Women In Finance Want Equal Recognition: Drofa Comms Responds With Women Leading The Way Digital Magazine 2026

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in finance do not want to be treated as a separate category. They want to be recognised as experts on equal terms with men. This is the central message Drofa Comms has heard from participants in its Women Leading the Way initiative. In response, the London-based PR agency specialising in finance and fintech has released Women Leading the Way Digital Magazine 2026, marking the project's next stage as an international expert platform where women can contribute to industry debate and gain recognition for their knowledge on equal terms with men.

Published in a fully digital format for the first time, the edition features contributions from 25 industry professionals. Through research, expert analysis, infographics and exclusive interviews, it gives women more space to address the issues shaping finance and technology.

Its coverage includes AI in wealth management, the $83 trillion generational wealth transfer, AI-driven fraud, tokenisation and 24/7 financial markets. Contributors include executives and specialists from bunq, 1inch, OneAsset, Cardano, Wirex, Pipe, Altius Labs and others. Male industry leaders also contribute, reflecting the project's aim to create a shared forum for industry expertise.

“The women we interview want to discuss the subjects they know best: investment decisions, financial products, technology and the problems their businesses are working to solve. They want recognition for that expertise on the same terms as their male peers,” said Valentina Drofa, Founder & CEO of Drofa Comms and the creator and driving force behind Women Leading the Way.“Their feedback shaped this edition. As a communications agency, we understand how much public presence influences whose expertise is heard and recognised. Our ambition for Women Leading the Way goes further than raising women's visibility. We want to help build an industry where expertise, rather than gender, determines whose voice is heard.”

Professional recognition is also examined in the magazine's original study,“The Missing Half of the Record.” It analyses AI-generated expert recommendations in fintech, monetary policy, digital assets and investment management. Of 94 unique individuals identified in 141 recommendations, only 14 were women (14.9%). In investment management, women accounted for just 7.9%. The findings highlight a potential barrier to equal recognition when AI tools are used to identify expert sources and speakers.

The magazine forms part of the wider Women Leading the Way project, which includes a podcast, an interview series, international event partnerships and a professional community.

The voices heard within the professional community help shape the future of finance. Whose voice could be next?

Read Women Leading the Way Digital Magazine 2026 and share your perspective with the community.

About Drofa Comms

Founded in 2011, Drofa Comms is a London-headquartered PR agency specialising in finance, fintech and blockchain communications. The agency has worked with more than 1,000 companies worldwide and has a team of over 30 professionals and advisers. Its proprietary initiatives include Women Leading the Way, Crypto Edu and Communicate Fintech.

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