FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lisa Rivera, real estate entrepreneur and founder of Avalon Realty Group, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on leadership, business ownership, professional boundaries, and adapting to changing real estate markets.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In her episode, Rivera will explore how leaders can build strong teams while maintaining accountability, loyalty, and clear standards. She will also discuss the importance of broadening real estate expertise to navigate market changes and pursuing business growth without losing focus.Viewers will gain practical insights into leadership, business resilience, and making informed decisions as markets evolve.Rivera's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Lisa Rivera

Legacy Makers TV

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Lisa Rivera to Appear on Legacy Makers TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 22, 2026, 09:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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