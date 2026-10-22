Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Earns Rs. 7.10 Crore, Premium Tickets Cost Rs. 2,770

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is building anticipation among moviegoers ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the big-budget film features Sai Pallavi and Yash in key roles and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026.

With advance bookings underway, the film has started attracting attention for its ticket sales and premium pricing. However, its early numbers remain well below the final opening-day advance booking figures reported for several major releases. Here is a closer look at its performance so far.

Ramayana Advance Booking Collection: 1.26 Lakh Tickets Sold

Ramayana has recorded a gross advance booking collection of ₹7.10 crore so far. After excluding blocked seats, the figure stands at ₹5.17 crore, according to the numbers cited in the trade report.

As per Sacnilk data available at 10 am on October 22, the film had sold approximately 1.26 lakh tickets across 3,707 shows. Its reported occupancy stood at 15%, with eight shows already marked as housefull.

The film's advance booking performance could change significantly as its release date approaches, with more audiences expected to make their plans in the coming days.

Maharashtra Leads Ramayana Advance Sales; Night Shows Top Collections

Maharashtra has emerged as the biggest contributor to Ramayana's advance booking collection, accounting for ₹1.93 crore, or around 27% of the reported gross total.

Delhi followed with ₹1.78 crore, while Gujarat contributed ₹49.67 lakh. Telangana also recorded notable occupancy, with 61% across 37 shows and collections of ₹38.46 lakh.

The booking pattern also offers an interesting glimpse into audience preferences. Shows scheduled after 7 pm generated ₹2.41 crore, making them the biggest contributor among the reported time slots. Shows before noon brought in ₹2.10 crore and recorded the highest occupancy at 16%.

Meanwhile, afternoon shows collected ₹1.56 crore, while screenings scheduled between 4 pm and 6:59 pm generated ₹1.02 crore.

These figures suggest that evening screenings are attracting substantial advance demand, although the pre-noon slot has registered slightly stronger occupancy.

Ramayana Trails Jailer 2, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic; IMAX Tickets Cost ₹2,770

Despite the early interest, Ramayana still has considerable ground to cover if it hopes to match the final opening-day advance booking figures of some major films.

According to the trade figures cited in the report, Jailer 2 recorded a final gross advance booking collection of ₹41.48 crore. Dhurandhar 2 followed with ₹62.43 crore, while Toxic reportedly reached ₹73.43 crore.

After blocked seats were excluded, their respective collections stood at ₹37.60 crore, ₹52.35 crore and ₹58.27 crore.

However, these are final advance booking figures for those films, whereas Ramayana's bookings are still in progress. A direct comparison at this stage, therefore, does not provide a complete picture of its eventual opening.

The film has also drawn attention for its premium ticket prices. At PVR ICON in Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, select IMAX 3D recliner tickets have been listed at up to ₹2,770. These prices apply to selected screenings scheduled for November 5 and 6.

With its star-studded cast, large-scale production and growing advance sales, Ramayana will be closely watched as its release approaches. The coming days should offer a clearer indication of whether its initial booking momentum can translate into a stronger opening at the box office.