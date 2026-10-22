S. Korea Opposition Turns Gemini AI Against President Lee
(MENAFN) South Korea’s opposition has turned an artificial intelligence chatbot against the president who invoked it first, escalating a political fight over a contested Cabinet decision, local media reported Thursday.
Lawmakers from the People Power Party (PPP) released their own exchanges with Google’s Gemini chatbot, aiming to undercut the case Lee Jae Myung made for allowing investigative agency chiefs to sit in on Cabinet meetings, a South Korean daily newspaper reported.
The controversy began Wednesday, when Lee posted a Gemini-generated response on X to justify his position.
At a party meeting Thursday, PPP Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won played a three-minute recording of his own session with the chatbot. Asked whether having investigative agency chiefs attend Cabinet meetings could erode public confidence in their independence, Gemini reportedly cautioned that their presence could fuel perceptions of political interference.
Kim then asked whether Gemini should take over as president if Lee planned to govern by consulting AI. According to the report, the chatbot answered that AI cannot replace governance or exercise responsible judgment.
PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok ridiculed the president, suggesting Lee had gone to the chatbot looking for political backing.
Lawmaker Na Kyung-won challenged how the president had worded his query, arguing that a user’s phrasing can sway what an AI system says.
Lawmakers from the People Power Party (PPP) released their own exchanges with Google’s Gemini chatbot, aiming to undercut the case Lee Jae Myung made for allowing investigative agency chiefs to sit in on Cabinet meetings, a South Korean daily newspaper reported.
The controversy began Wednesday, when Lee posted a Gemini-generated response on X to justify his position.
At a party meeting Thursday, PPP Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won played a three-minute recording of his own session with the chatbot. Asked whether having investigative agency chiefs attend Cabinet meetings could erode public confidence in their independence, Gemini reportedly cautioned that their presence could fuel perceptions of political interference.
Kim then asked whether Gemini should take over as president if Lee planned to govern by consulting AI. According to the report, the chatbot answered that AI cannot replace governance or exercise responsible judgment.
PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok ridiculed the president, suggesting Lee had gone to the chatbot looking for political backing.
Lawmaker Na Kyung-won challenged how the president had worded his query, arguing that a user’s phrasing can sway what an AI system says.
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