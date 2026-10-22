Vitaquest International Appoints Martin Gargiule As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Finance executive with more than 25 years across consumer health, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing businesses joins Vitaquest's growing leadership team

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading contract manufacturer Vitaquest International LLC today announced the appointment of Martin Gargiule as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2026. Gargiule brings more than 25 years of finance leadership across consumer health, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing companies, with deep experience building scalable finance organizations, implementing enterprise systems, and integrating growing businesses.

Gargiule's appointment is the latest step in a deliberate build-out of Vitaquest's leadership team since Tim Condron was named Chief Executive Officer in April. Together with the recent appointment of Luigi Cappello as Chief Commercial Officer, these additions are designed to advance the three priorities guiding the company's 2026 strategy: driving customer-centricity in all aspects of the business, accelerating innovation that enables meaningful growth for its partners, and strengthening its position as an employer of choice.

“Building the right leadership team has been one of my top priorities since joining Vitaquest, and Martin is an outstanding addition to that team,” said Condron.“He has spent his career building the financial discipline, systems, and insight that allow manufacturing businesses to grow with confidence. As we continue investing in our capabilities and our people, his leadership will help ensure every investment we make translates into greater value for our customers.”

Gargiule joins Vitaquest from Spectrum Vascular, a medical device manufacturer, where he served as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller. There, he built the company's accounting, finance, IT, and human resources functions, led a QAD ERP implementation, and directed the financial integration of two acquisitions. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Douglas Electrical Components, a multi-site manufacturer of engineered components, and as Vice President of Finance at Advantice Health, a consumer health company focused on science-backed skincare brands, where he led the finance, IT, and HR functions through a period of significant growth.

“Vitaquest pairs a long-standing reputation for quality with a clear vision for where the company is headed,” said Gargiule.“I'm excited to join Tim and the leadership team at a time of real momentum. My focus will be on giving our teams the financial insight and infrastructure they need to move quickly, invest wisely, and deliver for our customers.”

Vitaquest offers a comprehensive range of services, from formulation design and product development to packaging and fulfillment, serving brands across multiple dosage forms including capsules, tablets, powders, and specialty formats.

For more information about Vitaquest's contract manufacturing capabilities, visit Vitaquest.com.

About Vitaquest International LLC

Headquartered in West Caldwell, New Jersey, USA, Vitaquest International LLC is an industry-leading contract manufacturer and development partner for dietary supplements and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality - called TotalQTM - is at the core of Vitaquest as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf - with flawless execution in every phase.

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