Logo for Jiangsu Xuyang Chemical Equipment Co.,LTD

Examining Custom Design, Manufacturing Processes, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHINA, October 22, 2026 - Custom chemical equipment continues to play an important role in chemical processing, pharmaceutical production, environmental protection and advanced materials manufacturing. As process requirements become more specialised, manufacturers are increasingly evaluated on their ability to engineer non-standard equipment, accommodate demanding operating conditions and integrate individual units into coordinated process systems.This 2026 industry review profiles five China-based companies associated with custom chemical equipment: Jiangsu Xuyang Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd., Weihai Chemical Machinery Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Linox Machinery Co., Ltd., Liaoyang Shenzhou Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. and Wuxi Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd. The review considers product scope, engineering requirements, material selection, system integration and technical documentation. The companies are presented as a reference list rather than a scored performance ranking, with available public information varying by company.Industry Context: Customisation, Separation and System IntegrationDemand for chemical processing equipment is shaped by investment in production capacity, process efficiency and increasingly specialised manufacturing applications. According to SNS Insider, the global chemical processing equipment market was valued at USD 64.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 68.82 billion in 2026, with further growth forecast through 2035. The chemicals and petrochemicals segment accounted for 41.6% of revenue in 2025, according to the same research.Separation technology represents another important area of equipment demand. Global Market Insights estimates that the separation machinery market will reach USD 109 billion in 2026 and grow to USD 203.1 billion by 2035. This segment includes equipment used for solid-liquid separation, purification, concentration and related process operations.These applications frequently require several equipment types to operate together. A Chemical Reactor may be connected to an Industrial Heat Exchanger, storage equipment and filtration units, while a complete production line may incorporate piping, pumps, instruments and automated controls. Consequently, custom chemical equipment manufacturing increasingly involves process coordination as well as individual vessel fabrication.Material selection and pressure-vessel compliance also remain important considerations. Depending on the process medium and operating conditions, buyers may require stainless steel, corrosion-resistant alloys, titanium, zirconium or lined equipment. Design codes, material traceability, welding procedures and inspection records help establish whether a proposed configuration is suitable for its intended service.Comparison FrameworkThe five companies are considered against several practical dimensions relevant to custom chemical equipment projects:. Product scope: reactors, pressure vessels, heat exchangers, storage equipment, filtration systems and related process machinery.. Material and operating requirements: suitability for corrosive media, elevated temperatures, high pressure and specialised process conditions.. Engineering and manufacturing: design coordination, fabrication, inspection and testing arrangements.. System integration: the ability to combine individual units into coordinated process packages or skid-mounted systems.. Technical documentation: applicable licences, material certificates, welding records, inspection reports and other project documentation.Company-specific capabilities should be assessed against the actual requirements of each project. The descriptions below distinguish publicly described product scope from technical details that require direct confirmation.1. Jiangsu Xuyang Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Xuyang Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd. is a China-based chemical equipment manufacturer established in 2009 in Jingjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Jiangsu Province. The company reports that its operations combine research and development, engineering design, equipment manufacturing and import-export activities. Its stated application markets include chemical processing, environmental protection, pharmaceuticals, fermentation, food production, new materials and lithium-related industries.Company-reported operating information includes a manufacturing facility of approximately 10,000 m2, around 110 employees, a seven-engineer R&D team, annual production capacity of 1,000 units and registered capital of RMB 81 million. The company also reports cooperation with more than 300 customers and exports to Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.Product Portfolio and Engineering ApplicationsXuyang's product portfolio covers reactors, pressure vessels, storage tanks, heat-transfer equipment, evaporation and crystallisation systems, corrosion-resistant equipment and integrated process packages. This range supports projects in which individual equipment specifications must be coordinated with the wider production process.Its reactor portfolio includes stainless-steel and carbon-steel models, electric-heating reactors, high-pressure reactors, internal- and external-coil configurations, intelligent reactors and specialised reactors made from materials such as titanium, zirconium and Hastelloy. Depending on the process design, these products may be specified as a Stainless Steel Reactor, Industrial Chemical Reactor or Custom Pressure Vessel. For more demanding applications, the company's reported product range