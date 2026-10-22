Kyrgyzstan Aims To Make Tourism Profitable Year-Round Industry By 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov set the task to transform tourism into a highly profitable year‐round sector of the country on October 21 in Bishkek at a republican meeting, the president's press service reports.

The event, which was attended by heads of state bodies and institutions, identified the key priorities of state policy until the end of 2030.

According to him, the potential of tourism and the services sector is virtually limitless.

"Therefore, our main goal is to transform tourism into a highly profitable year‐round industry, ensuring modern and high‐quality service, developed infrastructure, and full safety for travelers. In this direction, projects such as Ala‐Too Resort, Baitik Resort, and Chatkal Resort will be implemented. In addition, the development of business tourism will be ensured through hosting international events in the cities of Bishkek, Osh, and Manas, as well as on the shore of Issyk‐Kul Lake," the president added.

The president named information technology, financial services, international logistics, fintech, tourism, education, and medicine as priority areas for services exports.

"To achieve this goal, we will develop digital infrastructure, train qualified personnel, create conditions for the international recognition of professional qualifications, and simplify cross‐border payments. In addition, we will actively promote exports and form a favorable tax and regulatory environment for services exporters," he added.

Sadyr Japarov emphasized that the Tamchy SEZ deserves special attention: it will not be just an investment zone, but a new financial center uniting international capital, modern financial technologies, and investment projects.