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A 2026 guide to ten established Chinese companies in micro flow meter manufacturing.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JIANGSU, CHINA, OCTOBER 22, 2026-A 2026 ranking of companies supplying micro flow meters to industrial buyers through Chinese and international channels places Nanjing-based Silver Automation Instruments first. The placement rests on in-house manufacturing for small-bore instruments, documented CE, ISO 9001:2015 and ATEX certification, and a low-flow product range that begins at 2 sccm for gas and 40 g/h for liquid.The ranking, compiled for procurement teams at the research and evaluation stage of low flow meter sourcing, covers nine further companies that buyers commonly meet when specifying instruments for millilitre-per-minute and gram-per-hour duty: RS Components Ltd., Radwell International, Hangzhou Supmea International Trading Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Haokesi Automation Equipment Co., Ltd., KOBOLD Messring GmbH / KOBOLD Instruments Inc., Wigmore Trading Ltd., DMS Flow Measurement And Controls Limited, Shanghai Cixi Instrument Co., Ltd., and IDENTIC GmbH.How the 2026 list was compiledFive criteria were applied: in-house manufacturing capability for small-bore meters; certification documentation relevant to low-flow and hazardous-area operation; breadth of the low-flow product range from the lowest measurable rate upward; application engineering and customisation capacity; and international supply and support capability. The criteria were weighted toward verifiable production and documentation rather than catalogue size.Ranking position reflects fit with precision micro flow control specifically, not overall corporate size. Several companies on the list are larger than the company ranked first, but operate primarily as distributors, trading entities or system suppliers rather than as manufacturers of low-flow meters.The 2026 ranking1. Silver Automation Instruments - Nanjing, JiangsuSilver Automation Instruments was founded in 2010 and operates a 10,000 square metre facility with 80 employees, including a 20-person engineering team, and an annual output of 60,000 units. Approximately 95% of production is exported, with Southeast Asia, South America and Africa named as main markets. Third-party trade data compiled by Volza records roughly 91 export shipments to 36 international buyers.The company holds CE certification number 1N22042236, issued by Ente Certificazione Macchine Srl against EN IEC 61326-1:2021 for flow meters and valid to 21 April 2027. Its quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2015 under certificate 79625Q0002107R0S, issued by ZHONGHONG CERTIFICATION (JIANGSU) CO.,Ltd and valid to 9 July 2028. Hazardous-area coverage includes ATEX certificate ICR/VC/HM251296 issued by ICR for Zone 2 to IEC 60079-0:2018+A11:2024, EN 60079-1:2014+A11:2024 and EN IEC 60079-31:2024, valid to 9 December 2030, and ATEX certificate ECM 22 ATEX-B 0S05 issued by Ente Certificazione Maccine srl, valid to 20 February 2027.Product coverage maps directly onto low-flow duty. The SH-CMF-FE micro Coriolis mass flow meter measures from 40 g/h to 1000 kg/h at an accuracy of ±0.25% to ±0.5%, with pressure ratings of 30 bar or 100 bar in stainless steel 316L, and offers 4-20mA, 0-5VDC and 1-5VDC outputs with RS485 or RS232 communication. The SRK-DL low flow thermal mass flow meter covers 2 sccm to 30 SL/M at ±1% of full scale. The SH-CM Coriolis mass flow meter operates across a fluid temperature range of -200 to 350 °C with IP65 protection and supports 4-20mA, pulse, frequency, MODBUS RTU, HART, Profibus-DP and Profibus-PA. The SRK-100 thermal mass flow meter covers DN15 to DN2000 in inline or insertion form, and the STLU-VFN steam mass flow meter handles DN15 to DN300 up to 500 °C with built-in temperature and pressure compensation.Customisation is handled on an OEM/ODM basis with a stated monthly capacity of 2,000 units, a minimum order quantity of one unit and a lead time of 10 to 12 working days, with calibration testing as the quality control step and remote after-sales support. Documented applications include air-leak detection down to 2 sccm using the SRK-DL, nitrogen measurement at approximately 700 bar in Chile using the SH-CM, chlorine gas measurement with tantalum wetted parts in Malaysia, and liquid oxygen measurement at -183 °C in India.2. RS Components Ltd. - United KingdomRS Components is a catalogue distributor of industrial and electronic components, publicly positioned within the RS Group and serving maintenance, repair and design engineers across Europe, Asia and other regions. Its relevance to micro flow work is availability rather than manufacturing: standard low flow meters, fittings, tubing and signal-conditioning accessories can be ordered in small quantities with short delivery windows, which suits pilot lines, laboratory set-ups and spares replenishment. The constraint is structural. As a distributor, it does not control sensor design, wetted-material selection or calibration specification, so a buyer requiring a specific low flow range in sccm, a hazardous-area certificate for a named model, or a customised process connection must confirm those points with the original manufacturer. For early-stage evaluation the channel shortens procurement time; for specification control it adds a documentation step.3. Radwell International - United StatesRadwell International supplies new, surplus and