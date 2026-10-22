PM Modi, Polish Counterpart Tusk Discuss New Avenues Of Cooperation In Defence, AI, Critical Minerals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk discussed new avenues of cooperation in sectors like critical minerals, defence, green technologies, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) at their meeting at the Hyderabad House here on Thursday

The two leaders agreed to work together to double the bilateral trade by 2030 and underscored the importance of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

During the meeting, PMs Modi and Tusk also discussed regional and global developments.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: "A new phase in the India–Poland Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland held wide-ranging talks today. Building on the Strategic Partnership established in 2024, the leaders explored new avenues of cooperation in areas including AI, green technologies, critical minerals, and defence, while further deepening ties in trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges."

"Both leaders agreed to work together to double the bilateral trade by 2030. The leaders underscored the importance of India–EU FTA which is set to unlock new opportunities for businesses and industries, giving fresh impetus to economic engagement. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, reaffirming their commitment to a rules-based international order and reform of global institutions, including the UN Security Council," it said in a statement on X.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on PM Tusk and discussed cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

"Pleased to call on Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland. Appreciated his sharing thoughts on deepening India - Poland cooperation across a wide range of domains," he said in a post on X.

Tusk arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening for a three-day official visit to India aimed at bolstering bilateral cooperation across defence, trade, and strategic sectors.

He was received by Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, at the airport.

"A warm welcome to Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland on his arrival in New Delhi. He was received at the airport by MoS Raj Bhushan Choudhary. The visit will provide fresh impetus to the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and further deepen our longstanding ties," the MEA posted on X.

Tusk is accompanied by Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domanski, and a high-level business delegation. According to the MEA, this is PM Tusk's second visit to India in his capacity as Polish PM, the first being in his earlier tenure in 2010.

After concluding his engagements in Delhi, PM Tusk will travel to Bengaluru, where he will engage with various business stakeholders, including those from the Information Technology (IT) and space sectors. An India-Poland Business Forum is to be held in New Delhi on October 22 and in Bengaluru on October 23.