,668 45,046 - - 172,541 Other revenue - - 3,549 - - 3,549 Total revenue 514,703 310,706 99,370 176,806 (418 ) 1,101,167 Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 162,007 117,341 15,161 - (235 ) 294,274 Depreciation of leased merchandise - - - 63,256 (143 ) 63,113 Provision for lease losses - - - 17,015 6 17,021 Provision for loan losses - - - 40,790 - 40,790 Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 67,572 39,884 32,703 - - 140,159 Other cost of revenue - - 267 - - 267 Total cost of revenue 229,579 157,225 48,131 121,061 (372 ) 555,624 Net revenue 285,124 153,481 51,239 55,745 (46 ) 545,543 Segment expenses: Operating expenses 142,399 84,341 20,529 21,837 - 269,106 Depreciation 9,437 4,568 1,510 749 - 16,264 Total segment expenses 151,836 88,909 22,039 22,586 - 285,370 Segment pre-tax operating income $ 133,288 $ 64,572 $ 29,200 $ 33,159 $ (46 ) $ 260,173





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 U.S.

Pawn LatAm

Pawn U.K.

Pawn AFF Intersegment

Eliminations Consolidated Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 252,963 $ 144,644 $ 14,066 $ - $ (705 ) $ 410,968 Pawn loan fees 138,867 67,199 15,022 - - 221,088 Leased merchandise income - - - 132,540 - 132,540 Interest and fees on retail finance products - - - 81,683 - 81,683 Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 45,607 17,831 23,272 - - 86,710 Other revenue - - 2,590 - - 2,590 Total revenue 437,437 229,674 54,950 214,223 (705 ) 935,579 Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 145,411 92,931 10,755 - (374 ) 248,723 Depreciation of leased merchandise - - - 76,253 (225 ) 76,028 Provision for lease losses - - - 28,005 (85 ) 27,920 Provision for loan losses - - - 40,347 - 40,347 Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 38,520 15,000 14,700 - - 68,220 Other cost of revenue - - 634 - - 634 Total cost of revenue 183,931 107,931 26,089 144,605 (684 ) 461,872 Net revenue 253,506 121,743 28,861 69,618 (21 ) 473,707 Segment expenses: Operating expenses 133,024 70,327 10,225 22,952 - 236,528 Depreciation 8,464 4,443 742 687 - 14,336 Total segment expenses 141,488 74,770 10,967 23,639 - 250,864 Segment pre-tax operating income $ 112,018 $ 46,973 $ 17,894 $ 45,979 $ (21 ) $ 222,843





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited, in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

U.S.

Pawn LatAm

Pawn U.K.

Pawn AFF Intersegment

Eliminations Consolidated Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 838,442 $ 514,092 $ 65,839 $ - $ (1,295 ) $ 1,417,078 Pawn loan fees 463,809 239,321 89,299 - - 792,429 Leased merchandise income - - - 348,743 - 348,743 Interest and fees on retail finance products - - - 222,046 - 222,046 Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 199,530 106,454 131,170 - - 437,154 Other revenue - - 10,056 - - 10,056 Total revenue 1,501,781 859,867 296,364 570,789 (1,295 ) 3,227,506 Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 477,416 335,170 46,047 - (691 ) 857,942 Depreciation of leased merchandise - - - 216,309 (487 ) 215,822 Provision for lease losses - - - 71,462 (258 ) 71,204 Provision for loan losses - - - 123,564 - 123,564 Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 164,631 89,691 81,633 - - 335,955 Other cost of revenue - - 1,425 - - 1,425 Total cost of revenue 642,047 424,861 129,105 411,335 (1,436 ) 1,605,912 Net revenue 859,734 435,006 167,259 159,454 141 1,621,594 Segment expenses: Operating expenses 428,623 247,249 60,962 69,439 - 806,273 Depreciation 27,207 14,155 4,306 2,199 - 47,867 Total segment expenses 455,830 261,404 65,268 71,638 - 854,140 Segment pre-tax operating income $ 403,904 $ 173,602 $ 101,991 $ 87,816 $ 141 $ 767,454





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 U.S.

Pawn LatAm

Pawn U.K.