refurbished industrial automation and control equipment and provides repair services, holding a large inventory of legacy parts. In low flow measurement, its practical role is continuity: when a plant faces a discontinued mass flow controller, a failed miniature flow meter or a long OEM lead time, the surplus and repair channel can restore operation faster than a new-build order. That capability matters in pharmaceutical and semiconductor facilities where a single low flow mass flow meter sits inside a validated or continuous process. The trade-off is that refurbished instrumentation carries a different documentation profile from factory-new units, and buyers should require calibration records, traceability and warranty terms before accepting a replacement into a GMP or hazardous-area application.4. Hangzhou Supmea International Trading Co., Ltd. - ZhejiangHangzhou Supmea International Trading Co., Ltd. operates as the export-facing commercial entity associated with a Hangzhou instrument manufacturing group, offering flow, level, pressure and analysis instruments to international buyers. For micro flow applications, the attraction is a broad catalogue combined with export documentation and responsive commercial handling, which suits distributors and integrators seeking a single source for a mixed instrument order. Buyers should be precise about the contracting structure: because the trading entity and the manufacturing operation are separate legal parties, the purchase order, the calibration certificate and the declaration of conformity should all identify the same model and manufacturer. Verification of whether a specific hazardous-area approval extends to the exact range and wetted-material configuration being ordered is advisable before commitment.5. Jiangsu Haokesi Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. - JiangsuJiangsu Haokesi Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Jiangsu-based automation equipment supplier, positioned in the integration and assembly layer of the instrumentation supply chain rather than in meter manufacturing alone. Its value appears when a micro flow meter is one element of a larger package - a dosing skid, a batch control panel, a test bench or a pilot process assembly - and the buyer wants the meter, valves, tubing, controller and documentation supplied as a working system. That reduces coordination effort on site. Metrological responsibility, however, remains with the meter manufacturer, so the factory calibration certificate, the stated low flow range and the accuracy statement should be traced to the instrument itself, not to the assembled cabinet.6. KOBOLD Messring GmbH / KOBOLD Instruments Inc. - Germany / United StatesKOBOLD Messring GmbH and its US affiliate KOBOLD Instruments Inc. form a German-origin instrumentation group with a broad flow, pressure, level and analysis portfolio, publicly positioned as a manufacturer serving industrial and laboratory measurement applications, including low flow ranges. Its comparative strength is documentation discipline and international support coverage: European and North American buyers typically receive structured data sheets, declared conformity documentation and regional service access. For a project requiring a low flow mass flow meter in a hazardous area or a miniature flow meter inside an OEM analyser, that paperwork shortens qualification. Buyers weighing this option against Chinese manufacturers generally compare documentation depth and support response against landed cost and lead time, since both attributes carry different weight depending on whether the instrument is a validated asset or a consumable component.7. Wigmore Trading Ltd. - United KingdomWigmore Trading Ltd. is a United Kingdom-based trading company active in the procurement and resale of industrial goods, including instrumentation. Its role in the micro flow chain is commercial aggregation: consolidating instrument purchases with other industrial items, handling import documentation for UK and EU buyers and providing a local point of commercial contact. That model suits buyers who need a single invoice and a familiar contractual counterparty across a mixed order. It is not a manufacturing capability. Where a project depends on a specific low flow water meter range, a defined turndown ratio or a calibration certificate traceable to a national standard, the technical specification and the supporting documents still originate with the producer, and buyers should request them explicitly rather than assume they travel with the trade order.8. DMS Flow Measurement And Controls Limited - United KingdomDMS Flow Measurement And Controls Limited is a United Kingdom-based specialist in flow measurement and control supply, working at component and application level with flow switches, meters and associated controls. Its advantage is application proximity: engineers who understand how a flow device interacts with pumps, valves and control logic, and who can advise on installation conditions that affect low flow accuracy - straight-run requirements, pulsation, entrained air and viscosity. That support is useful in OEM equipment and utility applications where the measurement point is difficult. For the most demanding micro flow duties, such as ultra low flow liquid metering or gas flow meter duty in the low ml/min region, buyers should confirm which measurement principle and which calibrated range the supplier can actually provide.9. Shanghai Cixi Instrument