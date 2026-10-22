Sudan Army Retakes Strategic Blue Nile Base From RSF
(MENAFN) Sudan’s army seized back two areas in the Blue Nile region on Thursday, including a strategically important military base, after fighting with paramilitary forces, Sudanese media reported.
Army units and allied forces took control of the Bakori military base, southeast of the regional capital Damazin, on Thursday morning, according to a Sudanese daily newspaper.
Bakori lies about 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of Damazin and serves as headquarters of the army’s 13th Brigade, part of the Fourth Infantry Division in Blue Nile, the report said.
The base had fallen in late August to an alliance of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North. The same alliance captured the Sarkam base around that time, in the Kurmuk locality, while Bakori fell in the Qeisan locality, the outlet said.
Abdelati Mohamed El Faki, commissioner of Kurmuk County in the southeastern Blue Nile region, confirmed the advances in a statement. He said the army had regained the Ouklili area in the northeastern part of Kurmuk locality, along with Bakori in Qeisan locality.
The RSF did not immediately respond to the report.
The army and the RSF have been locked in war since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced roughly 13 million, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, according to UN reports.
Army units and allied forces took control of the Bakori military base, southeast of the regional capital Damazin, on Thursday morning, according to a Sudanese daily newspaper.
Bakori lies about 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of Damazin and serves as headquarters of the army’s 13th Brigade, part of the Fourth Infantry Division in Blue Nile, the report said.
The base had fallen in late August to an alliance of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North. The same alliance captured the Sarkam base around that time, in the Kurmuk locality, while Bakori fell in the Qeisan locality, the outlet said.
Abdelati Mohamed El Faki, commissioner of Kurmuk County in the southeastern Blue Nile region, confirmed the advances in a statement. He said the army had regained the Ouklili area in the northeastern part of Kurmuk locality, along with Bakori in Qeisan locality.
The RSF did not immediately respond to the report.
The army and the RSF have been locked in war since April 2023. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced roughly 13 million, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, according to UN reports.
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