Pawn AFF Intersegment

Eliminations Consolidated Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 754,106 $ 401,132 $ 14,066 $ - $ (2,155 ) $ 1,167,149 Pawn loan fees 407,763 180,996 15,022 - - 603,781 Leased merchandise income - - - 429,242 - 429,242 Interest and fees on retail finance products - - - 231,171 - 231,171 Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 107,839 37,580 23,272 - - 168,691 Other revenue - - 2,590 - - 2,590 Total revenue 1,269,708 619,708 54,950 660,413 (2,155 ) 2,602,624 Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 434,318 259,249 10,755 - (1,149 ) 703,173 Depreciation of leased merchandise - - - 243,925 (806 ) 243,119 Provision for lease losses - - - 88,276 (251 ) 88,025 Provision for loan losses - - - 118,468 - 118,468 Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 92,009 31,770 14,700 - - 138,479 Other cost of revenue - - 634 - - 634 Total cost of revenue 526,327 291,019 26,089 450,669 (2,206 ) 1,291,898 Net revenue 743,381 328,689 28,861 209,744 51 1,310,726 Segment expenses: Operating expenses 395,790 196,158 10,225 71,434 - 673,607 Depreciation 24,155 13,173 742 2,091 - 40,161 Total segment expenses 419,945 209,331 10,967 73,525 - 713,768 Segment pre-tax operating income $ 323,436 $ 119,358 $ 17,894 $ 136,219 $ 51 $ 596,958





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)

Pawn Operating Metrics

(dollars in thousands, except as otherwise noted)

As of September 30, 2026 U.S.

Pawn LatAm

Pawn U.K.

Pawn Total

Pawn Earning assets: Pawn loans $ 487,245 $ 205,484 $ 214,941 $ 907,670 Inventories 336,233 155,690 106,628 598,551 $ 823,478 $ 361,174 $ 321,569 $ 1,506,221 Average outstanding pawn loan amount (in ones) $ 319 $ 103 $ 905 $ 241 Composition of pawn collateral: Jewelry 73 % 48 % 99 % 72 % General merchandise 27 % 52 % 1 % 28 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Composition of inventories: Jewelry 63 % 52 % 99 % 67 % General merchandise 37 % 48 % 1 % 33 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year 2.9 % (1) 1.3 % 11.6 % 4.0 % (1) Inventory turns (trailing twelve months cost of merchandise sales divided by average inventories) 2.8 times 3.9 times 2.0 times 3.0 times





(1) Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year is 1.6% for U.S. pawn and 3.3% for total pawn excluding certain recently acquired U.S. stores which have historically carried significantly higher levels of aged jewelry inventory.





As of September 30, 2025 U.S.

Pawn LatAm

Pawn U.K.

Pawn Total

Pawn Earning assets: Pawn loans $ 426,288 $ 173,203 $ 188,639 $ 788,130 Inventories 266,452 124,081 65,740 456,273 $ 692,740 $ 297,284 $ 254,379 $ 1,244,403 Average outstanding pawn loan amount (in ones) $ 290 $ 100 $ 768 $ 229 Composition of pawn collateral: Jewelry 72 % 42 % 98 % 72 % General merchandise 28 % 58 % 2 % 28 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Composition of inventories: Jewelry 59 % 40 % 99 % 60 % General merchandise 41 % 60 % 1 % 40 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Percentage of inventory aged greater than one year 1.9 % 1.4 % 7.9 % 2.6 % Inventory turns (trailing twelve months cost of merchandise sales divided by average inventories) 2.8 times 3.9 times 2.6 times 3.1 times





FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT RESULTS

(unaudited)

Retail POS Payment Operating Metrics

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026

2025 2026

2025 Gross transaction volume: Leased merchandise $ 72,233 $ 104,772 $ 254,911 $ 309,594 Finance receivables (1) 140,243 144,012 423,401 435,217 Total gross transaction volume $ 212,476 $ 248,784 $ 678,312 $ 744,811





(1) During the third quarter of 2025, AFF began assisting certain customers in applying for a direct-to-consumer unsecured installment loan that is underwritten and fully retained by AFF's bank partner (“OBS Loans”). OBS Loans are not reflected on the Company's balance sheet as a finance receivable. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, gross transaction volume includes $22.9 million and $50.5 million, respectively, of OBS Loans originated by AFF's bank partner through the assistance of AFF. For both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, gross transaction volume includes $10.4 million of OBS Loans originated by AFF's bank partner through the assistance of AFF.