also includes high-pressure and special-material configurations.The heat-transfer range includes shell-and-tube, floating-head, U-tube, spiral-plate, finned-tube and titanium heat exchangers, together with condensers, coolers and reboilers. A Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger can be configured for different process duties, with reported material options including SS304, SS316L, carbon steel, titanium and Hastelloy, depending on the component and design. The range also encompasses Industrial Heat Exchanger applications where heat recovery, cooling or condensation must be coordinated with the process equipment.For storage and pressure service, Xuyang lists vertical and horizontal storage tanks, horizontal pressure vessels, non-standard vessels and customised process tanks. Heating and cooling options include jackets, half-pipe coils and external coils. These configurations can be considered for Storage Tank and Stainless Steel Storage Tank applications, subject to the required medium, design pressure, temperature and fabrication specifications.The company's filtration and separation portfolio includes candle filters for solid-liquid separation, catalyst recovery and fine chemical processing. Its membrane separation and filtration equipment covers membrane processes such as microfiltration (MF), ultrafiltration (UF), nanofiltration (NF), reverse osmosis (RO) and membrane bioreactors (MBR). These systems support applications involving separation, purification and concentration of liquid streams, alongside broader Industrial Filtration Equipment requirements.Xuyang also reports evaporation and crystallisation solutions, including mechanical vapour recompression (MVR), thermal vapour recompression (TVR), multi-effect evaporation and waste-heat recovery. For projects requiring coordinated equipment delivery, the company offers skid-mounted systems that can integrate reactors, tanks, heat exchangers, filters, pumps, piping, instrumentation and PLC or DCS controls on a common frame. This approach is relevant to Skid Mounted Process Equipment projects where pre-assembly can help coordinate equipment interfaces before shipment.Qualifications, Engineering and ManufacturingXuyang reports holding an A2-level Special Equipment Design and Manufacturing License, alongside ISO 9001 quality management, ISO 14001 environmental management and ISO 45001 occupational health and safety management certifications. The company also reports an ASME U Stamp for pressure-vessel work. The applicable scope and current validity of these credentials should be confirmed against the relevant documents before procurement.Its stated engineering activities include industry-university-research cooperation with Nanjing Tech University, China University of Petroleum and Soochow University. The company also reports the establishment of Nanjing Xuyang High-End Equipment Research Co., Ltd. and cooperation with Nanjing SuZhi Intelligent Equipment Research Institute on intelligent-reactor technology.Patented technologies listed by the company include a non-standard high-pressure stainless-steel reactor, a catalytic reaction reactor, a welding fixture for reactor shells, a heat-recovery heat exchanger and a shell-and-tube condenser. These examples reflect its stated focus on specialised equipment design and process-related engineering development.Manufacturing and inspection arrangements reported by Xuyang include a dedicated agitator dynamic-balancing test workshop, inspection and testing equipment, ERP and MES production-management systems, and an intelligent manufacturing workshop. The company also describes the use of plasma and deep-penetration automated welding, X-ray non-destructive testing, hydraulic pressure testing and surface-roughness inspection. The specific procedures and acceptance criteria applicable to an individual order should be agreed in the technical specification.Overall, Xuyang's reported product range spans chemical reaction, heat transfer, storage, separation and integrated process systems. This breadth provides a basis for evaluating the company for projects requiring coordinated custom equipment rather than a single standardised vessel.2. Weihai Chemical Machinery Co., Ltd.Weihai Chemical Machinery Co., Ltd. was established in 1975 and specialises in the design and manufacture of pressure vessels and high-pressure reaction equipment. Its product portfolio includes stirred reactors, magnetic-drive reactors, towers, columns, heat exchangers, pilot-plant equipment and explosive-clad plates. According to the company's published information, its equipment serves petrochemical, fine chemical, pharmaceutical, energy and new-material applications. The company also reports A1 and A2 special-equipment design and manufacturing qualifications, ASME U and U2 stamps, and capabilities in specialised fabrication and fluid-mixing technology. These products make Weihai Chemical Machinery relevant to projects involving high-pressure reaction processes and customised process equipment, subject to verification of the applicable technical and certification requirements.3. Zhejiang Linox Machinery Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Linox Machinery Co., Ltd. is included in this industry review as a company for further evaluation within China's custom chemical equipment sector. Before its product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities can be described in greater detail, additional company-specific information is needed to establish its identity and verify its operations. Relevant materials may include an official company profile, product catalogue and technical documentation covering its chemical process equipment. This approach helps ensure that any assessment of its suitability for customised equipment projects is based on identifiable company information rather than