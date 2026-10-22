Logo for Semicera

A ~59,000m2 manufacturing campus launched in 2025, integrating raw material purification, substrate forming, CVD deposition, precision machining and inspection.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NINGBO, China - Semicera, the brand of Ningbo Miami Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd., has opened a manufacturing campus of approximately 59,000 square meters (about 88 mu) in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, consolidating production of CVD-coated graphite, silicon carbide ceramic, quartz and carbon-composite components used in semiconductor process equipment.The company, founded in 2015, said the site combines raw-material purification, substrate forming, CVD coating deposition, precision machining, and cleaning and inspection in one location. Semicera supplies CVD SiC, TaC and PyC coated parts, recrystallized silicon carbide, high-purity graphite, semiconductor quartz parts and carbon fiber insulation materials to photovoltaic, semiconductor, new-energy and metallurgy customers. Exports account for roughly 40 percent of sales, with main markets in the EU, the United States and Asia.Industry context: material demand rises with process complexitySEMI reported record revenue for the global semiconductor materials market in 2025, and Stanford University's Emerging Technology Review attributes part of the momentum to artificial intelligence and machine-learning workloads driving innovation in chip fabrication. NIST defines semiconductors as materials such as silicon with tunable electrical conductivity - the base for most electronics - and the components that carry wafers through epitaxy, oxidation and diffusion, etch and crystal growth sit in the high-temperature, high-purity end of that supply chain.These parts are consumables. Susceptors, wafer boats, furnace tubes, paddles and insulation are repeatedly heated, cooled and exposed to corrosive process gases, and their surface condition influences particle counts and layer uniformity. Buyers therefore tend to evaluate a supplier on batch-to-batch repeatability of coating thickness, purity and porosity rather than on a single headline specification.From coating processing to integrated manufacturingAccording to the company, the campus houses high-temperature CVD furnaces, vacuum purification furnaces and horizontal graphitization furnaces, together with in-house inspection equipment including a four-point probe and a coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) tester. The arrangement allows coating thickness, coating adhesion, purity and thermal expansion to be measured on site instead of through subcontractors.Semicera operates dual research centres and three production bases with more than 50 production lines and approximately 600 employees, of whom more than 25 percent work in research and development. Its stated product scope covers CVD SiC coating parts, CVD TaC coating parts, CVD PyC coating parts, SiC ceramic parts, semiconductor graphite components, quartz components, carbon fiber parts and CFC material, plus rigid felt, soft felt and other hot-zone materials.The coating portfolio: CVD SiC, TaC, PyC and recrystallized SiCSemicera's product architecture runs along two axes: coating technology on one side and high-purity base materials on the other. The company publishes the following specifications for its main coating families.CVD SiC coating graphite carrier (CVD-01): coating thickness typically 100 μm, with a range of 50–150 μm; purity 99.99995 percent (6N grade, total ash ≤5 ppm); coating hardness 2500 Vickers (40 GPa); FCC beta-phase polycrystalline structure with (111) orientation. Positioned for semiconductor epitaxy and rapid thermal processing (RTP) applications.CVD TaC coating graphite carrier (CVD-02): coating thickness typically 25–45 μm; maximum operating temperature up to 2,200 °C; resistance to ammonia (NH3) and hydrogen (H2) etching; cubic tantalum carbide matrix. Positioned for compound semiconductor epitaxy, including GaN and SiC processes, where the company says the coating is intended to extend graphite part life and reduce metal contamination risk.PyC coating: a pyrolytic carbon layer applied to high-purity graphite parts to suppress gas permeation and particle shedding during high-temperature heat treatment.Recrystallized silicon carbide (RCSiC): used for high-temperature components requiring purity and thermal shock stability, including SiC wafer boats rated to 1,600 °C with zero structural deformation and a stated service life more than five times that of conventional quartz boats.The company positions TaC coatings for processes operating above 2,000 °C - for example SiC crystal growth - and SiC coatings for epitaxy and RTP environments below 1,600 °C. That distinction matters to buyers comparing coating options: the two materials differ in maximum service temperature and in chemical resistance to specific process gases.On the component side, published specifications include SiC furnace tubes with lengths up to 3,000 mm and wall thickness uniformity of ±0.2 mm; SiC paddles with deflection of ≤2.0 mm at more than 2,000 mm reach and a load capacity up to 15 kg above 1,100 °C; quartz wafer boats using GE214 or equivalent fused quartz with SiO2 content ≥99.99 percent, continuous working temperature of 1,150 °C and short-term capability to 1,300 °C; and quartz furnace tubes with hydroxyl content below 20 ppm, or below 5 ppm for low-hydroxyl grades.Supporting materials include isostatic graphite with ash content ≤5 ppm, grain size of 2–5 μm, flexural strength of 45–65 MPa and CTE of 4.0–4.6 × 10−6 K−1; CFC material with 2.5D or 3D needle-punched