As of September 30, Earning assets: 2026 2025 Leased merchandise, net: Leased merchandise, before allowance for lease losses $ 122,807 $ 164,215 Less allowance for lease losses (48,046 ) (64,306 ) Leased merchandise, net $ 74,761 $ 99,909 Finance receivables, net: Finance receivables, before allowance for loan losses (1) $ 222,946 $ 268,855 Less allowance for loan losses (98,831 ) (115,721 ) Finance receivables, net $ 124,115 $ 153,134





(1) Does not include $45.5 million and $9.7 million of outstanding OBS Loans held by AFF's bank partner as of September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Combined finance receivables, before allowance for loan losses, and OBS Loans totaled $268.4 million and $278.5 million as of September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Leased merchandise portfolio metrics: Provision rate (1) 23.6 % 26.7 % 28.0 % 28.5 % Average monthly net charge-off rate (2) 6.6 % 6.7 % 6.5 % 6.2 % Delinquency rate (3) 26.5 % 25.5 % 26.5 % 25.5 % Finance receivables portfolio metrics: Provision rate (1) 29.1 % 28.0 % 29.2 % 27.2 % Average monthly net charge-off rate (2) 5.1 % 5.2 % 4.8 % 4.8 % Delinquency rate (3) 22.8 % 22.4 % 22.8 % 22.4 %





(1) Calculated as provision for lease or loan losses as a percentage of the respective gross transaction volume originated. (2) Calculated as charge-offs, net of recoveries, as a percentage of the respective average earning asset balance before allowance for lease or loan losses. (3) Calculated as the percentage of the respective contractual earning asset balance owed that is 1 to 89 days past due (the Company charges off leases and finance receivables when they are 90 days or more contractually past due).

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

PAWN STORE LOCATIONS AND MERCHANT PARTNER LOCATIONS

Pawn Operations

As of September 30, 2026, the Company operated 3,352 pawn store locations composed of 1,215 stores in 29 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, 1,732 stores in 32 states in Mexico, 77 stores in Guatemala, 18 stores in El Salvador, 12 stores in Colombia and 298 stores in the U.K.

The following tables detail pawn store count activity:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 U.S. LatAm U.K. Total Total locations, beginning of period 1,212 1,836 295 3,343 New locations opened 2 6 2 10 Locations acquired 3 - 1 4 Consolidation of existing pawn locations (1) (2 ) (3 ) - (5 ) Total locations, end of period 1,215 1,839 298 3,352 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 U.S. LatAm U.K. Total Total locations, beginning of period 1,207 1,837 286 3,330 New locations opened 3 16 11 30 Locations acquired 11 - 1 12 Consolidation of existing pawn locations (1) (6 ) (14 ) - (20 ) Total locations, end of period 1,215 1,839 298 3,352





(1) Store consolidations, which include certain acquired locations that have been combined with overlapping stores, represent closings for which the Company expects to maintain a significant portion of the customer base in the consolidated location.

Retail POS Payment Solutions

As of September 30, 2026, AFF provided LTO and retail POS payment solutions for consumer goods and services through a network of approximately 17,000 active retail merchant partner locations. This compares to the active door count of approximately 15,800 locations at September 30, 2025.

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

The Company uses certain financial calculations such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted return on equity, adjusted return on assets and constant currency results as factors in the measurement and evaluation of the Company's operating performance and period-over-period growth. The Company derives these financial calculations on the basis of methodologies other than generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), primarily by excluding from a comparable GAAP measure certain items the Company does not consider to be representative of its actual operating performance. These financial calculations are“non-GAAP financial measures” as defined under the SEC rules. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in operating its business because management believes they are less susceptible to variances in actual operating performance that can result from the excluded items, other infrequent charges and currency fluctuations. The Company presents these financial measures to investors because management believes they are useful to investors in evaluating the primary factors that drive the Company's core operating performance and provide greater transparency into the Company's results of operations. However, items that are excluded and other adjustments and assumptions that are made in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial measures. Further, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not determined in accordance with GAAP, and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

The Company has adjusted the applicable financial calculations to exclude merger and acquisition expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, the CFPB litigation settlement and certain other income and expenses. The Company does not consider these items to be related to the organic operations of the Company's businesses or its continuing operations and are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the Company. In addition, excluding these items allows for more accurate comparisons of the financial results to prior periods. Merger and acquisition expenses include incremental costs directly associated with merger and acquisition activities, including professional fees, legal expenses, severance, retention and other employee-related costs, contract breakage costs, costs related to the consolidation of technology systems and corporate facilities and other integration costs, among others.

