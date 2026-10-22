Gardening Tips: Easy Steps To Grow Fresh Coriander In Pots At Home
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Does your store-bought coriander rot quickly even inside the fridge? You can easily grow fresh coriander in a pot in just 15 to 20 days. You only need regular coriander seeds from your kitchen to start this simple gardening trick.Market-bought coriander contains heavy chemicals and rots within two days. You can easily grow fresh coriander on your balcony or terrace throughout the year. You just need regular coriander seeds from your kitchen rack.People often sow whole seeds, and this delays the sprouting process. You must rub the coriander seeds lightly with a rolling pin or your hands. Split them into two halves without crushing them into powder. This simple trick guarantees hundred percent germination.Coriander roots never grow too deep into the soil. You should pick a wide tray or a pot with just 4 to 5 inches of depth. You must also ensure that the pot has proper holes at the bottom for easy water drainage.You need to prepare a potting mix with 40 percent regular soil, 30 percent cocopeat, and 30 percent vermicompost. Loose soil always helps the roots spread faster inside the pot.You must sprinkle the split seeds evenly over the prepared soil. You should then cover the seeds with just half an inch of thin soil or cocopeat. You must never push the seeds too deep into the pot.You should never pour water forcefully using a mug or a pipe. Heavy water flow washes the seeds away or pushes them deep down to rot. You must always use a spray bottle to keep the top soil moist.You must keep the pot in a spot that gets just 2 to 3 hours of early morning sunlight. Harsh afternoon sun easily dries up the tender leaves. The seeds will sprout in 7 to 8 days, and your lush green coriander will be ready for cooking in 15 to 20 days!
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