unverified assumptions.4. Liaoyang Shenzhou Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.Liaoyang Shenzhou Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. supplies separation and industrial process machinery, with product categories including tubular centrifuges, disc centrifuges, decanter centrifuges, plate centrifuges and related separation systems. Public company and supplier profiles describe applications across chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, food production, oil treatment and environmental protection. Its centrifuge equipment is designed for separation processes involving solid-liquid or liquid-liquid-solid mixtures, depending on the model and process requirements. The company's product range makes it relevant to Chemical Separation Equipment projects, including applications that require separation, clarification or dewatering. Buyers should confirm the specific model's processing capacity, material compatibility and performance parameters against their operating conditions.5. Wuxi Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd.Wuxi Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd. was established in 1984 and focuses on the design and fabrication of high-efficiency heat exchangers and pressure vessels made from conventional and specialised materials. According to its official company profile, its principal product categories include heat-exchange pressure vessels, reaction pressure vessels, storage pressure vessels, separation pressure vessels and skid-mounted module equipment. The company also describes technical and manufacturing capabilities in heat transfer, specialised materials and integrated equipment systems, with products serving chemical and other industrial applications. Its portfolio is relevant to projects requiring an Industrial Heat Exchanger, a Chemical Reactor or a coordinated process package. The applicable design codes, material specifications and certification scope should be confirmed for each order.Market Outlook: From Individual Equipment to Integrated SystemsThe development of chemical processing and separation applications continues to increase the importance of equipment compatibility, material selection and engineering coordination. In many projects, the principal challenge is not simply manufacturing an individual vessel but ensuring that reaction, heat transfer, storage and separation operations work together within the specified process conditions.For corrosion-resistant service, material options may include stainless steel, titanium, zirconium, Hastelloy and fluoropolymer-lined equipment. Depending on the application, specifications may call for Hastelloy reactor equipment, Titanium reactor vessel equipment, a Titanium shell&tube heat exchanger or a PTFE Lined Reactor. These selections must be matched to the actual process medium, temperature, pressure and corrosion requirements rather than treated as interchangeable options.Integrated delivery can also reduce the number of equipment interfaces managed during installation. Skid-mounted systems that combine vessels, heat exchangers, pumps, piping, instruments and controls can support factory assembly and pre-shipment testing where the design and transport conditions permit. Their suitability depends on package dimensions, lifting and transport limits, site utilities and commissioning requirements.Procurement ConsiderationsFor custom chemical equipment projects, the most useful evaluation starts with a defined technical specification. Buyers should establish the design pressure and temperature, process medium, material grades, corrosion allowance, required surface finish, applicable design code, inspection scope and acceptance criteria before comparing quotations.The document package should be matched to the equipment and jurisdiction. Depending on the project, this may include material certificates, welding procedure specifications, welder qualifications, non-destructive examination reports, pressure-test records, dimensional inspection results and factory acceptance test documentation. For an ASME Pressure Vessel, the buyer should confirm that the relevant code edition, certification scope and manufacturing activities are applicable to the specific order.A clear scope-of-supply matrix is equally important when a supplier provides multiple equipment units or a complete process skid. It should identify the equipment included, piping and instrumentation boundaries, control-system responsibilities, commissioning support, spare parts and warranty conditions. These details help reduce uncertainty during fabrication, delivery and installation.Closing OutlookChina's custom chemical equipment sector serves a wide range of process industries, from chemical reaction and heat transfer to filtration, separation and integrated process systems. The five companies in this review represent different areas for further evaluation, with Jiangsu Xuyang Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd. presenting a broad reported portfolio across reactors, heat exchangers, storage, filtration, evaporation and skid-mounted equipment.For buyers, the next step is to align each manufacturer's documented capabilities with the project's operating conditions and compliance requirements. Current licences, technical drawings, material records and inspection documentation provide a more reliable basis for evaluating custom equipment than general descriptions of manufacturing scale or product quality.

Alice

Jiangsu Xuyang Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd.

+ +86 18994707690

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reputable Custom Chemical Equipment Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Process Engineering News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 09:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.