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Management believes the presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share provides investors with greater transparency and provides a more complete understanding of the Company's financial performance and prospects for the future by excluding items that management believes are non-operating in nature and are not representative of the Company's core operating performance. In addition, management believes the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare the Company's financial results for the current periods presented with the prior periods presented.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between net income and diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are shown net of tax (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026

2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 In Thousands In Thousands In Thousands In Thousands In Thousands In Thousands Net income, as reported $ 101,152 $ 82,807 $ 302,321 $ 226,203 $ 406,493 $ 309,750 Adjustments, net of tax: Merger and acquisition expenses 2,837 8,513 8,254 11,001 9,524 11,032 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,423 10,613 34,531 29,129 46,457 38,701 CFPB litigation settlement - - - 9,390 - 9,390 Other expense (income), net 769 (1,300 ) 237 (2,691 ) (21 ) (427 ) Adjusted net income $ 116,181 $ 100,633 $ 345,343 $ 273,032 $ 462,453 $ 368,446





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026

2025 2026

2025 Per Share Per Share Per Share Per Share Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 2.33 $ 1.86 $ 6.89 $ 5.07 Adjustments, net of tax: Merger and acquisition expenses 0.07 0.19 0.19 0.25 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.26 0.24 0.79 0.65 CFPB litigation settlement - - - 0.21 Other expense (income), net 0.02 (0.03 ) - (0.06 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.68 $ 2.26 $ 7.87 $ 6.12

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income taxes, depreciation and amortization, interest expense and interest income and adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for certain items, as listed below, that management considers to be non-operating in nature and not representative of its actual operating performance. The Company believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are commonly used by investors to assess a company's financial performance, and adjusted EBITDA is used as a starting point in the calculation of the consolidated total debt ratio as defined in the Company's senior unsecured notes. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 101,152 $ 82,807 $ 302,321 $ 226,203 $ 406,493 $ 309,750 Income taxes 37,515 29,672 108,476 78,572 147,092 104,558 Depreciation and amortization 32,283 29,034 96,239 80,400 127,645 106,834 Interest expense 37,678 32,216 107,908 86,024 143,177 113,221 Interest income (434 ) (908 ) (1,078 ) (2,664 ) (1,349 ) (3,192 ) EBITDA 208,194 172,821 613,866 468,535 823,058 631,171 Adjustments: Merger and acquisition expenses 3,760 9,472 10,983 12,711 12,641 12,753 CFPB litigation settlement - - - 11,000 - 11,000 Other expense (income), net 1,054 (1,739 ) 221 (3,683 ) (803 ) (676 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 213,008 $ 180,554 $ 625,070 $ 488,563 $ 834,896 $ 654,248

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

For purposes of its internal liquidity assessments, the Company considers free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. The Company defines free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of furniture, fixtures, equipment and improvements and net fundings/repayments of pawn loan and finance receivables, which are considered to be operating in nature by the Company but are included in cash flow from investing activities. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow adjusted for merger and acquisition expenses paid that management considers to be non-operating in nature.

Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are commonly used by investors as additional measures of cash generated by business operations that may be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and debt service or, following payment of such debt obligations and other non-discretionary items, that may be available to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, repurchase stock, pay cash dividends or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. These metrics can also be used to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow from business operations and the impact that this cash flow has on the Company's liquidity. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating activities or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow (in thousands):

Trailing Twelve Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flow from operating activities $ 141,988 $ 135,803 $ 472,393 $ 379,297 $ 679,038 $ 577,446 Cash flow from certain investing activities: Pawn loans made (666,476 ) (523,115 ) (1,995,764 ) (1,416,821 ) (2,673,171 ) (1,851,035 ) Pawn loans repaid 366,958 269,868 1,143,076 800,966 1,539,148 1,055,542 Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 306,785 185,106 711,909 517,122 954,120 694,484 Investments in finance receivables (87,180 ) (103,343 ) (283,490 ) (338,295 ) (385,771 ) (473,397 ) Proceeds from finance receivables 82,491 84,164 264,339 263,139 343,472 345,113 Purchases of furniture, fixtures, equipment and improvements (18,090 ) (11,553 ) (55,954 ) (37,419 ) (73,441 ) (49,632 ) Free cash flow 126,476 36,930 256,509 167,989 383,395 298,521 Merger and acquisition expenses paid, net of tax benefit 2,837 8,513 8,254 11,001 9,524 11,032 Adjusted free cash flow $ 129,313 $ 45,443 $ 264,763 $ 178,990 $ 392,919 $ 309,553

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Adjusted Return on Equity and Adjusted Return on Assets

Management believes the presentation of adjusted return on equity and adjusted return on assets provides investors with greater transparency and provides a more complete understanding of the Company's financial performance by excluding items that management believes are non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance.

Adjusted return on equity and adjusted return on assets for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2026 are calculated as follows (dollars in thousands):

Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2026 Adjusted net income (1) $ 462,453 Average stockholders' equity (average of five most recent quarter-end balances) $ 2,273,922 Adjusted return on equity (trailing twelve months adjusted net income divided by average equity) 20 % Average total assets (average of five most recent quarter-end balances) $ 5,377,829 Adjusted return on assets (trailing twelve months adjusted net income divided by average total assets) 9 %





(1) See detail of adjustments to net income in the“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share” section above.

