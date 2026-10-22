Janelle Alexis Launches MENO POSSE, A Hilarious And Honest Guide To Navigating Menopause

New book gives women a funny, relatable look at hot flashes, mood swings, sleepless nights, changing bodies and the realities of midlife

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- {Houston, TX} October 2, 2026 - Menopause may be a natural part of aging, but that doesn't mean women have to navigate it quietly, seriously, or alone.Hairstylist, salon owner, bestselling author and women's lifestyle voice Ms. Janelle Alexis is bringing humor to the conversation with the launch of her latest book, published by Beyond Publishing in TX, MENO POSSE: A Girlfriend's Guide to Losing Your Mind, Your Patience, and Possibly Your Uterus and Laughing Through All of It.Officially launched October 1, MENO POSSE takes an honest, humorous and highly relatable look at what happens when women enter perimenopause and menopause, from hot flashes and sleepless nights to mood swings, unexpected chin hairs, shifting hormones and the ways midlife changes can affect relationships, confidence and everyday life.The inspiration for the book began in Alexis's salon chair.As a hairstylist and salon owner, Alexis found herself having the same conversations with women again and again. Clients were sharing stories about their changing bodies, unpredictable emotions, exhaustion, relationships and the strange collection of symptoms that seemed to arrive in midlife.What became clear was that many women believed they were experiencing these changes alone.They weren't.Rather than presenting menopause as a clinical checklist, MENO POSSE approaches the subject through the lens of friendship, humor and shared experience. The book acknowledges the frustrating and sometimes absurd moments of midlife while creating space for women to talk openly about changes that can otherwise feel embarrassing or isolating.The result is a guide designed to feel less like a lecture and more like a conversation between girlfriends.For women approaching perimenopause, those already experiencing menopause, women who have come through the other side, and anyone who loves a woman navigating midlife, MENO POSSE offers an invitation to laugh at some of the chaos while recognizing that the experience itself is very real.The book also arrives during Menopause Awareness Month, a time when conversations around women's health, menopause education and the experiences of women in midlife receive increased attention.Readers can learn more about Ms. Janelle Alexis and MENO POSSE at JanelleAlexisOfficial.About Ms. Janelle AlexisMs. Janelle Alexis is a hairstylist, salon owner and three-time bestselling author whose work explores the realities of women's lives with honesty, humor and heart. Her books include Rose Colored Glasses, Was It Worth It, Raising a Daughter BPD, and Meno Posse: A Girlfriend's Guide to Losing Your Mind, Your Patience, and Possibly Your Uterus and Laughing Through All of It. Through her work and social media platforms, Alexis connects with women around beauty, relationships, aging, menopause and the everyday experiences that come with navigating life after 40.

Michael Butler

Beyond Publishing

+1 918-955-3227

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Janelle Alexis Launches MENO POSSE, a Hilarious and Honest Guide to Navigating Menopause News Provided By At Large PR October 22, 2026, 09:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, World & Regional



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