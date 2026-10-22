KBR Awarded Contracts For AGF Nitrogen's Ammonia Plant Revamps In Germany And Austria

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded contracts to support the revamp of two ammonia plants owned and operated by AGF Nitrogen through its affiliated companies SKWP in Germany and LAT Nitrogen in Linz, Austria.

Utilizing KBR's industry-leading ammonia technology and proven revamp capabilities, the upgrades will allow AGF Nitrogen to reduce natural gas consumption, improve energy efficiency, and lower CO2 emissions in two of its key assets. Furthermore, the revamps will enable AGF Nitrogen to achieve its sustainability objectives while continuing to support food security for Europe. Responding to the evolving energy challenges in the European fertilizer production market, AGF Nitrogen has chosen to collaborate with KBR to deliver on these objectives.

Under the terms of the contracts, KBR will provide technology licensing, proprietary engineering design, post-BED services, process equipment and catalyst supply for the revamp of LAT Nitrogen's 550 MTPD ammonia plant #2 in Linz, Austria. For SKWP's 1,900 MTPD ammonia plant #2 in Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany, KBR will provide technology licensing, post-BED services, process equipment and catalyst supply, back-end modifications and a new ammonia converter for the synthesis loop, building on the proprietary engineering work awarded to KBR in March 2026.

KBR will also modernize the existing steam reforming sections at both plants, bringing them to the highest industry performance standards through the integration of KBR's proprietary KBR Reforming Exchange System (KRES) technology. Upon completion, both plants are expected to be among the most energy-efficient ammonia production facilities in their technology segment.

“We are proud to build on our long-standing relationship with AGF Nitrogen and support the continued modernization of its ammonia assets,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions.“These awards demonstrate how KBR's deep ammonia expertise and differentiated technologies can help customers improve the efficiency and performance of existing plants while reducing their carbon footprint. By combining proven ammonia technology with our energy transition capabilities, we are helping customers operate more efficiently while creating long-term value from existing assets.”

KBR has decades of experience in ammonia technology, spanning new plants, modernization and complex revamps, with its technology deployed in more than 260 ammonia plants worldwide. We deliver tailored revamp and physics-enabled AI solutions that help customers improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of existing ammonia plants while reducing emissions and maximizing long-term asset value.

About KBR

KBR is a global, capital-light lifecycle solutions company serving customers in high-complexity industrial, energy and infrastructure markets. Through its advisory, technical, engineering and operating expertise, KBR helps customers shape investments, reduce risk, deploy complex technologies, improve performance and deliver reliable outcomes across the asset lifecycle.

Following the planned separation of the Mission Technology Solutions business, KBR will operate as a focused standalone company with differentiated customer relationships, global execution capabilities and a capital-efficient business model. The company is positioned to benefit from long-term secular growth trends across energy security, energy transition, industrial modernization, and infrastructure investment. KBR's 15,000 employees operate across more than 40 countries.

About Trinzic

KBR's Mission Technology Solutions business is expected to be spun off as an independent public company in January 2027 and will then operate under the new name Trinzic. The name is inspired by the word intrinsic, reflecting the essential capabilities, deep expertise, speed and trusted performance that have defined the business for decades. Trinzic will enter the market as a global company and partner to customers supporting some of the highest priority missions across national security, human performance, global operations and space. Trinzic will launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, established partnerships and contracts, 18,000 employees and a global footprint.

About AGF Nitrogen

AGF Nitrogen brings together the AGROFERT Group's nitrogen businesses across Europe, including leading producers, suppliers and distributors of ammonia, fertilizers and related products. A wholly owned subsidiary of AGROFERT, a.s., AGF Nitrogen comprises LAT Nitrogen group of companies, Lovochemie, a.s., Duslo, a.s., SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz GmbH, and GreenChem Holding B.V.

As Europe's second-largest fertilizer producer, AGF Nitrogen provides essential products and services that support agriculture, food production, healthcare, transport, energy and defense. AGF Nitrogen's annual production capacity is over 7 million tons of fertilizer and more than 3.5 million tons ammonia. Annual turnover is EUR 2.3 billion. AGF Nitrogen employs more than 5,400 people across Europe. Through its commitment to safety, reliability and operational excellence, the company helps meet the needs of more than 15,000 customers worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR's ammonia technology and revamp services are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

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Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

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