Constant Currency Results

The Company's reporting currency is the U.S. dollar, however, certain performance metrics discussed in this release are presented on a“constant currency” basis, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management uses constant currency results to evaluate operating results of business operations in Latin America and the U.K., which are transacted in local currencies in Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia and the U.K. The Company also has operations in El Salvador, where the reporting and functional currency is the U.S. dollar.

The Company believes constant currency results provide valuable supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of its business operations in Latin America and the U.K., consistent with how the Company's management evaluates such performance and operating results. Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating certain balance sheet and income statement items denominated in local currencies using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current comparable period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations for purposes of evaluating period-over-period comparisons.

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Latin America Pawn Segment Constant Currency Results

The following table presents operating results for the Latin America pawn segment using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable periods (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Currency Constant Currency Constant U.S. Exchange Currency U.S. Exchange Currency Dollar Rate Basis Dollar Rate Basis Basis Fluctuations (Non-GAAP) Basis Fluctuations (Non-GAAP) Revenue: Retail merchandise sales $ 179,935 $ (12,846 ) $ 167,089 $ 514,092 $ (53,251 ) $ 460,841 Pawn loan fees 83,103 (5,953 ) 77,150 239,321 (24,859 ) 214,462 Wholesale scrap jewelry sales 47,668 - 47,668 106,454 - 106,454 Total revenue 310,706 (18,799 ) 291,907 859,867 (78,110 ) 781,757 Cost of revenue: Cost of retail merchandise sold 117,341 (8,346 ) 108,995 335,170 (34,561 ) 300,609 Cost of wholesale scrap jewelry sold 39,884 (2,914 ) 36,970 89,691 (9,535 ) 80,156 Total cost of revenue 157,225 (11,260 ) 145,965 424,861 (44,096 ) 380,765 Net revenue 153,481 (7,539 ) 145,942 435,006 (34,014 ) 400,992 Segment expenses: Operating expenses 84,341 (5,893 ) 78,448 247,249 (24,963 ) 222,286 Depreciation 4,568 (315 ) 4,253 14,155 (1,395 ) 12,760 Total segment expenses 88,909 (6,208 ) 82,701 261,404 (26,358 ) 235,046 Segment pre-tax operating income $ 64,572 $ (1,331 ) $ 63,241 $ 173,602 $ (7,656 ) $ 165,946

The following table presents earning assets for the Latin America pawn segment using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period (in thousands):

As of September 30, 2026 Currency Constant U.S. Exchange Currency Dollar Rate Basis Basis Fluctuations (Non-GAAP) Earning assets: Pawn loans $ 205,484 $ (5,852 ) $ 199,632 Inventories 155,690 (4,433 ) 151,257 $ 361,174 $ (10,285 ) $ 350,889

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

U.K. Pawn Segment Constant Currency Results

The following table presents earning assets for the U.K. pawn segment using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period (in thousands):

As of September 30, 2026 Currency Constant U.S. Exchange Currency Dollar Rate Basis Basis Fluctuations (Non-GAAP) Earning assets: Pawn loans $ 214,941 $ 2,865 $ 217,806 Inventories 106,628 1,421 108,049 $ 321,569 $ 4,286 $ 325,855

Exchange Rates for the Mexican Peso, Guatemalan Quetzal, Colombian Peso and British Pound Sterling

September 30, Favorable / 2026

2025 (Unfavorable) U.S. dollar / Mexican peso exchange rate: End-of-period 17.8 18.4 3 % Three months ended 17.2 18.6 8 % Nine months ended 17.4 19.5 11 % U.S. dollar / Guatemalan quetzal exchange rate: End-of-period 7.6 7.7 1 % Three months ended 7.6 7.7 1 % Nine months ended 7.6 7.7 1 % U.S. dollar / Colombian peso exchange rate: End-of-period 3,341 3,901 14 % Three months ended 3,193 4,003 20 % Nine months ended 3,501 4,131 15 % British pound sterling / U.S. dollar exchange rate: End-of-period 1.33 1.35 (1 )% Three months ended 1.34 1.35 (1 )% Nine months ended 1.34 1.31 2 %





For further information, please contact: Gar Jackson Global IR Group Phone: (817) 886-6998 Email: ... Doug Orr, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Phone: (817) 258-2650 Email: ... Website: investors.firstcash.com