Publishing Of Suominen's Interim Report Januaryseptember 2026 On November 5, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suominen Corporation's press release on October 22, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 – September 30, 2026, on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at approximately 9:00 a.m. (EET).

Charles Héaulmé, President & CEO, and Kimmo Raunio, CFO, will present the result in English in a webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors, and media on the same day at 10:30 a.m. (EET). The webcast can be followed at . The recording of the webcast and the presentation material will be available after the event at .

Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at . The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Kimmo Raunio, CFO, tel. +358 10 214 3053

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media



About Suominen Corporation

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2025 were EUR 412.4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at.