carbon fiber architecture, tensile strength of 90–140 MPa and ash content ≤10 ppm after halogen purification; and rigid felt with ash content ≤20 ppm, or ≤5 ppm for the ultra grade. The company's flagship list includes SiC-coated graphite susceptors, TaC-coated diversion rings, SiC wafer boats, semiconductor quartz parts and high-purity graphite components with impurity levels below 5 ppm.Batch consistency, Lean 6-Sigma and certification recordsSemicera says it applies Lean 6-Sigma quality control across the production flow, with the objective of repeatable coating thickness, porosity and purity between batches, and reports 100 percent testing before shipment. For epitaxy, where the surface state of a carrier directly affects layer uniformity, cross-batch repeatability is often a more decisive selection criterion than a single peak performance figure.Certification records list quality management (ISO 9001), environmental management (ISO 14001) and occupational health and safety management (ISO 45001) certificates with validity from December 2025 to December 2026.OEM terms and how specification work is handledCommercial terms published by the company indicate a low entry threshold for evaluation: OEM service is offered with customization of voltage and logo, the minimum order quantity is one unit, and typical production lead time is 30–50 days against monthly capacity of more than 10,000 units. Delivery terms include EXW, FCA, DAP and DDP, with pre-shipment testing named as the acceptance criterion. New customers are quoted 100 percent T/T in advance; long-term customers 70 percent in advance with 30 percent due before shipment.The company argues that coating performance depends on matching a customer's process conditions - epitaxy temperature profile, gas environment and cleaning cycle - so specification work starts from the application side rather than from a catalogue part number. It says it welcomes technical discussion and factory audits, and frames transparency as the starting point of a long-term supply relationship rather than a closing step.Deployment data reported from customer programmesCompany-supplied project records describe multi-year supply relationships across five markets:North America: 900 units per month for epitaxy processes, running over two years under continuous high-temperature conditions, with stable epitaxial uniformity and equipment maintenance downtime reduced by 15 percent.Japan: 200 units per month for epitaxy processes over two years, with ultra-low particle counts and reported wafer yield improvement of 2.5 percent.South Korea: 500 pieces per month over two years, with edge ring replacement frequency reduced by 20 percent under fluorine and chlorine plasma exposure.Germany: 10,000 units per year for SiC crystal growth over two years, with process downtime reduced by 15 percent.Taiwan: 1,000 units per year of CFC insulation for silicon single-crystal furnaces over two years, with reported improvements in hot-zone temperature uniformity and energy efficiency.These figures are company-reported and describe individual customer programmes; they are not aggregate market performance data. Public benchmarks for coated graphite, quartz and SiC components remain limited, which is one reason qualification in this segment still depends on customer-side audits and long-run production records.Analyst perspective: demand is documented, supplier benchmarks are notPublic sources support the demand side of the argument more firmly than the supply side. SEMI's record 2025 materials revenue and Stanford's assessment of AI-driven fabrication innovation both point to sustained requirements for high-purity consumables and hot-zone components. Trade and standards data disaggregated to coated graphite, quartz and SiC parts are comparatively thin in public sources, so procurement teams generally rely on factory audits, sample testing and multi-batch production history when qualifying a process material supplier.Company positioning and stated missionSemicera describes its mission as shaping the future with materials, and its stated goal as building core technology in critical semiconductor materials rather than acting as a general-purpose materials trader. The company says it maintains collaboration with universities and research institutions and fields a research organisation of doctoral and master's-level engineers; more than 100 engineers are engaged in R&D. It also points to a stated position as a long-cycle process material partner rather than a one-off transaction supplier.OutlookThe practical question for buyers at the evaluation and execution stage is whether an integrated site translates into qualified positions inside real process tools. Co-locating purification, coating deposition, machining and inspection shortens the feedback loop between a specification and the part that ships, which is the mechanism the new campus is designed to support. Confirming that mechanism still requires customer-specific qualification runs, typically spanning several batch cycles, and independent verification of coating and purity data beyond company-reported figures.For Semicera, the campus shifts the basis of competition from coating capacity to process control - a change that is measurable through batch records, audit findings and long-run field data rather than through facility size alone.

Frank

Semicera(Ningbo Miami Advanced Material Technology Co. LTD)

+ +86 15957878134

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Coating & High-Purity Expertise: Semicera Builds Semiconductor Process Material Brand Moat with 59,000m2 Facility News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 09:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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