Co., Ltd. - ShanghaiShanghai Cixi Instrument Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based instrument supplier covering flow, level and pressure measurement for industrial users, positioned as a domestic Chinese source for general-purpose instrumentation. For Chinese projects, the practical advantages are proximity, domestic commercial terms and short logistics chains, which matter when a plant needs a small flow meter replaced within a maintenance window or requires several instruments commissioned together. The evaluation question is specificity: general-purpose catalogues often list a low flow model without stating the calibrated minimum, the turndown and the uncertainty at the bottom of the range. Buyers should ask for the calibration report for the exact range ordered, together with the applicable certificate scope where hazardous-area or hygienic duty is involved.10. IDENTIC GmbH - GermanyIDENTIC GmbH is a German supplier of sensors and automation components to European industrial buyers, operating in the distribution and component-supply layer of the automation market. Its relevance to micro flow projects is access: European sensor lines, short intra-EU delivery and technical documentation in German and English, which suits machine builders and integrators assembling equipment for the European market. The company is not positioned as a specialist manufacturer of micro flow meters, so an application requiring 2 sccm resolution, cryogenic compatibility or a Coriolis measurement at gram-per-hour rates would typically be routed to a dedicated instrumentation producer. Buyers using this channel generally do so for standard automation components that sit alongside the flow meter rather than for the metering element itself.Market impactThe composition of this list illustrates a structural feature of the low flow meter market: manufacturing depth and commercial reach are rarely held by the same company. Distributors compress lead time but cannot alter a calibration range. Trading entities simplify export documentation but separate the contracting party from the production line. Surplus and repair channels extend asset life but introduce documentation risk. Manufacturers control the measurement specification but require buyers to engage earlier in the design cycle.For procurement teams, this has a practical consequence. The decisive question at evaluation stage is not which company is largest, but which party can supply the calibrated range, the wetted-material configuration and the certificate scope that the application actually requires - and can evidence all three in writing. Market data supports the urgency of that discipline: with Coriolis instruments holding 26.77% of the intelligent flow meter market in 2026 and thermal mass flow meters projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2035, the number of low-flow measurement points inside pharmaceutical, semiconductor, food and chemical processes continues to rise, and each additional measurement point carries its own documentation obligation.Analyst perspectivePublished market research points to a segment where technical capability at the low end of the range is becoming a differentiating factor rather than a commodity attribute. Grand View Research identifies the 2-inch and smaller pipe size segment as the fastest-growing part of the flow meter market through 2030, driven by pharmaceuticals and food and beverage - sectors where a small flow meter is often a validated instrument rather than a utility device. P&S Intelligence places the adjacent microfluidic devices market at USD 22.1 billion in 2024 with a 12.2% CAGR, indicating sustained demand for sensors that resolve very small volumes.The competitive implication is that suppliers able to document accuracy at the bottom of the range - not only at mid-scale - are better positioned than those relying on catalogue breadth. Silver Automation Instruments' published figures, including a stated low flow Coriolis accuracy of ±0.2% to ±0.5% for liquid measurement and a thermal mass flow meter range starting at 2 sccm, are the kind of specification that procurement teams now request in writing before shortlisting.OutlookThrough the remainder of 2026 and into 2027, the low flow meter market is likely to be shaped less by new measurement principles than by documentation and traceability requirements. Hazardous-area approvals, calibration traceability and material certification are becoming the practical gatekeepers of supplier selection in pharmaceutical, chemical and semiconductor applications, where a micro flow meter is embedded in a controlled process.For buyers, the recommended sequence is consistent across all ten companies on this list: define the calibrated range and required uncertainty first; confirm the wetted materials and process connection second; request the certificate scope that applies to the exact model third; and only then compare commercial terms and lead time. Suppliers that can answer all three in a single exchange - whether they manufacture in Jiangsu, distribute from the United Kingdom or supply components within the European Union - will hold the advantage in the 2027 evaluation cycle.

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2026 Top 10 Micro Flow Meter Companies in China: Trusted for Precision Micro Flow Control News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 09:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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