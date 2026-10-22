Ramayana: Who Gifted Golden Lanka To Ravana And How Did He Get The City Of Gold?

Dussehra brings back the epic stories of Ramayana. We all know Ravana ruled a grand and wealthy empire called the Golden Lanka. But do you know how he actually got this magnificent city?

Hindu mythology mainly talks about two popular stories behind the Golden Lanka. The first legend involves Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This story explains the grand construction of the city and how Ravana entered the picture. The second story connects the city to Kubera. He was Ravana's half-brother who originally controlled Lanka and the divine Pushpaka Vimana.

Legend says Goddess Parvati once asked Lord Shiva for a magnificent palace to live in. Lord Shiva then ordered Vishwakarma, the divine architect of the gods, to build a grand home. Vishwakarma constructed a spectacular city right in the middle of the ocean. He decorated the entire city with pure gold. People soon started calling this beautiful place the Golden Lanka.

Lord Shiva invited Ravana for the grand housewarming ceremony of the palace. People considered Ravana a great scholar and a massive devotee of Lord Shiva back then. Ravana performed the religious rituals for the new house. He saw the sheer beauty of the Golden Lanka and immediately wanted it. He asked Lord Shiva for the golden city as his gift. Lord Shiva granted his wish and handed over the control of Lanka. Goddess Parvati got extremely angry at this and cursed the future of Lanka.

The second major story links the Golden Lanka to Ravana and his half-brother Kubera. Ramayana describes Kubera as the son of Sage Vishrava and the god of wealth and prosperity. Kubera originally ruled Lanka and owned the divine flying chariot called Pushpaka Vimana. Ravana performed strict penance and gained immense power. He then wanted to expand his empire. Ravana defeated Kubera in a fierce battle and took full control of Lanka and the Pushpaka Vimana.

Lanka became an extremely rich and powerful city under Ravana's rule. Lord Hanuman saw the grand palaces, massive buildings, and rich decorations when he visited Lanka during the Sundarakanda episode. Hanuman felt completely amazed by the wealth and glory of the city. Ravana turned Lanka into the center of a mighty empire using his power and wealth. However, his decision to abduct Goddess Sita eventually changed his life and the entire history of Lanka.